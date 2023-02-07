What Numerology Can Tell You About Your Love Life, According to Astrologers

Like astrology, numerology can tell you a lot about your personality and your love life. "In this esoteric practice, numbers possess specific energies that can be used to guide you through tough life decisions (like angel numbers) or discern certain patterns and personality traits," explains Brittany Beringer, writer, mystic, and artist.

Numerology is based on the ancient principle that numbers are the building blocks of our world. It draws meaning from different sequences and patterns of numbers that reoccur in your life. Much of numerology focuses on one's larger Life Path Number, but honing in on your Love Life Number can provide greater insights into your love language and best romantic partners. To figure out your number and learn more about it, keep reading to hear from astrologers about what numerology can tell you about your love life.

How to figure out your Life Path and Love Life Numbers

"Everything in the world reduces down to numbers—astrology included," explains astrologer Daniela Karpenos, founder of Cosmic Latte. "For example, in astrology, the fourth house represents home, roots, family, and ancestry. In numerology, fours are solid, stable, and practical."

To find your Life Path Number, start by taking the numerical value of your birthday (MM/DD/YYYY) and add all the numbers together. Keep adding each of those digits together until you finally end up with a single-digit number between one and nine.

To find your Love Life Number, simply add the numbers of just the day you were born. For example, if you were born on May 18, your number is 9. If you were born on July 10, your number is 1.

While your Life Path Number highlights your core set of values and personality traits, your Love Life Number shows how you express those parts of yourself in relationships. Next, celebrity astrologer and lifestyle writer Lauren Ash breaks down the romantic traits of each Love Life Number.

Love Life Number 1 (1st, 10th, 19th, and 28th)

Love Life Number 1 is a leader in every sense of the word. These people are always chasing the next exciting thing and need a great deal of passion to fuel their relationships. They can be prideful and even a bit vain at times, so they need a partner who will make them the star of the show. When a Love Life Number 1 feels respected and cared for, they will return those rewards to you a million times over. This is a person who puts their partner on a pedestal when they fall head over heels.

Love Life Number 2 (2nd, 11th, 20th, and 29th)

People born with a Love Life Number 2 are very serious about their relationships. They like to focus on shared mutual values and are unwavering in what they expect out of a partner. For this reason, they don't tend to date around as often but find themselves in long-term committed partnerships. Emotional security and safety is the most important thing for a Love Life Number 2, and they will go to great lengths to ensure they and their family are always kept in comfort.

Love Life Number 3 (3rd, 12th, 21st, and 30th)

Love Life Number 3 likes to play the field and keep things light. They are fun and flirtatious and can make anyone feel like they're the only person in the room. Because of their free-spirited nature, they don't like to feel tied down and need a lot of freedom in a relationship before they're willing to open up. These people also have very eclectic tastes in what they find attractive in a partner, so they're not restricted to dating a single type. One thing's for sure, you'll never find yourself bored when dating a Love Life Number 3.

Love Life Number 4 (4th, 13th, 22nd, and 31st)

Love Life Number 4 is a hopeless romantic. They are very sentimental and will give selflessly to make sure the people around them feel taken care of. However, falling in love with a Love Life Number 4 is not for the faint of heart. These people expect just as much out of their partners as they give and are known to be a bit moody when they don't get their way. It takes someone who is very secure and tuned into the feeling of others to truly understand what they have to offer.

Love Life Number 5 (5th, 14th, and 23rd)

Love Life Number 5 is the life of the party. These charismatic types have a magnetic energy that people are attracted to, so don't be surprised if you find yourself falling for them. They might seem a bit self-centered or showy at first, but they work hard to make sure you always have a smile on your face. Love Life Number 5 likes to spoil the object of their affection and show them off, which means you'll never feel ignored once you've captured their heart.

Love Life Number 6 (6th, 15th, and 24th)

Love Life Number 6 isn't here to mess around. Love takes work, and they know the importance of faithfulness and devotion. These people may be a bit fussy or a particular, but that's only because they take the time to get to know their partner and want the same in return. You can expect a peaceful life when you settle down with a Love Life Number 6, and they will always work hard to care for the people around them. If you're looking for a partner who can go the distance, this might be the person for you.

Love Life Number 7 (7th, 16th, and 25th)

Love Life Number 7 is the most romantic of the bunch. A perfect combination of sultry and serious, they are very aware of what they want and unafraid to communicate what they need out of a partner. Because they're so self-aware, they don't tend to date as much. Only the people who meet their incredibly high expectations from the beginning will catch their perfectionist eye. But when they do find a partner who they see as an equal, they cheer them on like no other.

Love Life Number 8 (8th, 17th, and 26th)

Those with a Love Life Number 8 are intense and complicated. People may mistakenly think they're not romantic at all, but it just takes a lot of time to get things out of them. They are actually incredibly secure in themselves and selfless with their time and attention when it comes to romance. They're also very intuitive and bring out the best in their partner. But this romance isn't for the faint of heart; once things get serious with a Love Life Number 8, they're pretty serious!

Love Life Number 9 (9th, 18th, and 27th)

Love Life Number 9 is a best friend and lover all wrapped up in one. They don't take themselves too seriously and like to keep their options open. They get accused of being players, but they're really just trying to enjoy themselves. When they meet someone who sparks their fire, it's easy for them to tune out all the background noise and devote themselves completely to their partner. They prefer an easygoing and fun relationship with lots of traveling and laughing. So, while they might not be the type to settle down in the suburbs, you can expect an exciting and passionate romance.