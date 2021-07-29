Smarter Living

This Is the State With the Worst Gender Pay Gap, According to Data

Women are paid less than 70 percent of men's wages in these 15 states.

July 29, 2021
July 29, 2021

Ever since the Equal Pay Act was signed in 1963, women have slowly been making strides to close the gender pay gap. Yet according to a 2020 analysis by the Pew Research Center, progress has stalled over the past 15 years, with women's pay rates holding steady at a national average of roughly 84 percent of men's pay. "Based on this estimate, it would take an extra 42 days of work for women to earn what men did in 2020," Pew experts conclude. Women of color face even more striking pay disadvantages, says the National Women's Law Center. Though some of this gap can be explained by measurable factors—including women's higher likelihood to take time off for child care, educational attainment, and occupational segregation—there are also facets of this financial gap that are "more difficult to measure," Pew says. That includes gender discrimination, stereotyping, and weaker job networking opportunities, to name a few.

Of course, it's no secret that while the pay gap persists across the U.S., some states have more inequity than others. That's exactly why the financial site GOBankingRates analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau to identify the states with the smallest and largest pay gaps in the U.S. In crunching the numbers, they found that women make less than 70 cents for every dollar a man makes in each of the worst-offending 15 states. Read on to learn which state has the worst gender pay gap—and to find out if your home state is in the hot seat.

15
Washington

The Autumn Seattle Skyline Sunset.
iStock
  • Median earnings for men: $51,678
  • Median earnings for women: $35,768
  • Difference: $15,910
  • Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: 69.2 percent

14
Montana

capitol building in helena, montana
Shutterstock
  • Median earnings for men: $39,676
  • Median earnings for women: $27,403
  • Difference: $12,273
  • Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: 69.1 percent

13
Pennsylvania

city skyline on the Susquehanna River in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania at dusk
Shutterstock
  • Median earnings for men: $46,301
  • Median earnings for women: $31,945
  • Difference: $14,356
  • Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: 69.0 percent

12
Illinois

chicago cityscape over the river
iStock
  • Median earnings for men: $47,711
  • Median earnings for women: $32,914
  • Difference: $14,797
  • Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: 69.0 percent

11
Iowa

Iowa
Shutterstock
  • Median earnings for men: $44,968
  • Median earnings for women: $30,725
  • Difference: $14,243
  • Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: 68.3 percent

10
Rhode Island

downtown providence rhode island
Shutterstock
  • Median earnings for men: $50,015
  • Median earnings for women: $33,767
  • Difference: $16,248
  • Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: 67.5 percent

9
Oklahoma

tulsa oklahoma
Shutterstock
  • Median earnings for men: $40,482
  • Median earnings for women: $27,328
  • Difference: $13,154
  • Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: 67.5 percent

8
New Hampshire

Portsmouth is the third oldest city in the United States
iStock
  • Median earnings for men: $51,102
  • Median earnings for women: $34,112
  • Difference: $16,990
  • Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: 66.8 percent

7
Alabama

Montgomery, Alabama
Shutterstock
  • Median earnings for men: $41,210
  • Median earnings for women: $27,263
  • Difference: $13,947
  • Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: 66.2 percent

6
West Virginia

Panorama of WVU Coliseum Arena and campus of West Virginia University with river Monongahela in Morgantown, West Virginia
iStock
  • Median earnings for men: $39,878
  • Median earnings for women: $25,860
  • Difference: $14,018
  • Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: 64.8 percent

5
Idaho

boise idaho
Shutterstock
  • Median earnings for men: $40,484
  • Median earnings for women: $26,227
  • Difference: $14,257
  • Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: 64.8 percent

4
North Dakota

bridge in valley city north dakota
Shutterstock
  • Median earnings for men: $50,190
  • Median earnings for women: $32,305
  • Difference: $17,885
  • Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: 64.4 percent

3
Louisiana

exterior architecture in New Orleans, southern and festive
iStock
  • Median earnings for men: $43,605
  • Median earnings for women: $26,943
  • Difference: $16,662
  • Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: 61.8 percent

2
Wyoming

city skyline of downtown Cheyenne, Wyoming
iStock
  • Median earnings for men: $47,377
  • Median earnings for women: $27,361
  • Difference: $20,016
  • Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: 57.8 percent

1
Utah

Shutterstock/Johnny Adolphson
  • Median earnings for men: $45,834
  • Median earnings for women: $26,194
  • Difference: $19,640
  • Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: 57.1 percent

Lauren Gray
Lauren Gray is a New York-based writer, editor, and consultant. Read more
