This Is the State With the Worst Gender Pay Gap, According to Data

Ever since the Equal Pay Act was signed in 1963, women have slowly been making strides to close the gender pay gap. Yet according to a 2020 analysis by the Pew Research Center, progress has stalled over the past 15 years, with women's pay rates holding steady at a national average of roughly 84 percent of men's pay. "Based on this estimate, it would take an extra 42 days of work for women to earn what men did in 2020," Pew experts conclude. Women of color face even more striking pay disadvantages, says the National Women's Law Center. Though some of this gap can be explained by measurable factors—including women's higher likelihood to take time off for child care, educational attainment, and occupational segregation—there are also facets of this financial gap that are "more difficult to measure," Pew says. That includes gender discrimination, stereotyping, and weaker job networking opportunities, to name a few.

Of course, it's no secret that while the pay gap persists across the U.S., some states have more inequity than others. That's exactly why the financial site GOBankingRates analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau to identify the states with the smallest and largest pay gaps in the U.S. In crunching the numbers, they found that women make less than 70 cents for every dollar a man makes in each of the worst-offending 15 states. Read on to learn which state has the worst gender pay gap—and to find out if your home state is in the hot seat.

15 Washington

Median earnings for men: $51,678

$51,678 Median earnings for women: $35,768

$35,768 Difference : $15,910

: $15,910 Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: 69.2 percent

14 Montana

Median earnings for men: $39,676

$39,676 Median earnings for women: $27,403

$27,403 Difference: $12,273

$12,273 Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: 69.1 percent

13 Pennsylvania

Median earnings for men: $46,301

$46,301 Median earnings for women: $31,945

$31,945 Difference: $14,356

$14,356 Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: 69.0 percent

12 Illinois

Median earnings for men: $47,711

$47,711 Median earnings for women: $32,914

$32,914 Difference: $14,797

$14,797 Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: 69.0 percent

11 Iowa

Median earnings for men: $44,968

$44,968 Median earnings for women: $30,725

$30,725 Difference: $14,243

$14,243 Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: 68.3 percent

10 Rhode Island

Median earnings for men: $50,015

$50,015 Median earnings for women: $33,767

$33,767 Difference: $16,248

$16,248 Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: 67.5 percent

9 Oklahoma

Median earnings for men: $40,482

$40,482 Median earnings for women: $27,328

$27,328 Difference: $13,154

$13,154 Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: 67.5 percent

8 New Hampshire

Median earnings for men: $51,102

$51,102 Median earnings for women: $34,112

$34,112 Difference: $16,990

$16,990 Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: 66.8 percent

7 Alabama

Median earnings for men: $41,210

$41,210 Median earnings for women: $27,263

$27,263 Difference: $13,947

$13,947 Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: 66.2 percent

6 West Virginia

Median earnings for men: $39,878

$39,878 Median earnings for women: $25,860

$25,860 Difference: $14,018

$14,018 Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: 64.8 percent

5 Idaho

Median earnings for men: $40,484

$40,484 Median earnings for women: $26,227

$26,227 Difference: $14,257

$14,257 Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: 64.8 percent

4 North Dakota

Median earnings for men: $50,190

$50,190 Median earnings for women: $32,305

$32,305 Difference: $17,885

$17,885 Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: 64.4 percent

4 North Dakota

3 Louisiana

Median earnings for men: $43,605

$43,605 Median earnings for women: $26,943

$26,943 Difference: $16,662

$16,662 Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: 61.8 percent

2 Wyoming

Median earnings for men: $47,377

$47,377 Median earnings for women: $27,361

$27,361 Difference: $20,016

$20,016 Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: 57.8 percent

1 Utah

Median earnings for men: $45,834

$45,834 Median earnings for women: $26,194

$26,194 Difference: $19,640

$19,640 Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: 57.1 percent

