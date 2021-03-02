Will Smith has been a rapper, the lead of a sitcom, a movie star, and a film producer, but he still may have another career change ahead of him. In an interview on the podcast Pod Save America, Smith said that a political career could be in his future. But, for now, he's seeing how things are playing out for himself and for the country.

Smith appeared on the political podcast to promote the new Netflix docuseries Amend: The Fight for America, which tells the story of the 14th Amendment. Smith executive produced and hosts the series, and says he was inspired after realizing how little he knew about the amendment, which addresses equal rights and defines citizenship.

In addition to speaking about the show, Smith also talked about racism in America on the podcast, as well as his own possible political aspirations. Read on to see what Smith had to say about a potential run for office. And for more on the actor, check out The Worst Will Smith Movie of All Time, According to Critics.

He's not making any moves just yet.

Smith was asked by host Jon Favreau about references he's made in the past to entering politics and what has kept him from doing it. "I think for now I'm going to let that office get cleaned up a little bit," Smith said with a laugh, seemingly referring to the presidency. "And then I'll consider that at some point down the line."

Taking a more serious tone, he continued, "I don't know. I absolutely have an opinion. I'm optimistic. I'm hopeful. I believe in understanding between people. I believe in the possibility of harmony. I will certainly do my part, whether it remains artistic or at some point ventures into the political arena."

Read more about Smith's personal life in Jada Pinkett Smith Regrets Doing This One Thing With Her Kids.

Smith first brought up his political ambitions in 2015.

In a November 2015 interview with The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, Smith brought up the idea of entering politics. He spoke of how he was "elevating my ability to be useful in the world," and explained, "I think that that’s what my grandmother always hoped, that I would make myself useful to people in this lifetime."

Getting more specific, he said, "As I look at the political landscape, I think that there might be a future out there for me. They might need me out there. This is the first year that I’ve been incensed to a level that I can’t sleep, you know? So I’m feeling that at some point, in the near future, I will have to lend my voice to the conversation in a somewhat different way."

If Smith makes a career change, he won't be the only one in his family to do so. Read about the latest from his wife in Jada Pinkett Smith Says Willow and Jaden Inspired Her New Career Move.

If Smith does run for office, he's not settling for anything less than the big one.

A month after the Hollywood Reporter interview, Smith touched on politics again during an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, and referenced Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. "If people keep saying all the crazy kind of stuff they've been saying on the news lately about walls and Muslims, they're going to force me into the political arena," he said.

When he was asked what he would run for, he laughed and said, "I mean, I gotta be the president. Come on, really? … How are you going to ask me that. What else would I run for?"

For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

For now, he's getting into politics with his docuseries.

As far as the public knows, Smith doesn't have any immediate plans to enter politics, but he is trying out something different with Amend: The Fight for America. He hopes that the series will provide the type of education that could help fight the sort of racism that stems from ignorance.

"I noticed a difference between ignorance and evil," Smith said on Pod Save America. "They're twins for sure, but ignorance can be educated and evil is a much more difficult problem. Fortunately, ignorance is much more prevalent than blatant evil, so I've always been encouraged that the process of education and understanding could alleviate some of the more dangerous and more difficult aspects of racism that have unfortunately been embedded in the very fibers of our country."

He also said that he feels "wildly hopeful" about the future. "In my study of the patterns, we are beyond the tipping point. Black lives aren't going to go back to not mattering," he said. "I'm very hopeful not just for Blacks in America, but I'm very hopeful for America as a whole, as an idea, as a country."

Smith is definitely a beloved actor, but he's not the most trusted celeb when it comes to politics. Find out more with The Celebrity Whose Political Opinion Americans Trust Most, Survey Says.