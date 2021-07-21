Over the last year, while most of us were trapped at home quarantining with limited options to keep ourselves entertained, many people invested in pricey workout equipment to help combat pandemic pounds. Parents are now warning that one of 2020's most popular purchases is a "death trap," as they sue the company for the harm the product caused their child and almost two dozen others. Read on to learn more about their dire warning.

A young boy got pinned under the Peloton Tread+ treadmill resulting in third-degree burns.

On July 21, Ygal and Sarah Saadoun exclusively told ABC News that their four-year-old son got pinned beneath the Peloton Tread+ treadmill, which resulted in third-degree burns. "This treadmill is a death trap for children," Ygal said on Good Morning America. "Children should not be sucked under a conveyor belt that can kill them." The couple explained that in July 2020, they dropped off their son at another family's house for a sleepover. Later that day, he was sucked under the treadmill's belt while playing beside the equipment. He was then rushed to the hospital in extreme pain.

"We were shocked to see the extent of the burns. My son was covered in burns," Ygal said. "We were shocked to hear that a treadmill can do that to somebody." The Saadouns' son is unfortunately not the only victim.

In a comment to Best Life about the incident, a spokesperson for Peloton said, "We take this incident, and all others reported to us involving our products, very seriously. We care deeply about the safety of our community and recognize the trust our Members place in us to develop safe products. We continue to cooperate with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) on this recall."

The Peloton Tread+ is being blamed for the death of another child.

In addition to the Saadouns' son, Good Morning America said that nearly two dozen other families have also reported that their children have been injured by the Peloton Tread+ treadmill. One child even died. In the wake of the six-year-old's death, the CEO and co-founder of Peloton, John Foley, penned a statement to all Tread+ owners. "I'm reaching out to you today because I recently learned about a tragic accident involving a child and the Tread+, resulting in, unthinkably, a death," Foley wrote on March 18. He went on to say that each injury linked to Tread+ "is devastating to all of us at Peloton, and our hearts go out to the families involved."

Peloton recalled the product.

In May, Peloton recalled the product, which cost over $4,000. The recall announcement said the company received 72 reports of adults, children, pets, and/or objects being pulled under the treadmill. These incidents resulted in various injuries, including "second- and third-degree abrasions, broken bones, and lacerations." The recall advised anyone who owns the Tread+ treadmill to stop using it. Owners can return the treadmill for a full refund until Nov. 6, 2022.

The Saadouns don't feel like the recall is enough.

Although the product has already been recalled, the Saadouns are still adamant about suing Peloton. "I read the statement from the company after knowing that so many kids had been injured, that a child had died and still insisting that their product was safe and taking weeks to actually recall the product," Sarah said. "That was when we decided we need to sue this company."

According to Good Morning America, the lawsuit claims Peloton "knew or should have known" that the treadmill "was extremely and unreasonably dangerous." One of the Saadouns' attorneys, Jordan Merson, told ABC News, "We think a better, more safe, not defective product design would have avoided this child's injuries."

