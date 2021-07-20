Smarter Living

If You Live Here, Prepare for an Influx of Termites, Experts Say

These destructive bugs are making their way across the U.S., wreaking havoc on homes along the way.

By Sarah Crow
July 20, 2021
Sarah Crow
By Sarah Crow
July 20, 2021

While they're rarely known to bite humans, termites might just be one of the most fearsome pests out there, thanks to the massive damage they can do to homes and other structures in a short period of time. In fact, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), termites destroy portions of approximately 600,000 U.S. homes and cause close to $40 billion in damage around the world each year. And unfortunately, if you live in one particular area in the U.S., your risk for encountering these destructive pests is skyrocketing this year.

In a recent interview with WSVN, Thomas Chouvenc, PhD, an assistant professor of urban entomology at the University of Florida's Fort Lauderdale Research and Education Center, explained that both subterranean and Formosan termites—dubbed "super termites" due to the exceptional amount of damage they cause—are causing serious trouble in Florida right now.

RELATED: If You Live in These States, Prepare for Potentially Paralyzing Mosquitoes.

Super termites typically form colonies in trees and hollow them out as they eat, weakening the trees and making them particularly prone to breaking or uprooting during hurricanes. Once the termite-infested trees have hit the ground, the termites living within them seek out new food sources—including nearby structures. However, unlike the drywood or dampwood termites most people are familiar with, super termites can't be eliminated through fumigation alone, but must be baited or otherwise chemically eradicated from homes.

If you're worried that you may have termites in your home, experts at the University of Florida's Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) recommend looking for dead insects or shed wings in your home, areas of wood that appear to have been hollowed out, and mud tubes on the exterior of your home.

While Florida may be bearing the brunt of this year's termite infestation due to hurricane season, it's far from the only part of the country that's seen some major termite activity recently. Read on to discover which U.S. cities had the most first-time termite treatments between Feb. 1 2020 and Jan. 31, 2021, according to pest control company Orkin.

RELATED: If You Live in These States, Prepare to See More Tarantulas.

50
Denver, Colorado

city skyline of Denver, Colorado at night
Shutterstock

For the latest summer safety news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter!

49
Charleston, South Carolina

Broad St. in Charleston, SC
iStock

48
Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio
Shutterstock

47
Austin, Texas

austin texas skyline
Shutterstock

46
Wichita, Kansas

cityscape photos of Wichita, Kansas
Shutterstock

45
Grand Rapids, Michigan

grand rapids michigan
Shutterstock/Suzanne Tucker

RELATED: If You See This Bug, Crush It Immediately, USDA Says.

44
Louisville, Kentucky

city skyline of downtown Louisville, Kentucky
Shutterstock

43
Chattanooga, Tennessee

The skyline of Chattanooga, Tennessee
iStock

42
Boston, Massachusetts

The skyline of Boston, Massachusetts as seen from the Charles River at sunset
iStock

41
San Antonio, Texas

san antonio texas
Shutterstock

40
Waco, Texas

waco, texas river and bridge
Shutterstock/Hundley Photography

39
Honolulu, Hawaii

cityscape photo of palm trees, buildings, and fast moving cars in Honolulu, Hawaii
Shutterstock

38
Tulsa, Oklahoma

tulsa oklahoma
Shutterstock

37
Lafayette, Louisiana

lafayette louisiana
Shutterstock

36
Jacksonville, Florida

cityscape photo of fountain, buildings, and bridge in downtown Jacksonville, Florida
Shutterstock

35
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma skyline at dusk
Shutterstock

34
Mobile, Alabama

Drone Aerial View of Downtown Mobile Alabama AL Skyline
iStock

33
St. Louis, Missouri

city skyline and Gateway Arch in St. Louis, Missouri
Shutterstock

32
Fort Myers, Florida

fort myers florida, fastest growing cities
Shutterstock

31
Richmond, Virginia

The skyline of Richmond, Virginia at sunset.
iStock

30
Columbia, South Carolina

city skyline and highway in Columbia, South Carolina at night
Shutterstock

29
Savannah, Georgia

river in savannah georgia
Shutterstock

28
Kansas City, Missouri

cityscape photo of Kansas City, Missouri
Shutterstock

27
Charleston, West Virginia

city skyline and river in downtown Charleston, West Virginia at dusk
Shutterstock

26
Knoxville, Tennessee

knoxville tennessee skyline
Shutterstock

25
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

city skyline of and boar crossing river in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
iStock

RELATED: If You See This Bug, Never Touch It Without Gloves & a Mask, Experts Warn.

24
Norfolk, Virginia

cityscape photo of buildings next to and boats on a lake in Norfolk, Virginia
Shutterstock

23
Chicago, Illinois

Aerial View of Chicago Cityscape in Autumn
iStock

22
Cincinnati, Ohio

city skyline of Cincinnati, Ohio at dusk
iStock

21
Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville Tennessee Skyline
Shutterstock/f11photo

20
Greenville, North Carolina

greenville north carolina
Shutterstock/Sharkshock

19
Indianapolis, Indiana

cityscape photo of Indianapolis, Indiana at night
Shutterstock

18
Charlotte, North Carolina

city skyline of Charlotte, North Carolina at night
Shutterstock

17
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia downtown skyline with blue sky and white cloud
iStock

16
Phoenix, Arizona

cityscape photo of Phoenix, Arizona at night
Shutterstock

15
Baltimore, Maryland

the Baltimore skyline and Inner Harbor Promenade in Baltimore, Maryland
Shutterstock

14
Houston, Texas

city skyline of and buildings in downtown Houston, Texas
Shutterstock

13
Raleigh, North Carolina

cityscape photo of Raleigh, North Carolina
Shutterstock

12
San Diego, California

city skyline of San Diego, California
iStock

11
San Francisco, California

houses and street cars along a hill in San Francisco, California
iStock

10
Dallas, Texas

city skyline of Dallas, Texas at dusk
iStock

9
Orlando, Florida

orlando florida skyline
Shutterstock

8
New Orleans, Louisiana

bourbon street in new orleans
Shutterstock

7
New York, New York

new york city skyline
Shutterstock

6
West Palm Beach, Florida

Florida, West Palm Beach,CR
iStock

5
Atlanta, Georgia

atlanta georgia skyline
Shutterstock

4
Washington, D.C.

cherry blossom in washington d.c.
Shutterstock

3
Tampa, Florida

tampa florida skyline
Shutterstock

2
Los Angeles, California

downtown los angeles skyline
Shutterstock

1
Miami, Florida

miami florida skyline
Shutterstock

RELATED: If You See This Bug, Call Local Officials Immediately, Experts Warn.

 

 

Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Female healthcare worker talking to doctor. Medical professionals are working during state of emergency. They are at hospital.
    Female healthcare worker talking to doctor. Medical professionals are working during state of emergency. They are at hospital.
    Health

    3 in 4 Severe Breakthrough Cases Share This

    Serious COVID after full vaccination can happen.

  • Silhouette of small dog breeds
    Silhouette of small dog breeds
    Smarter Living

    This Is the Least Popular Dog Breed in the U.S.

    These breeds are worst in show, a new survey reveals.

  • Amazon worker handling package in warehouse
    Amazon worker handling package in warehouse
    Smarter Living

    Amazon Is Getting Rid of This Soon

    The company will no longer offer this in August.

  • Woman shopping at Walmart
    Woman shopping at Walmart
    Health

    If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away Now

    Don't let these popular purchases put your safety at risk.

  • Paris Jackson and Macaulay Culkin
    Paris Jackson and Macaulay Culkin
    Culture

    Paris Jackson Got Advice From Macaulay Culkin

    Her godfather gave her some professional guidance.

  • Megyn Kelly and Nomi Osaka
    Megyn Kelly and Nomi Osaka
    Culture

    See Why Megyn Kelly & Naomi Osaka Are Feuding

    The journalist and tennis star have been sparring.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group