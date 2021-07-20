If You Live Here, Prepare for an Influx of Termites, Experts Say

While they're rarely known to bite humans, termites might just be one of the most fearsome pests out there, thanks to the massive damage they can do to homes and other structures in a short period of time. In fact, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), termites destroy portions of approximately 600,000 U.S. homes and cause close to $40 billion in damage around the world each year. And unfortunately, if you live in one particular area in the U.S., your risk for encountering these destructive pests is skyrocketing this year.

In a recent interview with WSVN, Thomas Chouvenc, PhD, an assistant professor of urban entomology at the University of Florida's Fort Lauderdale Research and Education Center, explained that both subterranean and Formosan termites—dubbed "super termites" due to the exceptional amount of damage they cause—are causing serious trouble in Florida right now.

Super termites typically form colonies in trees and hollow them out as they eat, weakening the trees and making them particularly prone to breaking or uprooting during hurricanes. Once the termite-infested trees have hit the ground, the termites living within them seek out new food sources—including nearby structures. However, unlike the drywood or dampwood termites most people are familiar with, super termites can't be eliminated through fumigation alone, but must be baited or otherwise chemically eradicated from homes.

If you're worried that you may have termites in your home, experts at the University of Florida's Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) recommend looking for dead insects or shed wings in your home, areas of wood that appear to have been hollowed out, and mud tubes on the exterior of your home.

While Florida may be bearing the brunt of this year's termite infestation due to hurricane season, it's far from the only part of the country that's seen some major termite activity recently. Read on to discover which U.S. cities had the most first-time termite treatments between Feb. 1 2020 and Jan. 31, 2021, according to pest control company Orkin.

50 Denver, Colorado

49 Charleston, South Carolina

48 Columbus, Ohio

47 Austin, Texas

46 Wichita, Kansas

45 Grand Rapids, Michigan

44 Louisville, Kentucky

43 Chattanooga, Tennessee

42 Boston, Massachusetts

41 San Antonio, Texas

40 Waco, Texas

39 Honolulu, Hawaii

38 Tulsa, Oklahoma

37 Lafayette, Louisiana

36 Jacksonville, Florida

35 Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

34 Mobile, Alabama

33 St. Louis, Missouri

32 Fort Myers, Florida

31 Richmond, Virginia

30 Columbia, South Carolina

29 Savannah, Georgia

28 Kansas City, Missouri

27 Charleston, West Virginia

26 Knoxville, Tennessee

25 Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

24 Norfolk, Virginia

23 Chicago, Illinois

22 Cincinnati, Ohio

21 Nashville, Tennessee

20 Greenville, North Carolina

19 Indianapolis, Indiana

18 Charlotte, North Carolina

17 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

16 Phoenix, Arizona

15 Baltimore, Maryland

14 Houston, Texas

13 Raleigh, North Carolina

12 San Diego, California

11 San Francisco, California

10 Dallas, Texas

9 Orlando, Florida

8 New Orleans, Louisiana

7 New York, New York

6 West Palm Beach, Florida

5 Atlanta, Georgia

4 Washington, D.C.

3 Tampa, Florida

2 Los Angeles, California

1 Miami, Florida

