If You Live Here, Prepare for an Influx of Termites, Experts Say
These destructive bugs are making their way across the U.S., wreaking havoc on homes along the way.
While they're rarely known to bite humans, termites might just be one of the most fearsome pests out there, thanks to the massive damage they can do to homes and other structures in a short period of time. In fact, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), termites destroy portions of approximately 600,000 U.S. homes and cause close to $40 billion in damage around the world each year. And unfortunately, if you live in one particular area in the U.S., your risk for encountering these destructive pests is skyrocketing this year.
In a recent interview with WSVN, Thomas Chouvenc, PhD, an assistant professor of urban entomology at the University of Florida's Fort Lauderdale Research and Education Center, explained that both subterranean and Formosan termites—dubbed "super termites" due to the exceptional amount of damage they cause—are causing serious trouble in Florida right now.
Super termites typically form colonies in trees and hollow them out as they eat, weakening the trees and making them particularly prone to breaking or uprooting during hurricanes. Once the termite-infested trees have hit the ground, the termites living within them seek out new food sources—including nearby structures. However, unlike the drywood or dampwood termites most people are familiar with, super termites can't be eliminated through fumigation alone, but must be baited or otherwise chemically eradicated from homes.
If you're worried that you may have termites in your home, experts at the University of Florida's Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) recommend looking for dead insects or shed wings in your home, areas of wood that appear to have been hollowed out, and mud tubes on the exterior of your home.
While Florida may be bearing the brunt of this year's termite infestation due to hurricane season, it's far from the only part of the country that's seen some major termite activity recently. Read on to discover which U.S. cities had the most first-time termite treatments between Feb. 1 2020 and Jan. 31, 2021, according to pest control company Orkin.
50
Denver, Colorado
49
Charleston, South Carolina
48
Columbus, Ohio
47
Austin, Texas
46
Wichita, Kansas
45
Grand Rapids, Michigan
44
Louisville, Kentucky
43
Chattanooga, Tennessee
42
Boston, Massachusetts
41
San Antonio, Texas
40
Waco, Texas
39
Honolulu, Hawaii
38
Tulsa, Oklahoma
37
Lafayette, Louisiana
36
Jacksonville, Florida
35
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
34
Mobile, Alabama
33
St. Louis, Missouri
32
Fort Myers, Florida
31
Richmond, Virginia
30
Columbia, South Carolina
29
Savannah, Georgia
28
Kansas City, Missouri
27
Charleston, West Virginia
26
Knoxville, Tennessee
25
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
24
Norfolk, Virginia
23
Chicago, Illinois
22
Cincinnati, Ohio
21
Nashville, Tennessee
20
Greenville, North Carolina
19
Indianapolis, Indiana
18
Charlotte, North Carolina
17
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
16
Phoenix, Arizona
15
Baltimore, Maryland
14
Houston, Texas
13
Raleigh, North Carolina
12
San Diego, California
11
San Francisco, California
10
Dallas, Texas
9
Orlando, Florida
8
New Orleans, Louisiana
7
New York, New York
6
West Palm Beach, Florida
5
Atlanta, Georgia
4
Washington, D.C.
3
Tampa, Florida
2
Los Angeles, California
1
Miami, Florida
