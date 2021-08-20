7 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Making it to Friday is an accomplishment, and any accomplishment deserves celebrating. If you're a movie buff, then treating yourself probably involves discovering a new film or rewatching an old favorite. Luckily for you, Netflix has landed tons of new movies over the past couple of weeks. Read on to find out what's fresh on the streaming service, including an action-packed Jason Momoa movie, a truly shocking documentary, and a cult classic romance.

1 Sweet Girl

Aquaman star Jason Momoa does his best Liam Neeson in this new action flick, playing a widower who's out for revenge on the men who killed his ex-wife. Isabela Merced co-stars as his daughter, the only family he has left.

2 Like Crazy

Felicity Jones and the late Anton Yelchin are a young, long-distance couple in this almost entirely improvised romantic drama. The Guardian called the 2011 indie a "low-key, unassumingly intelligent movie about romance and bad timing."

3 Black Island

In the German thriller Black Island, a teenager's (Philip Froissant) peaceful existence is disrupted by the arrival of a teacher (Alice Dwyer) who takes an inappropriate interest in him. But that's just the tip of the iceberg regarding what's wrong on the island of the title—there are many more sinister secrets to uncover.

4 Walk of Shame

Elizabeth Banks and James Marsden lead the 2014 comedy Walk of Shame, in which a newscaster runs into all kinds of shenanigans and hijinks trying to make it home after a one-night stand. We'll level with you: it only has a 12 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but if you're a fan of the Pitch Perfect star and comfortingly generic humor, then it may be good enough for a Saturday night stream.

5 Beckett

Tenet star and Denzel Washington's son, John David Washington, stars in this Netflix original thriller. He plays an American tourist in Greece, who ends up on the run from some unsavory characters after an accident that kills his girlfriend. Why? That answer is slowly revealed as he tries to make it to safety in the form of the American Embassy.

6 The Kissing Booth 3

It's time for Netflix to bring this teen-focused rom-com trilogy to an end. Joey King reprises her role of Elle, who's (still) caught between her best friend (Joel Courtney) and her reformed bad-boy boyfriend (Jacob Elordi). In this final installment, she has to decide which college—and therefore which man in her life—she's choosing.

7 Misha and the Wolves

Like your documentaries with a lot of left turns and "a-ha!" moments? Then you have to add Misha and the Wolves to your queue. The film revolves around Misha Defonseca, whose account of surviving the Holocaust involves taking shelter with a pack of wolves and led to a celebrated memoir and movie deal. But when her publisher became suspicious of her claims, many of them didn't hold up to that scrutiny. And that's only the beginning of the story.

