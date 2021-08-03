If You Live Here, You're Five Times More Likely to Encounter a Scorpion

Smarter Living

Whether the thought of happening upon a bed bug makes you panic or you have a paralyzing fear of spiders, everyone has a particular pest that they're especially worried about encountering. In many cases, even for those without a particular phobia of scorpions, coming across one of these potentially venomous eight-legged arachnids can be a harrowing thought. And unfortunately for folks living in one particular area of the country, those encounters are significantly more common than you might imagine.

To determine the specific distribution of scorpions in the United States, researchers at the University of Arizona College of Medicine–Phoenix's Department of Child Health, Department of Medicine, and Department of Emergency Medicine tabulated the number of scorpion exposures reported to the National Poison Data System between 2010 and 2015, singling out states that had received over 100 calls annually during that period.

Among the states that had over 100 scorpion encounters annually, one had five times as many encounters as any other: Arizona. In fact, over just a five-year period, the state had a staggering 57,168 reported scorpion encounters, with the areas of Gilbert, Phoenix/Anthem, Catalina Foothills, Phoenix, and Scottsdale reporting the highest numbers of encounters. What's more, the state (among a handful of others in the Southwest) is home to the Arizona Bark Scorpion, the only scorpion native to the U.S. with a sting known to be deadly to humans.

However, Arizona isn't the only state in the U.S. where you might find yourself facing off with a scorpion. The study's researchers identified eight other states with shockingly high numbers of annual scorpion encounters, too—read on to find out if your area made the list.

9
Alabama

Drone Aerial View of Downtown Mobile Alabama AL Skyline
iStock

Reported exposures between 2010 and 2015: 906

8
Florida

city skyline of and waterfront in St. Petersburg, Flordia
iStock

Reported exposures between 2010 and 2015: 1,266

7
New Mexico

buildings in and the city skyline of downtown Albuquerque, New Mexico
Shutterstock

Reported exposures between 2010 and 2015: 1,401

6
Oklahoma

city skyline of downtown Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Shutterstock

Reported exposures between 2010 and 2015: 1,825

5
Georgia

cityscape photo of Atlanta, Georgia
Shutterstock

Reported exposures between 2010 and 2015: 1,919

4
California

cityscape photo of downtown Fresno, California at dusk
iStock

Reported exposures between 2010 and 2015: 2,275

3
Nevada

tree reflections on a a pond with a mountain behind in Henderson, Nevada
iStock

Reported exposures between 2010 and 2015: 4,537

2
Texas

cityscape photo of downtown Plano, Texas
iStock

Reported exposures between 2010 and 2015: 9,695

1
Arizona

Arizona
Shutterstock

Reported exposures between 2010 and 2015: 57,168

