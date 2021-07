When it comes to money, most people think the more the merrier. Yet research shows that beyond a certain salary, your life satisfaction and well-being no longer increase with your income. In fact, a 2018 study from a team at Purdue University found that once you reach a certain financial threshold, "further increases in income tended to be associated with reduced life satisfaction and a lower level of well-being." Once you're comfortable—meaning free of major financial worry, with a bit of cash in hand for the little luxuries—you can rest easy knowing you've probably gotten the most happiness money can buy. But what dollar amount achieves that goal?

According to the financial management site GOBankingRates, that all depends on where you live. Their analysts got down to brass tax about what goes into living comfortably across the U.S. They surveyed people in all 50 states to itemize all of life's necessities, including housing, groceries, utilities, healthcare, and transportation, to form a living index for each state. Employing a "50-30-20" budget rule, which allots 50 percent of income for necessities, 30 for discretionary expenses as needed, and 20 percent for savings, the site then doubled the cost of necessities to find each location's "comfortable" income. Read on to find out how much money you need to live comfortably in your home state!

Alabama

Annual Living Wage: $53,824

Alaska

Annual Living Wage: $86,002

Arizona

Annual Living Wage: $64,500

Arkansas

Annual Living Wage: $53,067

California

Annual Living Wage: $97,806

Colorado

Annual Living Wage: $66,443

Connecticut

Annual Living Wage: $78,454

Delaware

Annual Living Wage: $66,838

Florida

Annual Living Wage: $63,645

Georgia

Annual Living Wage: $54,847

Hawaii

Annual Living Wage: $141,680

Idaho

Annual Living Wage: $59,153

Illinois

Annual Living Wage: $59,690

Indiana

Annual Living Wage: $55,583

Iowa

Annual Living Wage: $57,104

Kansas

Annual Living Wage: $54,570

Kentucky

Annual Living Wage: $56,116

Louisiana

Annual Living Wage: $57,984

Maine

Annual Living Wage: $75,245

Maryland

Annual Living Wage: $83,159

Massachusetts

Annual Living Wage: $85,784

Michigan

Annual Living Wage: $56,256

Annual Living Wage: $62,105

Mississippi

Annual Living Wage: $51,218

Missouri

Annual Living Wage: $55,047

Montana

Annual Living Wage: $62,649

Nebraska

Annual Living Wage: $57,800

Nevada

Annual Living Wage: $70,163

New Hampshire

Annual Living Wage: $67,926

New Jersey

Annual Living Wage: $75,503

New Mexico

Annual Living Wage: $56,291

New York

Annual Living Wage: $99,778

North Carolina

Annual Living Wage: $60,543

North Dakota

Annual Living Wage: $62,259

Ohio

Annual Living Wage: $56,856

Oklahoma

Annual Living Wage: $53,824

Oregon

Annual Living Wage: $88,394

Pennsylvania

Annual Living Wage: $66,290

Rhode Island

Annual Living Wage: $74,971

South Carolina

Annual Living Wage: $59,280

South Dakota

Annual Living Wage: $64,796

Tennessee

Annual Living Wage: $54,961

Texas

Annual Living Wage: $57,160

Utah

Annual Living Wage: $61,547

Vermont

Annual Living Wage: $77,260

Virginia

Annual Living Wage: $64,779

Washington

Annual Living Wage: $72,761

West Virginia

Annual Living Wage: $54,703

Wisconsin

Annual Living Wage: $61,365

Wyoming

Annual Living Wage: $56,805

