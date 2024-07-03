22 Résumé Writing Mistakes You Need to Avoid
From bad design to overselling the wrong traits, experts say these are major CV errors.
No matter how much effort you put into making your LinkedIn profile look its best, the traditional résumé is still arguably the most important way to present yourself for new opportunities. Constructing an effective, easy-to-read, one-sheet of career information is an essential part of the job-hunting process, and with all the advice and templates out there, it's also a daunting one. If you're hoping to get a callback or land that interview, read on. We've asked career experts for all the common résumé writing mistakes you need to avoid.
RELATED: How to Ace Every Common Job Interview Question.
1
Having just one résumé
Applying for jobs is time-consuming, especially if you're trying to get your résumé out far and wide. But one of the most common mistakes applicants make is sending out the same résumé for vastly different positions.
"Oftentimes, a job seeker will submit a résumé that may look really nice and even be quite impressive. But failing to mold your résumé to the job, our needs, the kind of work, etc., shows a lack of focus and attention to detail," says Ron Auerbach, a job-search consultant and author of Think Like an Interviewer: Your Job Hunting Guide to Success.
He urges applicants to always tailor their résumé to the job to which they are applying, emphasizing the skills and experience most relevant to that particular position. However, don't make the mistake of assuming you need to craft a new résumé for each position you're after.
"Instead, consider setting a time and spending 20 minutes tailoring your résumé to each application you submit," says Kyle Elliott, EdD, tech career coach and job search expert at CaffeinatedKyle.com. "Use this time to strategically insert keywords from the job description throughout your résumé. Additionally, ensure you make it easy for the recruiter to confirm you meet the position requirements."
2
Getting too artistic
Sure, you want your résumé to stand out, but avoid getting too creative. Adding clip art or other visuals or laying the text out in an unconventional way might seem like it will help you stand out from the pack, but it's more likely to lead to the hiring manager taking you less seriously than other candidates.
"You are first judged by how your résumé looks and feels, meaning its visual appearance," says Auerbach. "So even if your résumé's content is the best in the world, it won't matter if your overall visual appearance is bad because the perception will be that you are unprofessional."
For Laura Handrick, workplace and careers analyst for FitSmallBusiness.com, one of the biggest no-nos in this regard is the use of colored or otherwise unconventional paper, whether textured or even spritzed with a scent.
"That's just irritating and makes me wonder whether the person has proper professional boundaries," she says. "I recommend job seekers stick to plain white durable copy paper. You don't want your résumé to stand out for the wrong reason entirely."
3
Having grammatical errors
This should be obvious, but a surprising number of applicants still overlook the importance of basic grammar when pulling together their résumé.
"If the person can't put a sentence together properly on their résumé, what are their company emails likely to look like when I hire them?" asks Handrick. "In fact, misuse of any word may give me pause. I want to hire someone who can communicate with their peers and clients in writing and whose work I don't have to double-check to make sure it's correct. These days, with free apps like Grammarly, there's really no reason to submit a résumé with any grammatical errors."
4
Using flowery language
As bad as misusing words may be, using exaggerated language or flowery words to convey what could otherwise be stated simply and succinctly is also frowned upon.
"There seems to be a trend of adding a lot of fluffy words to résumés," says Cydney Koukol, chief communications officer for Talent Plus, an employee development organization. "When there is a bank of just words on a résumé that describe the person, a lot is lost and usually gets overlooked. … The fluff may be a reality, but most of the time, it's just that: Fluff."
5
Using the wrong terms
Every industry has its own lexicon and jargon that can make it clear that an applicant is familiar with the field. That's why experts say one of the biggest mistakes job seekers make is not adjusting their language for the position they're targeting.
"For instance, if you come from the retail industry and are targeting a tech role, consider swapping customers' for 'users,'" says Elliott. "This might sound like a minor adjustment, but it can really help the recruiter connect the dots between your experience and their open position."
RELATED: Career Expert Reveals the Top-Paying Remote Jobs for 2024.
6
Underusing the summary section
It can be tempting to overload your résumé with impressive facts about your professional history. But if you're not careful, how you present this information could get lost on the page. That's where the summary section of your CV comes into play.
"In my view, this is the most important section, yet it is underutilized by most candidates," says Catherine Leduc, job search and career management consultant at Catherine Leduc Coaching & Consulting. "This is the place where candidates can take control of how they present themselves and not be limited by the strict résumé structure."
If you're having trouble keeping it concise, it might help to think as if you're already in the interview room.
"I advise approaching this as answering the question, 'Why are you the best candidate for the role?' and including a couple of bullet points pulling up the most important information across education, experience, specific skills (tech and soft skills), and achievements," she suggests.
7
Using multiple pages
Perhaps the most common mistake made by applicants is including too much information in their résumé—letting it run for two or three pages. And it makes sense: You have a lot of experience and want to convey it all. But think of your résumé from the perspective of the hiring manager who is having to sift through dozens or even hundreds of these. They're not getting past the first page and may even see multiple pages as a sign you don't respect their time.
"If the résumé is longer than a page, I dismiss it immediately," says Dana Case, director of operations at MyCorporation.com. "Résumés should be short and concise. One page will suffice no matter how many jobs you have had previously."
However, there is an important caveat to this rule. "If you're a senior manager or executive, or targeting a highly technical role, you can opt for a two-page résumé, since a single-page résumé won't do your career justice," Elliott explains. "That said, it's important that you skip the fluff and all the content on your document adds value."
8
Packing in the text
Of course you have a lot of relevant experience and accomplishments you'd like to share with the selection committee. But you should resist the urge to cram every single bit of information onto a single page, fiddling with the font size and margins to fit as much detail as possible.
"Cramming too much text onto your one-page résumé is an eyesore," says Rebecca Safier, founder of Remote Bliss, a job board and resource for remote professionals. "Instead of cramming everything in there, choose the most recent and relevant job experiences. Pick and choose each word carefully, so you can say a lot in a few words. Sometimes, less is more. And a clean, eye-catching design is more important than including every job you've ever had on your CV."
9
Using outdated experience
Speaking of the dangers of cramming too much information into your résumé, another classic error is to include your entire job history, dating back a decade or more.
"Showcasing your experience is important, but putting things on your résumé that date further back than five years becomes unnecessary and unimportant," says Jordan Wan, founder and CEO of CloserIQ, a recruitment firm that works with organizations to build their sales organizations. "You can explain all of your skills in your cover letter; stick to your most recent employment on your résumé."
10
Not celebrating your promotions
On résumés, we tend to focus on where we worked and for how long, but the steps up the ladder that we made at each company tend to get lost in the layout. And that's a major missed opportunity.
"Any promotion is quite the accomplishment and as such, should be highlighted," says Wan. "Make sure to note how long you were at each leg of your journey with said company."
RELATED: 11 Jobs That Don't Require a Degree.
11
Adding overblown titles
If you've been working as a freelance graphic designer, there's no need to call yourself "CEO and founder" of a pseudo company that consists of you working out of your apartment.
This is doubly true for those relatively new to the workforce. "Intern experience is critical to landing your first job out of college, but that doesn't mean you're an 'industry professional' just yet," says Shirley Paolinelli, director of human resources at The Motion Agency, a marketing agency based in Chicago, Illinois. Instead, she suggests using verbiage such as "(your industry) intern seeking a full-time role," "aspiring (your industry) professional," or "soon-to-be graduate seeking a full-time role."
12
Using cliché phrases
You know them when you see them: those turns of phrase that are so familiar they seem like just what a résumé reader would want to see. But clichés just make you come across as a cliché yourself.
"Do not include overused terms or phrases like, 'out of the box thinker,' 'team player,' or 'hard worker,'" urges Michael Stahl, executive vice president and chief marketing officer of HealthMarkets, an independent health insurance agency that distributes health, Medicare, life, and supplemental insurance products. "I think these are all traits that are assumed a person should or will have. You don't need to include things like this in a résumé; instead, be prepared to have examples to share that exemplify how you are a team player, an 'out of the box thinker.'"
Bryan Zawikowski, a 25-year recruiting vet who is the vice president and general manager of the military transition division for executive recruitment firm Lucas Group, suggests other terms to stay away from. "'Multitasking' is overused and does not describe specific experience," he says. "The word 'seasoned' makes me think of a cooking show. 'Game changer' is one of many overused sports references. 'Change agent' is better, but not by much."
13
Not updating the format
It's not just about what you put on your résumé. The design of your CV could use a little refreshing, too.
"Many job seekers have been using the same résumé format for years without updating it," says Elliott. "If it's more than a year or two since you graduated from university and you're using the same format from your college career center, it's time to update it to one that better serves you."
14
Listing responsibilities
Many applicants simply list the responsibilities they had in their previous job, and that's not exactly a riveting or impressive read. "Giving a general job description doesn't communicate anything about what you accomplished in the role," says Safier. "So try to shift your language to highlight your achievements, rather than giving generic descriptions that could apply to anyone who held that same position."
15
And not quantifying achievements
While it's important to convey what you did on the daily at your previous jobs, it's much more effective to list your achievements in those positions. This puts the focus on what you accomplished, rather than what the baseline expectations were for your job.
"When I'm looking at résumés, I'd like to be able to see the results the candidate produced," says Regina Barr, founder and CEO of Red Ladder, Inc, a corporate consultancy and professional development company. "How did they save the company time or money? What did they do that helped the company make money? What did they do to improve efficiency? If I can't easily figure this out then I move on. Plus, what they do or don't call out helps me get a sense of what the candidate does or does not consider important and also gives some insights into their thinking."
16
Using "grocery lists" to note your skills
You may be tempted to turn descriptions of skills into bullet points to save space, but experts advise against this.
"The attention span and retention for listings are very low," warns Leduc. "As such, including lists of skills in your summary, for example, is of little value beyond including keywords."
She advises including more context to not just state your skills and experience but also demonstrate it.
"Also, adding more specific details when describing responsibilities or skills is important for context and credibility," she adds.
RELATED: 5 High-Income Skills to Boost Your Career Prospects.
17
Writing to the job you have
Remember that your résumé is not a summary of your job experience—it's an advertisement for why you are a great fit for the job to which you are applying. The distinction between these two is often overlooked by applicants, according to Keirsten A. Greggs, founder of TRAP Recruiter, LLC and a recruiter with almost two decades of experience.
"Job seekers aren't writing to the job they want, they are writing to the job they have," says Greggs. "Recruiters and hiring managers are looking for evidence that your skills and experience can be utilized to solve a problem at their organization. They are looking for synergies and transferable skills."
18
Including a professional objective
It was once the norm to include an "objective" at the top of a résumé—a couple of sentences that explained your goal for the position to which you were applying. But not any longer!
"Writing a personal objective at the top of your résumé isn't encouraged anymore," explains Safier. "Hiring managers aren't as interested in your personal goals as in what you can contribute to their company. Rather than writing your personal objectives, consider putting a summary of accomplishments at the top. Highlight your experiences and achievements that are most relevant to the job at hand."
19
Including "references available"
Zawikowski describes including the phrase "References available upon request" as a "waste of space and stating the obvious." Like an "objective," including this line was once the norm for applicants, but now it just comes off as superfluous. The recruiter knows you've got references and they'll ask for them—no need to say it.
20
Accidentally repeating yourself
It's not uncommon to have held a succession of jobs with similar responsibilities. But if you're not careful, you could be leaving an easily missed error on your final CV.
"A surprisingly common mistake on résumés is accidentally repeating the company name, job title, and/or dates of employment with the incorrect bullet point accomplishments," says Elliott. "This can sometimes happen if you copy and paste an earlier experience and forget to update the company details."
If you're in the habit of carrying over your work, be sure to look at each job you've included for any glaring similarities. In many cases, this can actually be an easy way to showcase more of your talents, capabilities, and achievements.
21
Using unprofessional email addresses
Still using the email address you created a decade ago using your college nickname? Might be time to update that.
"Many candidates make the mistake of using unprofessional email addresses—such as a game lover using [email protected]—which leaves a very bad impression on the employer," says Brett Helling, who runs GigWorker.com. "Your email address is part of your professional identity. So don't let it ruin your job opportunities for you. Create a professional email address on Gmail or Outlook using your first and last name."
RELATED: How to Accept a Job Offer, According to Career Experts.
22
Not syncing with your online profiles
These days, a recruiter is likely to take a look at your job experience on LinkedIn (if they didn't get your résumé from there to begin with), so it's important that you make sure this is as updated as the physical résumé you submit. It doesn't need to be identical, but it should be consistent in terms of the order of the jobs you held and your general timeline.
"Make sure that your résumé, LinkedIn profile, and any other job profiles you have all say the same thing," says Wan. "If different experiences are listed on different profiles it will confuse the employer and make you seem disorganized."