If You Bought These Foods at Kroger, Don't Eat Them, Authorities Say

These two foods from the beloved chain may present a health threat and should not be consumed.

By Sarah Crow
June 17, 2021
Kroger is one of America's most beloved supermarkets, with close to 2,800 stores spread across 35 states. And if you've shopped at Kroger recently, you may want to double check your purchases, now that two foods sold at the popular supermarket have been recalled due to potential health risks. Read on to discover if you should be tossing something in your kitchen now.

A pre-made pasta dish sold at Kroger has been recalled.

baked spaghetti dish
Shutterstock / Ika Rahma H

On June 11, Ukrop's Homestyle Foods announced that its 34-oz. containers of Family Size Baked Spaghetti Bakes had been pulled from shelves. The food, which was sold at Ukrop's Market Hall in Richmond, Virginia, and Kroger stores in both Virginia and West Virginia, may actually contain the brand's Family Size Chicken Cobbler Bakes. The recalled dish can be identified by UPC 72251524526 and a sell-by date of June 13, 2021.

In addition to being mislabeled, the dish may contain undisclosed allergens.

chicken pot pie and fork
Shutterstock / Africa Studio

The recalled Ukrop's baked spaghetti doesn't only have the wrong food inside its packaging, it may also contain allergens and other unwanted ingredients. Unlike the baked spaghetti that should be inside the packages, the chicken cobbler contains both meat and soy that are not disclosed on the label. Soy is one of the "Big 8"—the most common food-related allergens—and, as such, must be identified on the packaging of any packaged food that falls under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). Kroger recommends that customers who have purchased the recalled product do not consume the dish.

If you have the recalled food at home, you can return it to the store from which it was purchased for a full refund, or contact Ukrop's Homestyle Foods at 804-340-3050 on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

A type of cookie sold at Kroger is also being recalled.

chocolate chip cookies on piece of fabric
Shutterstock / NYS

On June 11, the Tennessee Department of Agriculture's Consumer and Industry Services Division (CIS) announced that a cookie sold at Kroger stores is also being recalled.

Six-oz. packages of Simple Truth Plant-Based Chocolate Chip Cookies are being pulled from Kroger shelves after food testing performed by CIS revealed that the cookies, which claim to be vegan, actually contain milk that is not included on their ingredients list. As another Big 8 allergen, milk must be disclosed on the packaging of any FDA-overseen food that contains it.

If you have the cookies at home, don't eat them.

open trash can
Shutterstock / Jenson

Kroger states that anyone who has purchase the affected cookies "should not eat the product."

Instead, the cookies—which can be identified by UPC 11110-05278 and best-if-used-by date of Nov. 17, 2021 (written as 11/17/2021)—can be returned to Kroger for a full refund. If you have any questions related to the recall, call Too Good Gourmet at 877-850-4663.

