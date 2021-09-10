Never Buy This One Food From Aldi, Customers Say in New Survey

They say you get what you pay for, right? Well, Aldi—the German discount grocery chain with incredibly low prices on basics staples, produce, and other goods—has a whole host of fans. For the most part, Aldi shoppers are satisfied with what the grocery store has to offer, but there some instances in which customers feel like a product isn't even worth its low price. A new survey of 600 shoppers found that there was one food people say they would never buy from Aldi. Read on to find out what you may want to skip on your next trip to Aldi.

Nearly 2 in 3 customers say they would never buy frozen sushi from Aldi.

Sushi typically tastes the best at its freshest when it's first made, so it's no surprise that Aldi's frozen sushi isn't exactly a hit with customers. A package of the store's Fusia sushi rolls, which is Aldi's brand of Asian food products, includes 15 pieces of frozen sushi, a packet of soy sauce, and wasabi. It comes in two varieties: California roll and Shrimp & Avocado roll. Customers just need to defrost the frozen sushi in a bowl of water or in the microwave, per the food website Mashed.

But if that doesn't sound appetizing to you, you're not alone. Mashed surveyed 593 U.S. shoppers in July to find out which Aldi brand items they would never buy. The results showed that 64 percent of shoppers would never buy Aldi's frozen sushi.

Customers say the frozen sushi is cold and mushy.

The Aldi Nerd, a blog founded by a self-proclaimed Aldi lover who reviews the store's products, took a look at the store's frozen sushi in 2017. According to the Aldi fan, these roles were "still very cold and felt mushy" after two hours of being defrosted at room temperature. "In short, while it's only $4.99, you probably just want to skip this," the blogger states.

Other Aldi shoppers have similar reviews. "My wife got a roll from the freezer section… maybe a California Roll? She absolutely hated it, and couldn't make it through more than three pieces," one Aldi customer posted on Reddit. "I finished the rest and must say that by the end even I, who will eat pretty much anything, was having trouble."

There are a few other items Aldi buyers say they would skip.

While no other Aldi item matched the frozen sushi's level of disdain, there were other kitchen staples some shoppers say they would avoid buying from the store.

According to the Mashed survey, nearly 10 percent of customers said they would skip Aldi's store-brand soda and its frozen pizza. A little more than 7 percent had no interest in the store's coffee, while nearly 6 percent wouldn't buy Aldi's chips, and 4 percent said they'd avoid the cereal.

You'll also want to skip the sushi from Walmart.

We can all probably agree that grocery store sushi is a risk, but customers strongly suggest you skip this item from Walmart as well.

In August, Mashed surveyed nearly 700 U.S. adults to find out which grocery store sold the absolute worst sushi, and Walmart took the cake. (Aldi was not included in that survey.) Around 55 percent of respondents said Walmart had the most awful sushi.

If you're looking for the best grocery store sushi, nearly 47 percent of customers said Whole Foods was the place to go.

