Smarter Living

Never Buy This One Food From Aldi, Customers Say in New Survey

This may just be the worst item you could purchase from the discount grocery chain.

By Kali Coleman
September 10, 2021
Kali Coleman
By Kali Coleman
September 10, 2021

They say you get what you pay for, right? Well, Aldi—the German discount grocery chain with incredibly low prices on basics staples, produce, and other goods—has a whole host of fans. For the most part, Aldi shoppers are satisfied with what the grocery store has to offer, but there some instances in which customers feel like a product isn't even worth its low price. A new survey of 600 shoppers found that there was one food people say they would never buy from Aldi. Read on to find out what you may want to skip on your next trip to Aldi.

RELATED: Never Buy This One Food at Walmart, Customers Say in New Survey.

Nearly 2 in 3 customers say they would never buy frozen sushi from Aldi.

Shelves almost empty at ALDI. Coronavirus / Covid-19 in Melbourne, Australia - 17 Mar, 2020
Shutterstock

Sushi typically tastes the best at its freshest when it's first made, so it's no surprise that Aldi's frozen sushi isn't exactly a hit with customers. A package of the store's Fusia sushi rolls, which is Aldi's brand of Asian food products, includes 15 pieces of frozen sushi, a packet of soy sauce, and wasabi. It comes in two varieties: California roll and Shrimp & Avocado roll. Customers just need to defrost the frozen sushi in a bowl of water or in the microwave, per the food website Mashed.

But if that doesn't sound appetizing to you, you're not alone. Mashed surveyed 593 U.S. shoppers in July to find out which Aldi brand items they would never buy. The results showed that 64 percent of shoppers would never buy Aldi's frozen sushi.

Customers say the frozen sushi is cold and mushy.

Overhead frozen japanese sushi food. Maki ands rolls with salmon, shrimp, crab and avocado.
Shutterstock

The Aldi Nerd, a blog founded by a self-proclaimed Aldi lover who reviews the store's products, took a look at the store's frozen sushi in 2017. According to the Aldi fan, these roles were "still very cold and felt mushy" after two hours of being defrosted at room temperature. "In short, while it's only $4.99, you probably just want to skip this," the blogger states.

Other Aldi shoppers have similar reviews. "My wife got a roll from the freezer section… maybe a California Roll? She absolutely hated it, and couldn't make it through more than three pieces," one Aldi customer posted on Reddit. "I finished the rest and must say that by the end even I, who will eat pretty much anything, was having trouble."

And for more food news sent right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

There are a few other items Aldi buyers say they would skip.

Shutterstock

While no other Aldi item matched the frozen sushi's level of disdain, there were other kitchen staples some shoppers say they would avoid buying from the store.

According to the Mashed survey, nearly 10 percent of customers said they would skip Aldi's store-brand soda and its frozen pizza. A little more than 7 percent had no interest in the store's coffee, while nearly 6 percent wouldn't buy Aldi's chips, and 4 percent said they'd avoid the cereal.

You'll also want to skip the sushi from Walmart.

Illinois, United States, - April 10th 2020: A Walmart customer ina face mask attempting to get groceries during the pandemic.
Shutterstock

We can all probably agree that grocery store sushi is a risk, but customers strongly suggest you skip this item from Walmart as well.

In August, Mashed surveyed nearly 700 U.S. adults to find out which grocery store sold the absolute worst sushi, and Walmart took the cake. (Aldi was not included in that survey.) Around 55 percent of respondents said Walmart had the most awful sushi.

If you're looking for the best grocery store sushi, nearly 47 percent of customers said Whole Foods was the place to go.

RELATED: This Household Essential Is Disappearing From Grocery Store Shelves.

Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    Health

    This Is When Joe Biden Will Get a Booster

    The White House says he's waiting for this.

  • LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 29, 2014: Sophia Grace & Rosie at Nickelodeon's 27th Annual Kids' Choice Awards at the Galen Centre, Los Angeles.
    LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 29, 2014: Sophia Grace & Rosie at Nickelodeon's 27th Annual Kids' Choice Awards at the Galen Centre, Los Angeles.
    Culture

    See Sophia Grace and Rosie From "Ellen" Now

    The cousins are now teenagers.

  • Tom Ellis and Lauren German in Lucifer
    Tom Ellis and Lauren German in Lucifer
    Culture

    8 New Shows to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

    Here's the best of their new arrivals.

  • Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge with their children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, attend a special pantomime performance at London's Palladium Theatre, hosted by The National Lottery, to thank key workers and their families for their efforts throughout the pandemic on December 11, 2020 in London, England.
    Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge with their children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, attend a special pantomime performance at London's Palladium Theatre, hosted by The National Lottery, to thank key workers and their families for their efforts throughout the pandemic on December 11, 2020 in London, England.
    Culture

    How William & Kate Help Their Kids Feel "Normal"

    It helps "avoid awkward conversations in the classroom."

  • doctor is sitting in a doctor's office and is filling syringe for Covid-19 vaccine. She is wearing protective gloves, protective coat, face shield and protective face mask.
    doctor is sitting in a doctor's office and is filling syringe for Covid-19 vaccine. She is wearing protective gloves, protective coat, face shield and protective face mask.
    Health

    This Vaccine Protects Most Against Severe COVID

    This shot has remained the most effective.

  • Judge Judy attends the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Civic Center on May 05, 2019 in Pasadena, California.
    Judge Judy attends the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Civic Center on May 05, 2019 in Pasadena, California.
    Culture

    See Judge Judy's Granddaughter and New Co-Star

    "Judy Justice" is a family affair.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group