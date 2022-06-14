Almost everything about how we experience the internet has changed since it became a household staple decades ago. But as GIF-covered Geocities webpages have given way to streaming HD video, we've also been forced to upgrade the way we access the web as well. Now, with smartphones and tablets thrown into the mix, there are plenty of options for programs that allow you to peruse websites and search for information while keeping you safe from emerging threats. But just as new alternatives have become available, others have become less useful and put to rest. Now, a major tech company has announced it will soon shut down one iconic internet browser. Read on to see which popular surfing platform will be offline by tomorrow.

The internet browser market is a competitive space.

Considering how vital they are, many people don't give as much thought to which internet browser they use compared to the device they use to run it. In fact, it wasn't at all uncommon in the early days of the internet to simply settle for whichever program was preloaded. But as internet use has become more and more central to everyday life and the number of options has increased, many have become more proactive with their browser choice to ensure they get fast performance and reliable security.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

But even with dozens of offerings, the browser world remains somewhat top-heavy. As of May 2022, the most popular browser worldwide was Google Chrome, with 64.95 percent of all users, according to Stat Counter. Apple's Safari browser was the second most widely used with 19.01 percent of users, before Microsoft Edge, Mozilla Firefox, and Samsung Internet all clock in at 3.99 percent, 3.26 percent, and 2.85 percent, respectively. And while many of these programs have managed to stay around for decades, one major player will soon be going offline.

One iconic browser will shut down tomorrow after nearly 27 years of service.

Microsoft has announced that its longstanding Internet Explorer browser will finally be completely phased out from support as of June 15. The browser has been in service for nearly 27 years since it first launched as an add-on with the release of Windows 95 in August 1995, ZDNet reports.

"We can't thank everyone enough for supporting Internet Explorer over the years. Many people and organizations around the world have depended on IE to support them as they've learned, grown, and conducted business online," Microsoft said in a statement outlining the changes.

The browser has been slowly rolled over into a newer product over the past few years.

A lot has changed since the pioneering browser first hit the web, which peaked with 95 percent of the market share in 2003, according to Mashable. And as stark competition arose offering faster navigation and better performance, the legacy browser was essentially left in the dust as its parent company shifted its focus onto a new, upgraded product.

"The future of Internet Explorer on Windows 10 lies in Microsoft Edge," Sean Lyndersay, Microsoft Edge program manager, said of the changes, per Mashable. "Not only is Microsoft Edge a quicker, more secure, and more contemporary browsing experience than Internet Explorer, but it also addresses a crucial concern: compatibility for older, legacy websites and applications."

However, the antiquated browser will still live on in one way. "Internet Explorer mode ('IE mode') is incorporated into Microsoft Edge, allowing you to view older Internet Explorer-based websites and applications directly from Microsoft Edge," Lyndersay explained.

The browser's shut down drew nostalgic and brutally honest reactions across social media.

While the browser's user base has dwindled for some time, news of the shutdown evoked nostalgic responses across social media—especially from millennials who used Internet Explorer in their earliest days online and grew up alongside it.

"I haven't used IE in decades, but it was the browser I had used for the majority [of] my childhood," one user wrote in a tweet. "Whether you loved or hated Internet Explorer, it'll be the end [of] an era."

Still, others had a more brutally honest take on the changes. "Internet Explorer to be finally shut down by Microsoft after 27 years. Thank you for helping us download other web browsers," one user tweeted.

