See Bill Murray's Son Now, Who's a Celebrity Chef

Bill Murray needs little introduction, but just in case you've been living under a rock since the '70s, here goes! The Oscar-nominated actor first rose to fame as a cast member of Saturday Night Live, and found his footing on the silver screen in films like Caddyshack, Tootsie, the Ghostbusters movies, and Groundhog Day. In 2003, he starred in Sofia Coppola's Lost in Translation, propelling his career on a trajectory of indie auteur comedy-dramas, including nine films by Wes Anderson and three by Jim Jarmusch.

Yet for all of his fame, the acclaimed actor's personal life is left largely out of the spotlight. Having been married twice—first to Margaret Kelly, and later to Jennifer Butler—the Golden Globe winning actor is once again single, and the father of six sons. Ranging in age from 20 to 39, each is now stepping out into their own careers, and the oldest of the bunch, Homer Murray, is a renowned celebrity chef. Read on to see the father and son's striking resemblance, and find out about their recent collaboration.

RELATED: See Harrison Ford's Son Now, Who's a Major Celebrity Chef.

Homer's Brooklyn-based restaurant is a big success.

In 2012, Homer opened a restaurant in the Greenpoint neighborhood of Brooklyn, originally under the name River Styx. Today, the restaurant is called 21 Greenpoint, and it's known for serving up an eclectic menu that currently includes everything from gumbo to rigatoni to dumplings. The restaurant received a Bib Gourmand designation in the recent Michelin Guide for New York City.

According to the restaurant's website, Homer attributes his culinary prowess to his New York City and Chicago roots—plus his propensity for travel. "After traveling extensively for work as a photo assistant he came back to New York full time and immersed himself in the restaurant world of early 2000s Brooklyn. Through his varied experience, and passion for a good time, Homer has created a space and a menu that is thoughtful, trustworthy and welcoming," the site explains.

RELATED: Jake Ryan From "Sixteen Candles" Has a Model Daughter. See Her Now.

He's got his dad's full support.

Homer's restaurant made headlines in 2016 when his A-list dad dropped by for a surprise "bartending shift." Patrons were thrilled to have their cocktails mixed by the cult favorite actor, and fans flocked to the restaurant in droves after that.

While behind the bar, Murray reportedly shared this heartfelt toast: "This is my firstborn son, Homer. And I am so happy for myself, and his brothers and sisters and mom, and all of you, that he has not continued in the family business. Instead he has taken the joy of the family—to have a drink, and to have a meal, and to have friends together in one place—and made it his life's work. To my son, and his friends, and his work, and his partners. Homer Murray!"

For the latest entertainment news sent directly to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

In fact, they collaborated on a recent fundraiser.

In the throes of the pandemic, many restaurants suffered lost wages and struggled to survive. In response, Bill and Homer Murray teamed up with another father and son team—famed chefs Guy and Hunter Fieri—to raise money to support eateries trying to stay afloat. In a virtual cooking event they called "Nacho Average Showdown," the two pairs competed to make the best nachos in town, as judged by Terry Crews and Shaquille O'Neal.

While Homer served up the nachos, his dad served up a side of his signature humor, extra dry. "I'm so proud of you, son…You've gotten so tall, so intelligent…When you were first born, I would speak to you, you wouldn't even reply. I thought, is he ever going to make it?" the Ghostbusters actor quipped over a glass of Tito's Vodka. Many laughs later, the event raised over $11,000 during its one hour live stream on the Food Network Facebook page.

Homer has also appeared alongside his dad on the silver screen.

While Homer decided against a career in acting, he did make a cameo in one of his dad's films, Broken Flowers. In the film, Bill Murray plays Don Johnston, a burnt out former computer executive who's resolved to meet his estranged teenage son from a former flame.

Homer's role, though brief, lends an essential ambiguity to the ending. While Johnston believes he has finally found his son after much searching, the "son" leaves uncomfortably when he says as much. Just then, Homer's unnamed character makes eye contact with Johnston while driving by in a Volkswagen Beetle, giving the audience the impression that either this is the missed connection he's been seeking, or that his son is still out there.

This may have been the first film-based collaboration between Homer and his famous dad, but hopefully it won't be the last!

RELATED: See Jack Nicholson's Lookalike Son, TV's Newest Heartthrob.