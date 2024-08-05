15 New Movies in Theaters This August 2024

The box office is back! With the overwhelming success of Deadpool & Wolverine this summer, you might be wondering what else might get you back into the theaters. Luckily August's movie lineup is impressive—something for the kids, lots of spooky options, thrillers, plenty of sci-fi action, and political themes for those who want to see real-life controversy played out on screen. Here are 15 movies you can't miss this August.

1 Harold and the Purple Crayon

Harold and the Purple Crayon is perfectly timed to get kids into theaters before school starts. Fun for the whole family, adults will enjoy it too! It's out now.

2 Borderlands

Directed by Eli Roth, Borderlands is a sci-fi movie starring Cate Blanchett and Kevin Hart. Expect fights with aliens, monsters, and bandits in outer space. The movie is due for release on August 9, 2024.

3 Trap

Director M. Night Shyamalan is back with Trap, a horror movie about a father (Josh Hartnett) and daughter who realize something bad is happening during a concert. It's out now.

4 Cuckoo

Cuckoo is a thriller about a 17-year-old girl forced to leave America and move to a resort in the German Alps. The movie is set for release on August 9, 2024.

5 It Ends with Us

It Ends with Us is the first adaptation of a Colleen Hoover book into film. Starring Blake Lively, the movie is scheduled for release on August 9, 2024.

6 Alien: Romulus

Alien: Romulus is scheduled for release on August 16, 2024. Starring Rain Carradine and Isabela Merced, the movie is produced by Ridley Scott, so you're in good hands.

7 Blink Twice

Directed by Zoë Kravitz, Blink Twice stars Channing Tatum in a rare dark role for the star, who plays a tech playboy who invites a cocktail waitress back to his private island. It's scheduled for release on August 23, 2024.

8 The Crow

Starring FKA twigs and Bill Skarsgård, The Crow is a reboot of the cult 1994 movie. It's scheduled for release on August 23, 2024.

9 AfrAId

AfrAId is a thriller about AI run amok. The Blumhouse Productions thriller stars John Cho as the father trying to protect his family from an evil digital assistant. AfrAId will be released on August 30, 2024.

10 War Game

Insurgents take capitals after a disputed election, threatening democracy in this thriller. "The set-up is detailed, serious, and all too believable," Nell Minow writes for RogerEbert.com. War Game is scheduled for release on August 9, 2024.

11 Detained

Detained is a thriller starring Abbie Cornish as a woman who wakes up in a police interrogation room with no memory of how she got there. The movie is scheduled for release on August 22, 2024.

12 #AMFAD: All My Friends Are Dead

A group of college kids rent an airbnb and get murdered one by one. The horror film is scheduled for release on August 2, 2024.

13 Sing Sing

A group of prisoners attempt to put on a show at the Sing Sing correctional facility. Currently on general release if you can't wait for the other movies to come out!

14 Coup

Starring Kristine Neilsen and Peter Sarsgaard, Coup is the tale of a rebellious worker who goes up against his boss. The movie is scheduled for release on August 2, 2024.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

15 Peak Season

Two yuppies from New York visit Jackson Hole, Wyoming, a trip that will test their relationship. This romance movie is scheduled for release on August 2, 2024.