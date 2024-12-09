You Can Visit Any National Park for Free 6 Times in 2025

From the red rocks at Bryce Canyon to the glaciers at Denali to the coral reefs at Everglades, there is no shortage of natural wonders to see within the U.S.'s national parks. But checking these destinations off your bucket list can also leave a dent in your wallet, as it costs $35 per vehicle to visit many of them. If you're entering by foot or bicycle, it's $20 a person. That's why, in recent years, the National Park Service (NPS) has reserved a handful of free-entry days across the parks system. And they've just released the dates and details for 2025, so you can get a head start on planning your itinerary.

2025 National Park Free Entrance Days

Though there are 63 official national parks, the NPS oversees a total of 431 sites across the 50 states, as well as in Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, American Samoa, and Guam, the National Park Foundation points out. These also include battlefields, historical parks, historic sites, memorials and monuments, preserves, scenic trails, seashores, and more.

And on the following six dates, they are all free to enter in 2025:

Jan. 20 – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

April 19 – First Day of National Park Week

June 19 – Juneteenth National Independence Day

Aug. 4 – Great American Outdoors Act Signing Day

Sept. 27 – National Public Lands Day

Nov. 11 – Veterans Day

Other Ways to Visit for Free

If you can't visit your preferred location on one of these days, fear not. Only 108 of the 431 national parks charge an entrance fee. Use this park finder to find the closest one to you and whether or not it charges admission.

If you're a frequent national park visitor, it may behoove you to invest in an America the Beautiful Pass. For $80, this pass gets you free entrance to any national park annually or even on a lifetime basis. It covers either your vehicle or up to four individuals.

Additionally, the following groups can receive free annual passes to the national parks system:

Current U.S. military members and dependents

Gold Star military family members and veterans

Those with a permanent disability

U.S. 4th graders and their families

Federal recreation site volunteers with 250 service hours

Seniors age 62 and older can purchase an America the Beautiful Pass for $20 annually or $80 for a lifetime pass.

Other Things to Remember

If you do have to pay an entrance fee, rest assured that it's being put to good use.

"At least 80 percent of funding from recreation fees stays in the park where it is collected, and the other 20 percent is used to benefit parks that do not collect fees or parks which generate only a small amount of revenue," notes the NPS.

Also, remember that whether you're visiting on a no-entrance-fee day or not, you may need to make an advanced reservation to visit certain national parks.