Culture

This Is the Most Popular Author of All Time, Survey Says

From Maya Angelou to Stephen King, these are the most beloved authors of all time

By Paul Thompson
April 14, 2021
Avatar
By Paul Thompson
April 14, 2021

Whether you're the type of person who always has their nose buried in a book or haven't read anything longer than an online news brief since you finished college, you probably have some familiarity with certain authors, if only by name. Everyone has heard of literary icons like Ernest Hemingway, Jane Austen, and F. Scott Fitzgerald and you've likely even read at least one of their more celebrated works, be it The Sun Also Rises, Pride and Prejudice, or The Great Gatsby. Or maybe you're more of a Stephen King kind of person, or, for all the comic book lovers out there, a Stan Lee fanatic. Whatever you are into, there are certain authors that people gravitate to more so than others. And using data from over 20 million responses, YouGov was able to determine the most popular author of all time. Read on to see if your favorite penner of prose cracked the top 30, and see who took the title of the most popular as of the end of 2020. And for more things people in the U.S. can't seem to get enough of, This Is the Single Most Popular Food in America, Survey Says.

30
James Patterson

Book cover of "Women of God" by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro
Grand Central Publishing

Popularity rating: 46 percent

And if you enjoy a drink or two, as so many writers famously do, This Is the Most Popular Cocktail in Your State, According to Data.

29
Lewis Carroll

book cover of "Alice Adventures in Wonderland" by Lewis Carroll
CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform

Popularity rating: 46 percent

28
Robert Louis Stevenson

Book cover of "Treasure Island" by Robert Louis Stevenson
Hart Warming Classics

Popularity rating: 46 percent

27
Jane Austen

Book cover of "Pride and Prejudice" by Jane Austen
CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform

Popularity rating: 47 percent

26
J.K. Rowling

Book cover of "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" by J.K. Rowling
Pottermore Publishing

Popularity rating: 48 percent

And for some updates on the stars of the film versions of this wildly popular series, This Is What All the Kids From "Harry Potter" Look Like Now.

25
Ian Fleming

Book cover of "Casino Royale" by Ian Fleming
Thomas & Mercer

Popularity rating: 48 percent

And for a ranking of the films based on Fleming's franchise, check out Ranking Every James Bond Movie, From Worst Reviewed to Best.

24
Ralph Waldo Emerson

Book cover of "Nature" by Ralph Waldo Emerson
CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform

Popularity rating: 48 percent

23
C.S. Lewis

Book Cover of "The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe" by C.S. Lewis
HarperCollins

Popularity rating: 49 percent

22
Jules Verne

Book cover of "Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea" by Jules Verne
Wordsworth Editions Ltd

Popularity rating: 49 percent

21
Oscar Wilde

Book cover of "The Importance of Being Earnest" by Oscar Wilde
CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform

Popularity rating: 49 percent

20
Hans Christian Anderson

Book cover of "The Little Mermaid" by Hans Christian Anderson
Hythloday Press

Popularity rating: 50 percent

19
John Steinbeck

Book cover of "The Grapes of Wrath" by John Steinbeck
Penguin Classics

Popularity rating: 50 percent

18
Walt Whitman

book cover of "Leaves of Grass" by Walt Whitman
SDE Classics

Popularity rating: 52 percent

17
George Orwell

Book cover of "Animal Farm" by George Orwell
Signet; 50th Anniversary edition

Popularity rating: 52 percent

16
F. Scott Fitzgerald

Book cover of "The Great Gatsby" by F. Scott Fitzgerald
Scribner Book Company

Popularity rating: 53 percent

And for more entertainment rankings and the latest news, sign up for our daily newsletter.

15
J. R. R. Tolkien

Book cover of "The Lord of the Rings" by J.R.R. Tolkien
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Popularity rating: 54 percent

14
Socrates

Book cover of "Plato's Divine Dialogues: Together with the Apology of Socrates" by Plato, Socrates
Andesite Press

Popularity rating: 55 percent

13
Robert Frost

Book cover of "Stopping by Wood on a Snowy Evening" by Robert Frost
Dutton Books for Young Readers

Popularity rating: 56 percent

12
H.G. Wells

Book cover of "The War of the Worlds" by H.G. Wells
CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform

Popularity rating: 56 percent

11
Maya Angelou

Book cover of "I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings" by Maya Angelou
Virago

Popularity rating: 57 percent

10
Stan Lee

Book cover of "Fantastic Four: Coming of Galactus!" by Stan Lee
Panini Books

Popularity rating: 58 percent

9
Emily Dickinson

Book cover of "Hope is the Thing with Feathers" by Emily Dickinson
Gibbs Smith

Popularity rating: 58 percent

8
Agatha Christie

book cover of "The Mysterious Affair at Styles" by Agatha Christie
Vintage

Popularity rating: 60 percent

7
Ernest Hemingway

Book cover of "For Whom The Bell Tolls" by Ernest Hemingway
First Edition Library

Popularity rating: 63 percent

6
Stephen King

Book cover of "It" by Stephen King
Hodder & Stoughton

Popularity rating: 67 percent

And for more from King, check out The One Horror Film Stephen King Was Too Scared to Finish.

5
Charles Dickens

Book Cover of "A Christmas Carol" by Charles Dickens
CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform

Popularity rating: 68 percent

4
Williams Shakespeare

Book cover of "Romeo and Juliet" by William Shakespeare
Independently published

Popularity rating: 68 percent

3
Edgar Allan Poe

Book cover of "The Raven" by Edgar Allan Poe
CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform

Popularity rating: 70 percent

2
Mark Twain

Book Cover of "Adventures of Huckleberry Finn" by Mark Twai
CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform

Popularity rating: 73 percent

1
Dr. Seuss

Book Cover of "The Cat in the Hat" by Dr. Seuss
Random House Books for Young Readers

Popularity rating: 76 percent

And for more on the recent controversy surrounding the most popular author on this list, check out Dr. Seuss Will Stop Publishing These Books Due to Accusations of Racism.

Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Woman that can't sleep
    Woman that can't sleep
    Health

    The Surprising Drink Keeping You Up at Night

    You probably don't realize this has caffeine in it.

  • man eating burger while woman watches
    man eating burger while woman watches
    Smarter Living

    This Burger Chain Just Filed for Bankruptcy

    The restaurant saw sales dip significantly amid COVID.

  • Woman in glasses laughing
    Woman in glasses laughing
    Smarter Living

    120 Hysterical Knock-Knock Jokes

    They're a classic for a reason.

  • Wireless headphones in a mockup case on a bright pink background
    Wireless headphones in a mockup case on a bright pink background
    Smarter Living

    If You Have These Headphones, Stop Using Them Immediately

    Nearly 7,500 pairs of headphones are affected.

  • Hayley Hasselhoff visits Closer at Bauer Media on October 10, 2019 in London, England
    Hayley Hasselhoff visits Closer at Bauer Media on October 10, 2019 in London, England
    Culture

    Hayley Hasselhoff Just Made "Playboy" History

    Her cover is the first of its kind.

  • Two vials of vaccine and a syringe in front of the Moderna logo
    Two vials of vaccine and a syringe in front of the Moderna logo
    Health

    Moderna CEO Says Your Next Vaccine Could Be Different

    Your next dose might have this added benefit.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group