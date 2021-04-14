This Is the Most Popular Author of All Time, Survey Says

Whether you're the type of person who always has their nose buried in a book or haven't read anything longer than an online news brief since you finished college, you probably have some familiarity with certain authors, if only by name. Everyone has heard of literary icons like Ernest Hemingway, Jane Austen, and F. Scott Fitzgerald and you've likely even read at least one of their more celebrated works, be it The Sun Also Rises, Pride and Prejudice, or The Great Gatsby. Or maybe you're more of a Stephen King kind of person, or, for all the comic book lovers out there, a Stan Lee fanatic. Whatever you are into, there are certain authors that people gravitate to more so than others. And using data from over 20 million responses, YouGov was able to determine the most popular author of all time. Read on to see if your favorite penner of prose cracked the top 30, and see who took the title of the most popular as of the end of 2020. And for more things people in the U.S. can't seem to get enough of, This Is the Single Most Popular Food in America, Survey Says.

30 James Patterson

Popularity rating: 46 percent

29 Lewis Carroll

Popularity rating: 46 percent

28 Robert Louis Stevenson

Popularity rating: 46 percent

27 Jane Austen

Popularity rating: 47 percent

26 J.K. Rowling

Popularity rating: 48 percent

25 Ian Fleming

Popularity rating: 48 percent

24 Ralph Waldo Emerson

Popularity rating: 48 percent

23 C.S. Lewis

Popularity rating: 49 percent

22 Jules Verne

Popularity rating: 49 percent

21 Oscar Wilde

Popularity rating: 49 percent

20 Hans Christian Anderson

Popularity rating: 50 percent

19 John Steinbeck

Popularity rating: 50 percent

18 Walt Whitman

Popularity rating: 52 percent

17 George Orwell

Popularity rating: 52 percent

16 F. Scott Fitzgerald

Popularity rating: 53 percent

15 J. R. R. Tolkien

Popularity rating: 54 percent

14 Socrates

Popularity rating: 55 percent

13 Robert Frost

Popularity rating: 56 percent

12 H.G. Wells

Popularity rating: 56 percent

11 Maya Angelou

Popularity rating: 57 percent

10 Stan Lee

Popularity rating: 58 percent

9 Emily Dickinson

Popularity rating: 58 percent

8 Agatha Christie

Popularity rating: 60 percent

7 Ernest Hemingway

Popularity rating: 63 percent

6 Stephen King

Popularity rating: 67 percent

5 Charles Dickens

Popularity rating: 68 percent

4 Williams Shakespeare

Popularity rating: 68 percent

3 Edgar Allan Poe

Popularity rating: 70 percent

2 Mark Twain

Popularity rating: 73 percent

1 Dr. Seuss

Popularity rating: 76 percent

