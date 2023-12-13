Why Royal Expert Thinks Meghan Markle Is About to Release Her Own Explosive Memoir

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have certainly not been silent about their experiences within the British royal family. Notably, the couple starred in a Netflix documentary on the topic and were interviewed by Oprah Winfrey. Additionally, Harry released a candid memoir, Spare, earlier this year. But what about a memoir from Markle? According to a royal expert, the former actor's book could be on the way.

As reported by the Mirror, "speculation is rife" that Markle will release her own memoir, and entertainment reporter Kinsey Schofield believes now could be the time, because of the controversy ignited by the recent publication of Omid Scobie's book, Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy's Fight for Survival. The book covers Harry and Markle's claim that someone in the royal family questioned what the color of their son Prince Archie's skin would be prior to his birth, because Harry is white and Markle is half Black and half white. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed this in their interview with Winfrey, but would not identify who made the comment, other than clarifying that it was not Queen Elizabeth II or Prince Philip.

But, in late November, a Dutch version of Endgame that named as King Charles III and Kate Middleton as the perpetrators hit shelves. Scobie initially denied ever having submitted any drafts that included their names but later wrote in a piece for iNews that an "early and uncleared" draft was sent to the Dutch publisher. Publishing company Xander Uitgevers released a statement claiming that Scobie's account "about the Dutch editorial process of the Dutch edition of Endgame is factually incorrect."

Schofield noted to TalkTV that the names being revealed by other means would allow Markle to address the comments without having to point fingers herself. The commentator explained that some fans believe the Dutch release of the "uncleared" book was not an accident but a well thought out scheme. Some royal watchers also believe that Scobie is close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"There are serious fan theories that this is a strategy so that Meghan is able to elaborate in her published book without the backlash of the big reveal and without the palace coming after her," Schofield said. "She can say, 'The information's already out. I just thought I wanted to get my side of the story out there.'"

Schofield dismissed the offense that Markle and Harry took to the skin color comments, despite the fact that Scobie wrote in Endgame that they prompted Markle and Charles to have a respectful exchange about unconscious bias. She argued that "Charles has proven that he's curious about babies" and called the controversy "silly."

Scobie has also weighed in on the possibility of Markle writing a book. The author isn't sure that the move would make sense for her.

"To gain the respect of the reader, you have to be completely human in your portrayal, transparent in your portrayal of yourself," he told Newsweek in a recent interview. "It has to be candid, it has to be embarrassing in places, it has to be all of these things to be the true portrait of a human being rather than the varnished image of a public figure that wants to be seen in a certain way. And it's why I think his [Harry's] book would always be more interesting than say if [Meghan] wrote a memoir, because I think [Meghan] has a much more curated take on what her image is and how it should be. Harry has always been a very candid, candid man."

