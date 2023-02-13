All the Signs Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Have Broken Up

After some suspicious social media activity over the weekend, fans of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have their detective caps on. The actor and musician—his real name is Colson Baker—have been together since 2020 and got engaged in Jan. 2022. But now, it seems that the high-profile celebrity relationship could be on the rocks—if not over completely—based on some telling Instagram posts from Fox, who later deleted her account.

Fox and Kelly have both been very open about their relationship, attending red carpet events together, posting photos on social media, and speaking about each other in interviews. They also have matching tattoos. Fox even called MGK her "twin flame" in a 2020 interview on the podcast Give Them Lala (via Refinery29).

"I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame," the Jennifer's Body star said. "Instead of a soulmate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think."

Have these twin flames now been extinguished? Here's everything we know so far.

Fox posted some telling Beyoncé lyrics.

As reported by People, on Sunday, Feb. 12, Fox made a post on Instagram that included pictures of herself and a video of a letter burning in a fire. She captioned the post, "You can taste the dishonesty / it's all over your breath."

The lyrics Fox shared are from the Beyoncé song "Pray You Catch Me" from her 2016 album Lemonade. The entire album is about husband Jay-Z's infidelity, and this song in particular is sung from the point of view of someone who is figuring out that their partner is cheating.

She also deleted all her photos with Kelly.

In addition to posting the Instagram with the Beyoncé lyric, Fox deleted all of her photos with her fiancé. Later, she deleted her Instagram account entirely.

As of publication, Kelly's Instagram is still live, and photos of himself and Fox are still featured.

People notes that another potential sign of trouble for the couple was that before deleting her account, Fox followed Eminem, who has publicly feuded with Kelly.

Fox responded to a cheating rumor.

Prior to deleting her Instagram account, Fox responded to a commenter who put forth the idea that Kelly cheated on Fox with his guitarist, Sophie Lloyd. The commenter wrote (via People), "He probably got with Sophie." Fox responded, "Maybe I got with Sophie."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Best Life has reached out to Fox, Kelly, and Lloyd for comment on the situation, but has not yet received a response.

They were seen together very recently.

If Kelly and Fox are splitting up, it must be very fresh, because they were just seen together.

Kelly and Fox were photographed together on Friday, Feb. 10, when they attended Drake's pre-Super Bowl party. The photo Fox posted of herself alongside the Beyoncé lyrics was taken the night of the party.

A week earlier, on Sunday, Feb. 5, they attended the Grammys, as well as an afterparty.