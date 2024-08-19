Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Editorial

McDonald’s New Collector’s Cups Stir Backlash Despite Soaring Resale Prices

McDonald's faces hype and backlash as fans rush to buy, and sell, new collectable cups.

McDonald’s Collector’s Cups
McDonald's
Alek Korab
By Alek KorabAug 19, 2024
Alek Korab
Title: Editor Location: New York City Expertise: Alek Korab is Founding Editor at Body Network. Based in Brooklyn, Alek specializes in wellness, body health, fitness, and weight loss. Experience: Alek is a seasoned media leader with 27 years of experience. With a track record of impactful coverage reaching millions of readers, Alek previously held key roles as Editor-in-Chief at Metro US and Content Director at Metro International and has worked on projects in 19 countries. Social Media:LinkedIn
See Full Bio
Follow:

McDonald’s latest foray into nostalgia with their new Collector’s Meal has sparked a wave of online reactions—many of them not positive. The fast-food giant on August 16th introduced a limited-edition set of six collectible cups featuring iconic characters like Hello Kitty, Barbie, and Shrek, hoping to tap into the same excitement as previous adult Happy Meals. (They’re wrapped in blue plastic, so you don’t know which one you’re getting until you purchase one.)

However, fans are expressing outrage over the quality of the plastic cups, which are not dishwasher safe and are seen as a downgrade from past offerings. Despite the backlash, these cups are already fetching high prices on resale markets, adding fuel to the controversy. Here’s all you need to know about the latest promotion.

RELATED: 9 Ways to Save a Ton More Money at Costco

Some versions are plastic, not glass

Copyrights @littlemiss1stgrade

Nostalgic 1970’s and 1980’s kids might remember the heavy glass mugs or cups the chain would offer; this writer had the set of four Garfield mugs, for example (“It’s not a pretty life, but someone has to live it,” he says, sitting in a hammock), or the Muppets drinking glasses from 1981. These new ones are plastic, at least in most of America. "How do we go from this… the nice, heavy, engraved glass," TikTok user @littlemiss1stgrade asks in a viral clip shown on Fox Business. "To this?” she says, clinking the new plastic cup on a counter. “Like seriously? Like, I'm so disappointed."

McDonald's says the cups are, in fact, “available in more than 30 countries...in embossed glass or Tritan plastic.”

​They’re pricey

A customer using their smartwatch to pay at a storejacoblund/iStock

If you want a collectable cup, don’t look for it on the Dollar Menu. “A Collector's Sausage McMuffin with Egg meal runs $9.49 before tax at an Orlando-area McDonald's. The medium-sized Collector's Big Mac costs $11.59 before tax, with an option to upgrade to a large,” reports Fox.

They're not dishwasher safe

Young woman putting dishes in dishwashing machineiStock

The new plastic cups aren’t dishwasher safe, causing an inconvenience for moms and dads sure to buy these for their kids. That said, putting the classic 1980s cups in the dishwasher also sometimes caused the decals to melt or wash off. Art, even the Garfield kind, comes at a cost.

They’re being resold for $100+

Hand holding iPhone with eBay app on the screenKritsada Saketklaw / Shutterstock

After just a few days, the new McDonald’s cups are being peddled on eBay for soaring resale prices. One set of six in hand, still in their blue bags, goes for $200. Another offer includes a large T-shirt, also for $200. Others are selling single unwrapped cups for $100, $150 and more. Hmm. That set of 10 Garfield glasses for $99.99 isn’t looking so bad.

Where to get your new McDonald’s cups

young indian woman looking at phone while at desk at workShutterstock

The Collector’s Meals are available worldwide and “put a fresh spin on classic McDonald’s keepsakes from the brand, Coca-Cola, Mattel, Universal, Sanrio or TY Beanie Babies. Each cup spotlights iconic collectibles from different eras that our fans cherish, like the Grimace Mug in 1976, Pet Lovin’ Barbie in 1999, Shrek from ‘Shrek the Third’ in 2007 and more,” said McDonalds. “Order the Collector’s Meal today from the full menu in the app and get 1 of 6 limited edition cups for McDelivery® or pickup,” says McDonalds.

The Latest

Girl doing at home exercise with weights
Sweat Smart!

Stay Fit at Home: 10 No-Equipment Workouts!

Princess Polly Just Announced Plans for 5 New U.S. Locations—Here's Where

Princess Polly Expanding to 5 New U.S. Locations!

What Your Birthstone Says About Your Career Chances

Birthstone Career Success

The Perfect Couple

10 Netflix Stuff Coming in September 2024

© Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.