McDonald’s New Collector’s Cups Stir Backlash Despite Soaring Resale Prices

McDonald’s latest foray into nostalgia with their new Collector’s Meal has sparked a wave of online reactions—many of them not positive. The fast-food giant on August 16th introduced a limited-edition set of six collectible cups featuring iconic characters like Hello Kitty, Barbie, and Shrek, hoping to tap into the same excitement as previous adult Happy Meals. (They’re wrapped in blue plastic, so you don’t know which one you’re getting until you purchase one.)

However, fans are expressing outrage over the quality of the plastic cups, which are not dishwasher safe and are seen as a downgrade from past offerings. Despite the backlash, these cups are already fetching high prices on resale markets, adding fuel to the controversy. Here’s all you need to know about the latest promotion.

Some versions are plastic, not glass Copyrights @littlemiss1stgrade Nostalgic 1970’s and 1980’s kids might remember the heavy glass mugs or cups the chain would offer; this writer had the set of four Garfield mugs, for example (“It’s not a pretty life, but someone has to live it,” he says, sitting in a hammock), or the Muppets drinking glasses from 1981. These new ones are plastic, at least in most of America. "How do we go from this… the nice, heavy, engraved glass," TikTok user @littlemiss1stgrade asks in a viral clip shown on Fox Business . "To this?” she says, clinking the new plastic cup on a counter. “Like seriously? Like, I'm so disappointed." McDonald's says the cups are, in fact, “available in more than 30 countries...in embossed glass or Tritan plastic.”

​They’re pricey jacoblund/iStock If you want a collectable cup, don’t look for it on the Dollar Menu. “A Collector's Sausage McMuffin with Egg meal runs $9.49 before tax at an Orlando-area McDonald's. The medium-sized Collector's Big Mac costs $11.59 before tax, with an option to upgrade to a large,” reports Fox .

They're not dishwasher safe iStock The new plastic cups aren’t dishwasher safe, causing an inconvenience for moms and dads sure to buy these for their kids. That said, putting the classic 1980s cups in the dishwasher also sometimes caused the decals to melt or wash off. Art, even the Garfield kind, comes at a cost.

They’re being resold for $100+ Kritsada Saketklaw / Shutterstock After just a few days, the new McDonald’s cups are being peddled on eBay for soaring resale prices. One set of six in hand, still in their blue bags, goes for $200. Another offer includes a large T-shirt, also for $200. Others are selling single unwrapped cups for $100, $150 and more. Hmm. That set of 10 Garfield glasses for $99.99 isn’t looking so bad.