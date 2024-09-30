Where Is Marc Summers Now? What the "Unwrapped" and "Double Dare" Host Is Up To

For 25 years, Marc Summers was a mainstay in American television. Viewers across the country couldn’t turn on their TVs without coming face-to-face with the celebrity host, whether it was on Nickelodeon or the Food Network. His big break came in 1986 when he was tapped to host a game show called Double Dare on Nickelodeon—you may remember green slime becoming a main character in and of itself. However, Double Dare ended in 1993, and Summers eventually went on to host Food Network’s Unwrapped. The series, which aired from 2001 to 2011, took fans behind the scenes of their favorite American food brands, like Nestle and Cheetos. So, where is Summers now? Keep reading to find out.

RELATED: Burt Reynolds and Marc Summers Almost Fought Each Other on ’90s Talk Show.

Summers started a podcast. Marcs Summers Unwraps Summers has officially joined the podcast world. In February 2023, he launched the Marcs Summers Unwraps podcast, in which he sits down with actors, Broadway stars, comedians, chefs, and TV personalities and “unwraps” their life stories. Some of his guests have included Anthony Ramos, Guy Fieri, Al Roker, Howie Mandel, and Tom Bergeron.

He wrote a one-man play. Stage photo of The Life and Times of Marc Summers Summers isn’t ready to give up the spotlight just yet. Earlier this year, the 72-year-old wrote and produced his own one-man play, aptly titled The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers, which he’s performing in New York City. In a CBS Mornings interview, Summers said the play recounts his decades-long career in TV and his battle with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). "I get choked up about it, because…I didn't think this could ever happen at this point in my life," said Summers. "I was pretty much out of the business. You know—the Nickelodeon thing, you know, ran its course. And I was at Food Network for 20 years. And that ran its course. And here was this opportunity. And what it's turned into has just been mind-boggling." He described this new life chapter as a “dream.” RELATED: The Biggest '90s TV Teen Idols, Then and Now.

He's making his Hallmark movie debut. Shutterstock Summers is adding “Hallmark movie star” to his resume. He portrays the role of a dotting Jewish grandfather in Hanukkah on the Rocks, which is set to premiere on Dec. 13, 2024, on the Hallmark Channel. The Jewish holiday film is part of Hallmark’s iconic holiday movie lineup. An official movie description from TV Insider says: “A week before Hanukkah, recently unemployed lawyer Tory embarks on a journey to find Hanukkah candles, leading her to a Chicago bar where she transforms the holiday spirit, discovers love, and finds the courage to pursue a new path in life.”

Summers loves connecting with fans. Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images For $100, fans can send and/or receive personalized messages from Summers himself via the Cameo app. His offerings range from happy birthday video messages and life advice to pep talks and funny roasts. “In personalized videos, Marc brings that signature energetic and goofy Double Dare spirit, often incorporating fun references to the show like shouting catchphrases, mentioning beloved characters, or poking fun at some of the more ridiculous moments…Marc's videos are sure to bring a smile to any 90s kid's face!” reads his bio. RELATED: Food Network Fans Are Fed Up: “I Miss There Being Actual Cooking Shows.”