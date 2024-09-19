Hallmark Channel Just Revealed Its Line-Up of All-New Christmas Movies—And We're Already in the Spirit

For many of us, it's not officially the holiday season until a big-city girl or guy heads to their small hometown, only to fall in love with the local [insert here—bakery owner, professional Christmas tree decorator, lumberjack, etc.]. Of course, what we're referring to are the Hallmark Channel Christmas movies, beloved for their cheesy plots, faux snow, rotating cast of actors, and happy endings. And it looks like Christmas came early this year because the Hallmark Channel just revealed its Countdown to Christmas lineup, featuring 47 new movies that will start airing on Oct. 18.

RELATED: Famous Actors You Didn't Realize Were in Hallmark Christmas Movies.

Hallmark Channel

The Hallmark Channel will premier its new holiday movies every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 8:00/7:00 p.m. Central Time (CT) starting next month. Hallmark Mystery will show its new movies every Thursday at 8 p.m.

Perhaps the most anticipated movie of the year is Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story, inspired by the real-life story of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. In fact, Travis' mom, Donna Kelce, makes a cameo in the movie! It stars Hallmark Channel darling Hunter King, along with Tyler Hynes. The main difference is that King's character comes to meet her NFL love by entering a "Fan of the Year" contest instead of being the world's most famous pop star.

According to Variety, "seven new movies will debut as part of two franchises: Christmas on Cherry Lane fans will see three new movies to expand the family’s stories; and Unwrapping Christmas is a new, four-movie franchise following the holiday romances of four friends working at a store named All Wrapped Up."

In addition to the nearly 50 new movies, Hallmark+ is debuting two holiday limited series for the first time.

Holidazed will air every Thursday night from Nov. 14 through Dec. 24. According to TVLine, "Holidaze showcases six diverse families, each with distinct backgrounds, cultures, and generations, residing on the same cul-de-sac. As they navigate the joyous chaos of the holiday season, they embrace a family dynamic unique to them."



The second limited series, Mistletoe Murders, is based on the audible series of the same name and premiers Oct. 31. It stars Sarah Drew,of Grey's Anatomy fame, as "the outwardly friendly, and optimistic shop owner of a charming year-round Christmas-themed store, Under the Mistletoe," according to Hallmark. "Emily finds herself compelled to investigate not-so-quaint local murders. And when Emily begins her personal investigations, Detective Sam Wilner, a smart local cop–with a crush on Emily that is not completely unrequited–begins to wonder if there’s more to Emily than meets the eye."

Fans can also enjoy two new reality series. Finding Mr. Christmas is a competition among "10 promising Hallmark 'hunks' who live together and compete against one another for the lead role in an upcoming original holiday movie." Hallmark actor Jonathan Bennett is the host, and actor and comedian Melissa Peterman is the judge.

In Ready, Set, Glow!, Hallmark actor Wes Brown will travel the country, showcasing some of the most magnificent holiday decoration displays.

You can see the full lineup and learn more about each movie and show at Hallmark.