8 Tips to Make Losing Weight Feel Effortless, From Proven Experts

Weight loss is not easy, no matter which method you choose to get into a calorie deficit: Keto, intermittent fasting, a vegan diet, low-carb, strict calorie-counting… The list is seemingly endless. “Some people can lose weight easily on their own through simple diet and exercise. But many popular weight loss techniques don’t work,” says University of Utah Health . “Cleanses, fad diets, and crash diets don’t help most people lose weight in the long-term. In fact, most people will regain about 30—35 percent of the weight they've lost after one year.” If you've tried it all, lost weight, put it back on, and are struggling to get back in the saddle again, changing your mindset can make a huge difference in terms of motivation and discipline. Here are 8 smart tips to make losing weight feel effortless.

Make SMART Goals Shutterstock A SMART goal (Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Relevant, Time-bound) can give you something concrete to work towards. “A not-smart goal would be ‘I want to lose weight’ or ‘I want to get fit,’ they are very vague and general,” psychologist and fitness expert Janine Delaney tells NBC . “What we need to do when we set a goal is think about how we are going to put the action behind it. A SMART goal would be ‘I want to lose 10 pounds by June 1 so when I go to Aruba on vacation I can wear a bikini.’

Self-Monitoring iStock Weight yourself at least once a week to track your progress. “Measuring your weight and what you eat – known as ‘self-monitoring’ – is one of the most effective strategies from the field of behavioral psychology for weight loss,” says Claire Madigan, senior research associate, Loughborough University, via The Conversation . “It’s also included in most weight management programmes. Self-monitoring works by making you more aware of what you’re eating and drinking, and what is happening to your weight. In turn, this can help you avoid overeating indulgent, unhealthy foods.”

Plan Ahead Shutterstock Planning ahead can help you feel in control of your weight loss. “For busy people, [planning ahead] is the most efficient way to get done what you need to get done — whether it’s your job, your workout, meal planning ... It’s not easy and we have so many things going on,” Delaney says. “Putting things down on paper clears your brain. Now you don’t have everything in your head; it frees up the space to focus on what you need to do. “

Find Your "Why" Shutterstock Why do you want to lose weight? "Make a list of reasons why weight loss is important to you," says the Mayo Clinic . "The list can help you stay inspired and focused. Maybe you want to boost your health or get in shape for a vacation. Think of your goals on days when you don't feel like eating healthy foods or moving more. Find other ways to stay on track too. For instance, you could post an uplifting note to yourself on the refrigerator or the pantry door."

Make Your Home Workout-Friendly Shutterstock You don’t need to join a gym or even leave your home to get a good workout in. Eliminate any chance you might have to make excuses not to exercise. “I’ve made my house health friendly,” Delaney says. “We never really use our living room and didn’t have room for a home gym, so we decided to push the furniture aside and put out some weights and exercise mats.”

Get Moving Shutterstock Regular exercise will make you feel happier and stronger, which makes weight loss easier. “You can lose weight without exercise, but it's harder to do. Regular physical activity helps burn off extra calories,” says the Mayo Clinic. “Exercise has many other benefits. It can lift your mood, lower blood pressure and help you sleep better. Exercise helps you keep off the weight that you lose too. Studies show that people who maintain their weight loss over the long term get regular physical activity.”

Support and Accountability Shutterstock Let people know what you’re doing, and ask for help if necessary. “Research has shown that people who attend weight loss programmes with a friend or family member are more likely to stick with it and lose more weight,” Madigan says. “There appears to be no particular person that’s better for motivation – the important thing is that supporters are engaged.”