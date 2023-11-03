The 7-Day Fast Track to Weight Loss Success: "Don't Wait!"

According to a 2009 study published in the European Journal of Social Psychology, it takes anywhere from 18 to 254 days for a person to form a new habit. However, you can jumpstart your weightloss success in just seven days, says Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, Board Certified Sports Dietitian Certified Personal Trainer, American College of Sports Medicine, AKA The Diet Diva. Here are seven ways to get a head start on weight loss.

1 Investigate Your "Why"

Your success rate will skyrocket if you are able to be closely connected with why you want to lose weight, says Collingwood. Did someone tell you to lose weight? Probably not a strong motivator. "YOU need to be heavily invested otherwise you will fizzle out when the going gets tough," she says.

2 Recruit a Support Systems

It takes a village to reach your weight loss goals, says Collingwood. "Inform family and friends of your plans and be specific in asking them to support you. What do you need from them to help you succeed?"

3 Be Accountable

Set up an accountability system, suggests Collingwood. "Whether it's an app to track calories, a new scale, stickers on a calendar to mark your success, or a person who can help keep you accountable, decide how to have some way to track your progress and stay accountable," she says.

4 Diet and Exercise

You aren't going to lose weight unless you incorporate exercise along with diet. "If you just reduce calories your metabolism will take a nosedive and you will plateau in no time," Collingwood explains. You are also at higher risk of losing a larger proportion of weight as muscle. "Incorporate some aerobic exercise at least three times per week and strength training twice a week," she says.

5 Don't Wait

Start your weight loss plan right now while you are motivated, says Collingwood. "Don't wait for another Monday to begin!"

6 Prepare

Prepare and plan out how you want to rework your diet plan. "Shop, get recipes, food prep for the week ahead," says Collingwood. "The more planning and preparation that goes in the less room there is for hitting the drive thru or getting off track."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

7 Don't Deprive Yourself

Don't be so strict that you don't have anything to look forward to, urges Collingwood. "Make sure you incorporate some treats along the way."