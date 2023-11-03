Wellness

The 7-Day Fast Track to Weight Loss Success: "Don't Wait!"

A weight loss expert outlines seven ways you can jumpstart your weight loss journey. 

By Leah Groth
November 3, 2023
According to a 2009 study published in the European Journal of Social Psychology, it takes anywhere from 18 to 254 days for a person to form a new habit. However, you can jumpstart your weightloss success in just seven days, says Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, Board Certified Sports Dietitian Certified Personal Trainer, American College of Sports Medicine, AKA The Diet Diva. Here are seven ways to get a head start on weight loss. 

1
Investigate Your "Why"

doctor measuring weight loss progress
Maya Kruchankova / Shutterstock

Your success rate will skyrocket if you are able to be closely connected with why you want to lose weight, says Collingwood.  Did someone tell you to lose weight?  Probably not a strong motivator. "YOU need to be heavily invested otherwise you will fizzle out when the going gets tough," she says. 

2
Recruit a Support Systems

two women in a couple walking outdoors
Shutterstock/Flotsam

It takes a village to reach your weight loss goals, says Collingwood. "Inform family and friends of your plans and be specific in asking them to support you. What do you need from them to help you succeed?" 

3
Be Accountable

Person standing on home weight scale.
stockvisual / iStock

Set up an accountability system, suggests Collingwood. "Whether it's an app to track calories, a new scale, stickers on a calendar to mark your success, or a person who can help keep you accountable, decide how to have some way to track your progress and stay accountable," she says. 

4
Diet and Exercise

kali9 / iStock

You aren't going to lose weight unless you incorporate exercise along with diet. "If you just reduce calories your metabolism will take a nosedive and you will plateau in no time," Collingwood explains. You are also at higher risk of losing a larger proportion of weight as muscle. "Incorporate some aerobic exercise at least three times per week and strength training twice a week," she says. 

5
Don't Wait

happy older woman working out with dumbbells, things you shouldn't say about someone's body
Shutterstock

Start your weight loss plan right now while you are motivated, says Collingwood. "Don't wait for another Monday to begin!"

6
Prepare

dietitian consulting with patient
kitzcorner / Shutterstock

Prepare and plan out how you want to rework your diet plan. "Shop, get recipes, food prep for the week ahead," says Collingwood. "The more planning and preparation that goes in the less room there is for hitting the drive thru or getting off track."

 RELATED: 11 Easy Things You Can Do to Slow Down Aging

7
Don't Deprive Yourself

fad dieting with an empty plate, pea on empty plate, aging quicker
Shutterstock

Don't be so strict that you don't have anything to look forward to, urges Collingwood. "Make sure you incorporate some treats along the way."

