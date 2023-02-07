Why Fans Are So Shocked by Madonna's Face

Madonna is the queen of reinvention—but fans are confused by her latest look. The 64-year-old attended the 65th Grammy Awards on February 5, appearing on stage to introduce Sam Smith and Kim Petras. "Here's what I've learned after four decades in music," she said in her speech. "If they call you shocking, scandalous, troublesome, problematic, provocative or dangerous, you're definitely onto something." Here's how people responded to the ageless superstar.

Madonna's Outfit Was Unique As Always

Love her or hate her, Madonna is never boring. The singer wore a black blazer dress and platform heels to the awards, with her hair braided and pulled back from her line-free face. Bleached eyebrows completed her eccentric look. "This legit looks like a Madonna impersonator with pics of the [sic] real Madonna in the background," one commenter wrote.

Will Madonna Ever Age?

Is it filler and Botox, or a facelift? Another person said the singer looked suspiciously ageless, considering there wasn't even a hint of wrinkles on her face. "Madonna looks good for her age… if her age is 2,700 year old vampire who eats babies and small animals alive," the person joked.

The Award For Best New Face

"Has Madonna been nominated for 'Best New Face' at this year's Grammy Awards?" a user said. "What magic formula was used to create #Madonna's new face👀🤷🏽‍♀️? I'm so confused #GRAMMYs," added another person.

What Has Madonna Had Done?

Plastic surgeons believe the singer has had a variety of work done. "When I first saw the post, like many others, I too was very surprised by how Madonna looked," Dr. Ehsan Ali, CEO of Beverly Hills Concierge Doctor and Urgent Care, tells Page Six. "She for sure had a facelift. You can see her skin is pulled back and tightened, with no loose skin and no wrinkles. A facelift also alters the shape of your eyes, which you can see in her image, her eyes seem 'pulled back.'"

A Possible Brow Lift

"If you measure from the top of her eyebrows to the top of her hairline that distance is more than three finger breadths, so that tells me that they've done a brow lift, where they make incisions in the hairline to pull everything back to lift up the brows and eyebrows, so your hairline moves back with it," says NJ-and-NY-based plastic surgeon Dr. Ramtin Kassir.