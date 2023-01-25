Fans of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills were shocked when it was announced that Lisa Rinna would be leaving the series after eight years on the hit Bravo show. The network and Rinnna herself both issued statements confirming her departure, maintaining that her contract was up after season 12 and that the 59-year-old was ready to pursue other ventures. However, seeing as there always is drama going on behind the scenes with the women of the show, fans weren't buying the reasoning. Now, a source claims to have overheard Rinna's husband, Harry Hamlin, revealing the real reason why Lisa Rinna left the Real Housewives franchise.

1 Lisa Never Gave a Reason for Leaving

Lisa released a statement to Today maintaining that she is "excited" for the next step in her career. "This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series," she said. "It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come."

2 Andy Cohen Hopes She Will Return

Andy Cohen offered his take during his SiriusXM show "Radio Andy," admitting he was surprised that her gig on Housewives was her "longest job," pointing out that it is pretty impressive. "So this is a reality show, and it goes to, that is a testament to how compelling Lisa Rinna is to watch on television that she went eight years," he said. "Think of all the memes that Lisa Rinna has generated. Think of all the gifs she's generated." He added that he hoped she would come back.

3 A Source Claims That Rinna's Husband, Harry Hamlin, Revealed Why She Left

However, a "Page Six spy" overheard Lisa's husband, Harry Hamlin, telling a group of people at the Sundance Film Festival that there is more to the story. According to the source, Lisa left because fans sided with Sutton Stracke during their feud over Elton John gala tickets. He added that she "might still be on the show" if the fight never happened.

4 He Claims Sutton Stracke Lied, But Fans Sided with Her

"Lisa had all the receipts from that night, but they never showed the receipts on the reunion," the eyewitness heard Hamlin say at the Creative Coalition and Entertainment Weekly's Spotlight Initiative Awards Gala Dinner.

5 He Maintains That "She Might Still Be on the Show" if It Hadn't Happened

He added that IMDb was responsible for giving them tickets to the Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party in 2019 — not Stracke, even though that has been her narrative on the show. "She might still be on the show had Sutton not said that," he continued. "She might still be on the show, but the audience believed Sutton."

6 Now, It Is Harry's Turn to Work!

According to Harry, Lisa is fine with being off the show. "All good things come to an end. She took it as far as she could take it," he reportedly said. "Now I'm working like crazy so she doesn't have to work."