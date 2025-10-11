The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you happen to be shopping at Michaels for home decor, arts and crafts, or framing supplies, you can also get your gift shopping done. The store houses so many amazing gift items for everyone on your list, ranging from teachers to children. What should you shop for this week? Here are 7 best new Michaels gift finds shoppers are loving this week.

1 A Composition Design Tumbler Perfect for Teachers

This 40oz. The composition Stainless Steel Insulated Tumbler by Ashland is the perfect teacher gift, and it is on sale for $12.99. “Great cup for the school day and reminds me of childhood composition notebooks we all used to decorate!” writes a shopper. “Stanley who,” adds another. “Keeps drinks cold the ice doesn’t melt for at least a day.”

2 A Jewelry Making Case Filled with Supplies

If you have an aspiring jewelry maker, this STMT™ True2U™ DIY Custom Jewelry & Accessory Case is perfect for just $24.99. It is filled with beads and other supplies. “Great gift with the case was perfect,” writes a shopper. “Perfect little box for beginner jewelry making! Good variety,” adds another.

3 A Boot Shaped Phone Stand

Shopping for a country and western lover? This Fred® Giddy Up™ Pink Cowboy Boots Phone Stand is abso-bootly adorable for $11.99. “Works well. I have a large phone and it holds up the phone with no problem. Wish it came in other colors too,” writes a shopper.

4 A Mini Washabe Art Set

A drawing set is a gift that keeps on giving. This 50 Piece Mini Washable Art Set by Creatology, $4.99, includes multiple mediums for your kids, including crayons, paints, and more. “Great art kit,” writes a shopper. “We purchased a bunch of these kits to donate to a community center arts & crafts event. Perfect combination of items with great packaging!”

5 A Ramen Notepad

If you are shopping for a ramen lover, they will get a kick out of this kitschy gift. The Fred® Ramen Sticky Note Pad, $11.99, is great for a stocking stuffer or little treat. “Super fun for the Ramen lover in your life!!” writes a shopper. “Chuckle worthy,” adds another. “My grandson loves ramen! This will go in his Christmas stocking.”

6 An Art Case Filled with Pencils, Markers, and Crayons

My kids always appreciate an art supply refresh. This Crayola® Inspiration Art Case, $34.99, comes equipped with 64 crayons, 20 short colored pencils, 40 washable markers, and 15 paper sheets. “A very complete set to keep children and adults entertained and inspired to create art pieces,” writes a shopper. “Provides hours of creativity for my little artist” adds another.

7 A Custom Painted Frame

This Color-In Ceramic Photo Frame Kit by Creatology™ is an excellent alternative to spending lots of money at a pottery painting place. Buy this kit, have your children paint a frame for a friend or loved one, and add a photo for a unique and thoughtful gift for just $8.99. “Great craft for the kids to personalize their very own frames and give out for gifts. They come with the stickers and beads but we painted ours and they looked solid. Kids gave them out as gifts,” writes a shopper.