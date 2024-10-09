Netflix Might Have Just Canceled Your New Favorite Show 40 Days After Release

It’s official—Greek mythology comedy retelling Kaos has been canceled by Netflix after just one season (it was supposed to have three), and fans are not happy. The Netflix original show, starring Jeff Goldblum as all-mighty Zeus set in the modern day, premiered barely a month ago on August 29. While the show spent four weeks in the Netflix top ten with peak viewership hitting 5.9 million views, it clearly didn’t have the audience figures Netflix was hoping for. Here’s what irate fans are saying about the latest Netflix show to end up on the chopping block.

Signs of Trouble Netflix The first indication (other than Netflix changing Kaos Season 1 to just Kaos), was a now-deleted Instagram post from Aurora Perrineau who played Eurydice. “Everyone was brilliant and uniquely themselves. Every performance surprised and excited me. I can’t believe I got to do this with all of you. We made something weird, dark, hilarious, deranged and absolutely tragic – something entirely human. THIS is a feeling I plan to take with me. Thanks for letting me be your Riddy. I had the time of my life.”

Well-Received Across the Board Netflix Kaos had a 76% average Tomatometer and an 83% average Popcornmeter, so both audiences and critics alike responded well to the show. “A darkly funny, visually rich saga that highlights the enduring relevance of these moral quandaries and character studies -- without taking itself too seriously,” said Hannah Giorgis for The Atlantic .

Netflix and TV Shows Netflix Fans of the show are frustrated by Netflix’s apparent disrespect for television shows and obsession with the “binge watching” model. “I’m convinced that Netflix would have canceled The Office, Parks & Rec and Breaking Bad after their first seasons if they were the ones to make them. What happened to letting shows find an audience? Sometimes shows take 2-3 seasons to really find its footing. But unless you have 1 trillion minutes watched in the first day then your show isn’t a success in Netflix’s eyes,” a fan wrote on Reddit.

Less Chance Of Viewers Netflix Another fan made the point that viewers will be even more unlikely to give Kaos a try now, knowing it’s already been canceled. “It retroactively hurts any future viewership. How many future viewers might have watched a complete Kaos show but now will be turned off by the idea that it’s unfinished. I didn’t see 1899 when it came out and within a month or so it was canceled, and now I don’t really want to watch it at all knowing that it’ll end with no resolution.”

Enough True Crime Netflix Some fans are exasperated because they got a Netflix subscription specifically to watch Kaos. “Then they do this, cancel it before it got going,” a Redditor said. “It’s the same with 1899, I loved Dark but what's the point now it's been canceled? I hope Netflix fails tbh. No risk or innovation, just cheap slop ends up getting renewed. Oh yay, another true crime documentary series that should only be 90 minutes stretched out over 3 90-minute episodes. How fun…”

No Time To Develop an Audience Disney+ Fans are bemoaning the way Netflix doesn’t give shows time to be successful. “So many industry people last year were harping on about that during the strikes. Netflix treats TV with such disrespect. And their binge model has had a direct cause in this. At least with something like The Acolyte or HBO shows that actually air, failing. At least they had the chance to find an audience and in doing so they failed. Netflix doesn’t even give them that luxury,” another Redditor said.