Latest Stories

TV
The 10 Hidden Netflix Gems You Need to Watch Right Now

Not everything has to be trending.

Crazy Rich Asians
Warner Bros. Pictures
Ferozan Mast
By Ferozan MastSep 20, 2024
Ferozan Mast
Writer
Ferozan has 20 years of experience writing and editing in the health, wellness, and celebrity realm.
See Full Bio
The best—and worst—thing about Netflix is how gigantic its library is. With so many great movies and TV shows (plus new ones coming out all the time), choosing something to watch can be overwhelming. Luckily, Netflix has quite a few goodies available for people who just want to watch something familiar, or catch up with an older movie/show they somehow missed the first time round. It may not be trending, but it’s good. Here are 10 hidden gems on Netflix that will help end your decision fatigue.

1. The World's Fastest Indian (2005)

The World's Fastest Indian

Magnolia Pictures

This lovely film stars Anthony Hopkins as Burt Munro, a New Zealander who set multiple world speed records on his Indian Scout motorcycle. “A wonderfully uplifting and charming biopic that's sure to win over all but the most mean-spirited. And the motorbike races really rocket, too,” says Miles Fielder for Empire Magazine.

2. Zombieland (2009)

Jesse Eisenberg and Wody Harrelsoni in ZombielandSony Pictures Releasing

This charming horror/comedy starring Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, and Abigail Breslin is a must-watch. Bill Murray’s guest appearance is a high point.

3. Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt in Edge of TomorrowWarner Bros. Pictures

Tom Cruise, Bill Paxton, and Emily Blunt star in this action-packed drama about humans battling aliens. A great sci-fi choice for people who like alien movies mixed with some time travel.

4. Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

Crazy Rich Asians (2018)Warner Bros. Pictures

Based on Kevin Kwan’s 2013 romantic comedy novel, this movie is sweet and heartfelt. If you missed it when it first came out, now’s the time to catch up and see what all the hype is about.

5. Rango (2011)

Rango (2011)

Paramount Pictures

Rango came out over 10 years ago and still does really well for Netflix, and it’s easy to see why—the movie is funny and unique. Johnny Depp plays the adventurous pet chameleon who winds up in frontier town Dirt, a place “in desperate need of a sheriff — and water,” says Netflix.

6. Trolls (2016)

Trolls (2016)

20th Century Fox

If you want some light-hearted entertainment that just makes you happy, Trolls is a great choice. Starring Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake, this movie is fun for the whole family.

7. Room (2015)

Room (2015)

Brie Larson is exceptional in this survival psychological movie which has heavy themes but is so worth it. Based on the book by Emma Donoghue, be warned, you will cry.

8. The Good Nurse (2022)

The Good Nurse (2022)

Netflix

With spooky season almost upon us, this thriller starring Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne will give you a serious case of the heebie-jeebies. The Good Nurse is based on Charles Graeber’s 2013 true-crime book of the same name.

9. Dark Waters (2019)

Dark Waters (2019)

Focus Features

Anne Hathaway and Mark Ruffalo star in this thriller about an attorney who connects a number of unexplained deaths to a chemical company. Based on The Lawyer Who Became DuPont's Worst Nightmare by Nathaniel Rich.

10. What Happened, Miss Simone? (2015)

What Happened, Miss Simone? (2015)

Netflix

Music lovers will be thrilled with the never-before-seen footage in this documentary about legendary artist Nina Simone. “The risk of making a documentary of a towering artist is that, by explaining her, you only end up diminishing her. Not Nina Simone—not this time. In Liz Garbus’s telling, Simone’s talent and personality shine through, as gloriously singular, and uncontrollable, as ever,” says Mike Hogan for Vanity Fair.

