6 Hulu Shows You Don't Want to Miss This Fall

Besides pumpkin-spiced everything and colorful foliage, fall also unofficially marks the return of streaming season. But even though shorter days and cooler weather provide the perfect excuse to get cozy on the couch , the sheer volume of available content can make it hard to actually land on something to watch. Fortunately, Hulu has a whole new batch of shows coming out that you won’t want to miss this fall. These are the ones we’re most excited about.

1 | What We Do in the Shadows, Season 6 (Oct. 22) FX For five seasons, this series based on the cult classic mockumentary of the same name has followed the antics of four vampire roommates and their capable human helper, Guillermo. However, this premiere marks the beginning of the last season of the show. If you’re looking for a hilarious way to get in the Halloween spirit, catch up on all of Laszlo’s, Nandor’s, Nadia’s, and Colin Robinson’s antics before these creatures of the night say goodbye once and for all.

2 | La Máquina (out now) Hula Looking for a good comeback story? La Máquina follows an aging boxer who’s looking to recapture some of his past glory. But the show also reunites Gael Garcia Bernal and Diego Luna (playing his manager), who first appeared together on screen in the smash hit film Y Tu Mamá También two decades ago.

3 | Rivals (Oct. 18) Hulu In this miniseries adapted from a best-selling U.K. book by author Jilly Cooper, a regal aristocratic media mogul (David Tennant) and charming playboy (Alex Hassell) are nemeses among the social elite in Britain 40 years ago. The tone is decidedly flashy, campy, and sexy, lying “somewhere between a high-end soap opera and a trashy 1980s version of Mad Men,” writes TV Guide. If you’re looking for a good guilty pleasure, this might be your best bet this autumn. RELATED: 38 Best Halloween Movies to Stream This Spooky Season.

4 | American Horror Stories: Huluween (Oct. 15) Hulu Fans looking to get into spooky season need look no further than the latest installment of this cult-favorite anthology horror series from Ryan Murphy. But this time, instead of creating a miniseries, each of the season’s five episodes will focus on a different bone-chilling story. It’s the perfect scary run-up for getting into the Halloween spirit.

5 | Grotesquerie (out now) FX In this supernatural thriller series from FX, a detective (Niecy Nash) teams up with a Catholic nun and journalist (Micaela Diamond) to help investigate the brutal murder of a family in their small town. But as they begin to pry deeper, the two begin to realize there’s something deeply sinister afoot.

6 | Futurama, Season 12 (out now) Hulu The revitalized cult classic cartoon is back for yet another season following the galactic adventures of Fry, Leela, Bender, Zoidberg, and the entire crew of the space-traveling delivery company Planet Express. The latest batch of episodes—which is now fully released—features a send-up of Squid Game, Bender’s attempts at becoming a matador, and the Professor’s attempts at launching a fast fashion company, among other zany antics.



