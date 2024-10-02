Skip to content
7 Apple TV+ Shows You Don't Want to Miss This Fall

Whether you're looking for a creepy psychological thriller or a dark comedy, we've got you covered.

characters in the show "Bad Sisters" laughing while standing in front of a red house
Apple TV+
Chilly temperatures are setting in, and it makes us want to curl up on the couch with a hot beverage, fuzzy socks, and a good TV show. But with all the different streaming apps we have at our fingertips, selecting a series can feel daunting. This fall, however, Apple TV+ has a bunch of must-see shows, whether you're looking for a creepy psychological thriller, dark comedy, or eccentric mystery. Here are our top picks.

RELATED: Loved The Perfect Couple? TV Expert Shares 3 Similar Shows on Netflix.

1. Presumed Innocent (out now)

Jake Gyllenhaal in "Presumed Innocent"

Apple TV+

If you love a good whodunit, this limited series based on the 1987 book of the same name will have you guessing until the end. Jake Gyllenhaal stars as a prosecutor who finds himself ensnared in the murder investigation of his colleague/mistress. It's a dark, moody show that explores family dynamics, marriage, and the politics behind the Chicago Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

Watch the trailer here >>

2. Slow Horses, Season 4 (out now)

If you want dark and moody but also want to laugh, get caught up on Slow Horses, which recently launched its fourth season. Gary Oldman and Kristin Scott Thomas are the stars of this British spy thriller about a ragtag group of MI5 agents in London. This season introduces some new faces (namely James Callis) but stays true to its espionage roots, based on author Mick Herron's Slough House book series.

Watch the trailer here >>

3. Shrinking, Season 2 (Oct. 16)

Jason Segal in a scene from "Shrinking"

Apple TV+

Shrinking season two premiers on Oct. 16, where we'll pick up with grieving therapist Jimmy Laird (Jason Segal) as he navigates the fallout from the unconventional therapy he practiced in season one. Mentoring him along the way, of course, is Paul Rhoades, another therapist in the practice played by none other than Harrison Ford. Season two will also dive deeper into Jimmy's relationship with his daughter.

Watch the trailer here >>

4. Before (Oct. 25)

Billy Crystal in the show "Before"

Apple TV+

Just in time for Halloween is this creepy psychological thriller starring Billy Crystal as a child psychiatrist who just lost his wife to suicide. He then encounters a troubled young boy who may have a connection to his past. The limited series has plenty of spooky paranormal activity if that's what you're looking for.

Watch the trailer here >>

RELATED: 10 Coziest Movies to Watch This Fall.

5. Bad Sisters, Season 2 (Nov. 13)

Still from the show "Bad Sisters"

Apple TV+

Something about a dark comedy just screams fall, and the Irish series Bad Sisters is one of the best we've seen. The five Garvey sisters are back for season two, now with a dangerous secret they all share. Sharon Horgan, who created and stars in the show, is a masterful actor in this genre. She's joined by Eve Hewson (who recently starred in The Perfect Couple), Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, and Sarah Greene. The sisters may have moved on, but their past will come rearing back.

Watch the season 1 trailer here >>

6. Bad Monkey (out now)

Vince Vaughn in the show "Bad Monkey"

Apple TV+

Bad Monkey may have premiered in August, but the black comedy based on Carl Hiaasen’s novel of the same name is still the top show on Apple TV+. Vince Vaughn stars as Andrew Yancy, a detective turned restaurant inspector in South Florida who is "pulled into a world of greed and corruption after a tourist finds a severed arm while fishing," explains Apple. The show features an eccentric cast of characters, a great soundtrack, and everything you love from a Vaughn performance.

Watch the trailer here >>

7. Pachinko, Season 2 (out now)

Still from the show Pachinko

Apple TV+

Pachinko, which is adapted from Min Jin Lee's iconic novel, came back for its second season in the late summer, but it's worth watching in any season. "This sweeping saga chronicles the hopes and dreams of a Korean immigrant family across four generations as they leave their homeland," writes Apple. Or, as The New York Times put it when reviewing season two, "The high drama of the many romantic entanglements melds with the thoughtful historical fiction about how a strange mixture of trauma and love reverberates through generations."

Watch the trailer here >>

