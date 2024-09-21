Loved "The Perfect Couple?" TV Expert Shares 3 Similar Shows on Netflix

The Perfect Couple is the hottest thriller to hit Netflix in, dare I say, a while. The limited series, which is also a one-part romance, was adapted from author Elin Hilderbrand’s novel of the same name. If you’re reading this, you’ve probably dug yourself into a rabbit hole trying to find your next whodunnit mystery. Well, if you aren’t much of a reader or have already breezed through all of Hilderbrand’s 29 beach reads , TV aficionado and TikToker Nehal Tenany ( @nehaltenany ) has three similar TV show recommendations . These shows contain the perfect thriller-mystery recipe: backstabbing, family drama, romance, strong female leads, wealth, and murder. Best of all, they’re all available to stream on Netflix, so you don’t have to jump between platforms. Got your popcorn ready?!

Bloodline

Described as a slow-burn drama series, Bloodline follows a well-respected family in the Florida Keys whose sparkling reputation and flourishing business are at stake when the black sheep of the family returns home. As suspicion and distrust threaten to expose the family’s deepest, darkest secrets and capsize their empire, “you start to see a division in loyalties and lots of betrayal,” teased Tenany.



Behind Her Eyes

The series has “murder and madness,” and similar to The Perfect Couple, takes place in a beachy coastal setting and has an A-list cast, including actors, and. The third and final season of Bloodline dropped in 2017, so you can binge the show in its entirety all in one weekend!

Behind Her Eyes is “one of the craziest shows I’ve ever watched on Netflix,” vouched Tenany. For starters, you’ll recognize the actor who played Amelia Sacks, Eve Hewson, who also stars as one of the main characters in this limited thriller series.

The plot is about a single mother who begins having an affair with her married boss, and then—wait for it—strikes up a friendship with his wife (Hewson), who is a bit of an enigma. What ensues is “a game of psychological manipulation,” according to Tenany.

“All of these weird twists and turns lead to a really unexpected ending. Ya’ll, when I say this is one of the best plot-twists ever…watch this show!” she raved.

Dynasty

If your recipe for the perfect thriller series includes rich people and murder, then add Dynasty to your Netflix queue. The series, which aired from 2017-2022, centers around one of America’s richest fictional families, the Carringtons. But more specifically, the show dives into the complex relationship between Fallon Carrington (Elizabeth Gillies), who is poised to take over the family empire, and her soon-to-be stepmother, who has plans of her own.

“There’s a lot of betrayals, a lot of power struggles,” said Tenany. “How far is the Carrington family willing to go to protect their fortune and their legacy?”

Sounds like another rich family we know! “It’s giving Gossip Girl meets The Perfect Couple,” she added.