All the Elin Hilderbrand Books in Order: Get Your Rosé and Tissues Ready

"The Perfect Couple" is now available to stream on Netflix.

Elin Hilderbrand book covers
Little, Brown and Company
Emily Weaver
By Emily WeaverSep 05, 2024
Emily Weaver
Freelance Writer
Since becoming a freelance writer in 2019, Emily has developed significant experience covering viral pop culture ...

Follow:

Happy The Perfect Couple release day to those who celebrate! The Netflix drama series, which is based on author Elin Hilderbrand’s novel of the same name, follows Amelia Sacks, who is about to marry into one of Nantucket’s wealthiest families, only for her big day to go awry when a dead body is found on the beach. From there, an investigation unfolds threatening to unveil the wedding guests’ deepest, darkest secrets. The show’s A-list cast is led by Nicole Kidman, who plays the family’s matriarch, Liev Schreiber, Meghann Fahy, and Dakota Fanning.

Craving more romance mysteries, or perhaps you aren’t ready to say goodbye to Nantucket quite yet? Well, luckily for you, Hilderbrand has written 29 other books to keep you company. Most of these can be read in any order, apart from The Winter Series, The Paradise Series, and a few others. Don’t worry, though; we already did all the legwork for you. So sit back, relax, and get lost in a tantalizing, sunkissed novel. Here are all the Elin Hilderbrand books in order.


The Winter Series

This four-book series follows the Quinn family as they gather together on Nantucket for a festive, dramatic, and love-filled winter holiday season.

  • Winter Street
  • Winter Stroll
  • Winter Storms
  • Winter Solstice

The Paradise Series

What happens in paradise stays in paradise...until your family gets involved. If you enjoy stories that spin webs of lies and deceit alongside sparks of romance, then you’re going to have a fun time untangling the messy lives of Irene Steele and her not-so-idyllic family.

  • Winter in Paradise
  • What Happens in Paradise
  • Troubles in Paradise

Summer Book Series

Although categorized as a series, most of these summer romance novels can be read as standalones. However, The Perfect Couple, Summer of '79, and The Sixth Wedding are exceptions to the rule, as these feature characters from previous Hilderbrand books. So, proceed with caution—and tissues! Don’t say I didn’t warn you. (Barefoot, I’m looking at you.)

  • The Blue Bistro
  • Barefoot
  • A Summer Affair
  • The Castaways
  • The Island
  • Silver Girl
  • Summerland
  • The Surfing Lesson: An Original Short Story
  • Beautiful Day
  • The Tailgate: An Original Short Story
  • The Matchmaker
  • The Rumor
  • Here's To Us
  • The Identicals
  • The Perfect Couple
    • Features an ensemble cast of characters from The Castaways, Beautiful Day, and A Summer Affair.
  • Summer of '69
  • Summer of '79
    • Catch up with the characters of Summer of ‘69 a decade later.
  • 28 Summers
  • Golden Girl
  • The Sixth Wedding
    • Jake McCloud from 28 Summers returns to Nantucket for Labor Day weekend, but there’s a major shift in the group.
  • The Hotel Nantucket
  • The Five-Star Weekend
  • Swan Song
    • The aptly named 2024 novel is Hilderbrand's last set on Nantucket. You can definitely read this as a standalone, but characters from The Castaways and The Rumor.

