Experts Reveal 11 Easy Ways to Cut Your Fitness Costs—And Still Get in Fantastic Shape
Pricey gym memberships, supplements, and boutique classes can drain your bank account fast. Not anymore.
You don’t need a $200-a-month gym membership or a closet full of matching activewear to get in shape. In fact, financial advisors and fitness experts agree: chasing a healthier lifestyle shouldn’t come at the cost of your bank account.
Too many people think they need expensive gear, classes, or supplements to get results, experts say. But with the right strategy, you can slash your fitness expenses while still getting in fantastic shape.
If you’re looking to tighten your abs and your budget, here’s how to save money on fitness costs without sacrificing your progress or performance, according to experts.
1
Walk or run outside—for free.
It can be easy to assume the only way to a solid workout routine involves joining a pricey gym or investing in home equipment. But if you’re just getting started, one of the best ways to gauge how much you can commit is by sticking to a completely free form of exercise.
“Try using your feet before doing anything else,” suggests Tanya Peterson, vice president at digital personal finance company Achieve.
You can make it local, convenient, and effective by starting with walking or running in your area.
“It might be right out your door through your neighborhood or at a close park or trail,” she notes. “You may be surprised at how effective this can be when done consistently—all for only the cost of a good pair of shoes.”
2
Look for free workout videos online.
There’s no denying that online content and streaming services have changed the way we access our favorite movies and shows. Thankfully, the same applies to exercise content, making it easier than ever to avoid having to join a costly gym.
“Working out at home can be very low-cost,” says Trae Bodge, smart shopping expert at TrueTrae.com. “There are thousands of free videos on YouTube that require no equipment or minimal equipment, and you can level up by adding inexpensive fitness bands or weight-bearing equipment, like weights or kettlebells. Some of my favorites are BodyFit by Amy, Fit with Mik, Juice & Toya, and MadFit.”
3
Use smart devices as your trainer.
Just like smartphones, your smartwatch can monitor your daily physical activity, providing real-time feedback and prompts to get up and move. These devices can also be a great way to adopt a workout routine for less than a traditional gym membership or trainer’s fee.
“If you own a fitness watch, consider an app-based workout program, like Fitbit Premium or Apple Fitness+,” Bodge advises. “These apps pair with your device and offer guidance and workouts. The best part is that they typically only cost around $80 per year.”
4
Buy used gear.
From dumbbells to resistance bands and even vintage athleisure (which is the latest trend), many used fitness-related items can be found for a steal.
Check Facebook Marketplace, OfferUp, Poshmark, or your local vintage store for secondhand equipment and workout wear.
5
Skip overpriced supplements.
If you keep getting targeted ads on TikTok and Instagram for “the next big weight loss or muscle-building supplement,” don’t believe the hype.
Most fitness experts and personal trainers will tell you that all you need are the basics, like protein powder and creatine, which are research-backed to help improve your performance. For anything else, talk with your doctor first before shelling out cash for expensive “fat burners” or supplements (which are largely unregulated by the FDA).
6
Check your employment benefits.
Your job likely comes with plenty of benefits on top of your salary, including health insurance and a 401K plan. Those perks might also include wellness-related incentives.
“Some companies include gym memberships and nutrition plans as part of their employee benefits,” says Scott Lieberman, founder of Touchdown Money. “If yours is on that list, you can enjoy a quality gym for no cost or very few expenses.”
7
Test out classes.
“Many fitness classes work like Baskin-Robbins: They give you one free class before you have to buy,” says Lieberman. “If you go to 10 different classes, there’s a chance you’ll find one you’ll want to do while getting nine free workouts on the others.”
He adds that apps like ClassPass are also a fantastic option for those who want to try out several different class types without having to commit to one.
“You can also buy a package that lets you go to multiple gyms or studios to really get your money’s worth,” he says.
8
Time your gym membership right.
Just like shopping for anything else, the cost of a new gym membership or exercise equipment can vary wildly depending on when you purchase it. That’s why experts say waiting for a sale is often the easiest way to spend less—especially at certain times of the year.
“If you can wait, January is often a good time to save on fitness-related expenses,” Bodge says. “Those who take a ‘new year, new you’ approach will find discounts on gym memberships, home fitness equipment, and fitness apparel.”
9
Try negotiating your rate.
It’s no secret that gyms and studios will often bend over backward to try to get new members to join. According to money-saving expert Andrea Woroch, this is something you can use to your advantage.
“Don’t settle on the first price you’re offered,” she says. This includes asking about discounts when you pay upfront or sign a contract for a year or more.
Don’t get discouraged if you can’t get an outright discount. “If the sales rep can’t budge on the price of the monthly membership, perhaps they can waive any registration fees or offer added value through free childcare, guest passes, or personal training sessions,” she suggests.
Just make sure you read the fine print before you sign.
“Is there a minimum term? Will the fee change with time? Are you allowed to work out only on certain days or at certain hours? Many states have laws that allow people who purchase gym memberships a few days to back out of the deal if they change their minds,” says Peterson.
10
Split the cost with a friend or family member.
Besides helping you stay accountable, getting friends and family to work out with you can sometimes help you save money.
“If you’re looking for personalized training, but don’t want to pay the high fees for a one-on-one session, find a friend or two who have the same fitness goals to split the cost,” Woroch recommends.
“Most personal trainers don’t mind, but make sure to ask first. Otherwise, opt for a small group training class instead, which allows you to get some personalized tips without the high cost.”
11
Only buy what you know you’ll use.
“Even if a facility is offering a fantastic deal on personal training, if you won’t use the sessions or can’t fit them into your schedule, they are already too expensive,” Peterson cautions. “Similarly, if you see a bargain on a treadmill for your house, but you know you hate working out indoors, you must pass it up.”
If you want the benefits of working out at a gym but need some flexibility, she suggests considering drop-in fees or “punch passes” for a designated number of visits to a local recreation center. This way, you won’t be signing up for a flashy membership you that goes to waste.