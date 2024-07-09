Avocados are one of the most popular superfoods around, and for good reason. In addition to being tasty, this fruit is filled with healthy fats and important nutrients that can do everything from helping you lose weight to reducing anxiety. But despite all of the pros, there is one con avocado lovers are all too aware of: It's super hard to get a perfectly ripe one. As soon as you go to grab an avocado from your kitchen, you're often met with either a hard, underripe avocado or a mushy brown mess. To help you avoid this frequent frustration, we've enlisted experts to get guidance on how to achieve optimal ripeness. Read on to learn how to ripen avocados faster.

How Can You Tell When an Avocado Is Ripe?

Wondering if your avocado is ripe enough for guacamole or avocado toast? There are three things to look for.

Color: "As a general rule, the first thing to look for when checking if an avocado is ripe is the color of the fruit," says Victoria Cummins , gardening expert and senior editor at PlantWhisperer. "The skin of the avocado will turn from green to a dark purplish color which indicates that the fruit is ripe and ready to be eaten."

Texture: The next thing you can check is the texture. "If you place an avocado in the palm of your hand and gently squeeze, a ripe avocado will yield to firm, gentle pressure, but will not feel too mushy," Cummins explains.

Stem: Another method people use to tell if an avocado is ripe involves removing the small stem at the top, as Trista Best, MPH, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, explains. "If the stem is difficult to remove or reveals brown underneath, the avocado is overripe or not yet ripe," she says.

How to Ripen Avocados Fast

Now that you know what a perfectly ripe avocado looks and feels like, what can you do to expedite the process if your avocado isn't ripe yet? Most avocados take around four to five days to ripen, but these five expert tips can help you ripen your avocado faster.

1. Put it in a brown paper bag.

One of the most popular ways to ripen an avocado fast is putting it in a brown paper bag, says Christina Gutiérrez-Williams, senior director of culinary research and development at Daily Harvest, who calls this her "favorite foolproof method."

"To take an unripe avocado and make it perfectly ripe in less than two days, put it in a brown paper bag with another fruit," Gutiérrez-Williams advises, noting that she's had the best success with apples and bananas. "Then crimp the bag to seal. The fruits release ethylene gas which helps speed up the ripening process, and the paper bag traps the gas in, which further helps speed it up."

2. Bake it in the oven.

Another method some people use is wrapping avocados in aluminum foil and baking them in the oven like baked potatoes, says Lena Bakovic, MS, a registered dietitian-nutritionist specializing in general health and wellness.

"This process also releases ethylene gas," she explains.

For this method, Cummins recommends preheating your oven to 200 degrees Fahrenheit and cooking your avocados for 10 to 15 minutes.

"Remember to keep checking on them every three to five minutes or so," she notes.

3. Or stick it in the microwave.

If you don't have access to an oven, you can use a microwave, too. But for this method, "make sure you use plastic wrap because it is microwave safe," while foil isn't, Bakovic cautions.

Best also advises piercing the avocado skin with a fork and microwaving it in 30-second intervals until you reach the desired softness.

"The microwave's heat speeds up the ripening process by breaking down the avocado's cell walls faster," she shares.

4. Add it to a bag of rice.

You can also use a bag of rice. For this, Kat Lieu, founder of Subtle Asian Baking and author of Modern Asian Kitchen, says you should add the unripe avocados to the rice, making sure the rice is covering the fruit completely.

"This way, as the avocado releases ethylene gas as a part of the ripening process, the uncooked rice traps the gas, and this encourages the avocado to ripen faster, about two to three days," Lieu explains.

5. Place it somewhere warm.

"Warmer temperatures encourage ripening, while freezing or refrigerating an avocado will discourage ripening," Lieu says.

With that in mind, Lieu recommends wrapping an avocado with a paper towel or newspaper and sticking it somewhere warm.

"A sunny windowsill would do," she says.

Things to Avoid When Ripening an Avocado

Of course, trying to speed up the ripening process of your avocado can create problems if you're not careful. Experts say there are three things you should always avoid.

1. Don't try a plastic bag instead.

If you don't have a paper bag on hand, you might assume the same trick can work with a plastic one. This is a big mistake, according to Best.

"Don't use plastic bags instead of paper bags; plastic traps moisture, which can lead to mold growth," she warns.

2. Don't leave it in direct sunlight.

While a sunny windowsill can help ripen an avocado faster, Best says you should never leave your avocado in direct sunlight for too long.

"Excessive heat can cause uneven ripening and spoilage," she explains.

3. Don't get too rough with your avocado.

It's also important to remember that "unripened avocados are a delicate fruit," Cummins notes. Rough handling can often leave your produce bruised.

"And this may result in uneven ripening," she cautions.

Will Ripening an Avocado Affect the Flavor?

A perfectly ripe avocado will have a "creamy texture and a rich, buttery taste with a slight nutty flavor," according to Best. The flavor of an unripe or overripe avocado is decidedly less pleasant.

"If over-ripened, the avocado can develop a slightly fermented or off flavor," Best explains. "An underripe avocado will taste bland and have a firmer, less pleasant texture."

While most ripening methods shouldn't affect the taste too much, Cummins notes that "some of the quicker methods such as using an oven or a microwave to speed up the process will almost certainly affect the flavor in comparison to what a naturally ripened avocado should taste like."

Specifically, "the oven and microwave method will soften the avocado but it will be missing the creamy and rich flavors," she explains.

How to Store Avocado

When it comes to storing your avocados, it all depends on how ripe the fruit is and when you plan to use it.

"To store an unripe avocado, keep it at room temperature until it ripens," Best suggests.

If your avocado is already ripe and you plan to use it in the next one or two days, you can also "leave it on the counter in your kitchen at room temperature," according to Gutiérrez-Williams.

"But if your avocados are perfectly ripe and you want to extend their ripeness longer (or if your kitchen is particularly hot) pop them in the fridge for up to three days," she advises. "Anything past that and they can start to get too soft."

Have you already cut open your avocado? In that case, "sprinkle it with lemon or lime juice, cover it tightly with plastic wrap, or place it in an airtight container to prevent browning," Best says. "You can also store cut avocados with the pit still in to minimize exposure to air."

If you're trying to get long-term storage out of your avocados, you can mash them up when they're ripe with a little bit of lemon juice and freeze them, according to Best.

Best Things to Serve With Fresh Avocado

Now that you have a perfectly ripe avocado on hand, you'll need to use it. Our experts have some ideas for you there, too.

"My favorite ways to eat avocados are mashing a perfectly ripe avocado onto sourdough toast, and topping with flakey sea salt, freshly cracked pepper and hemp seeds," Gutiérrez-Williams recommends.

You can add it to your morning smoothie as well.

"Blending avocado into smoothies adds creaminess and healthy fats, making them more nutritious and filling," Best points out.

Lieu suggests trying to incorporate avocado into your baking, saying, "I also sometimes substitute egg with ripened avocado when I'm baking vegan goodies like milk bread and cookies."

And don't forget that avocado slices can be the perfect addition for a "side to your eggs at breakfast or as toppings for sandwiches at lunch," Bakovic adds.

Of course, guacamole was perhaps the most cited recommendation among our experts.

"A classic dip made with mashed avocado, lime juice, cilantro, onions, and tomatoes, perfect for pairing with tortilla chips," Best shares.

Wrapping Up

That's it for a guide on how to ripen avocados faster, so you can have the best tasting and creamiest fruit whenever you need it. Be sure to check back with us soon for more content that can help you with your meal planning and kitchen prep.