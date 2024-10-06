If you’re looking to make some extra money, or save more for an important event, there are plenty of ways to make cash over the weekend—and no, you don’t have to be a teenager to benefit! According to Bankrate.com, 36 percent of U.S. adults have a side hustle in 2024. “Side hustles are a little less common this year than they were last year, but many Americans are still finding that one job isn’t enough. The cost of living has risen sharply in recent years,” says Bankrate Senior Industry Analyst Ted Rossman . Want to get in on this trend? Here are 15 ways to make a little extra cash this weekend.

1. Rent Out Your Stuff Shutterstock Why not rent out items you’re not using for extra cash? One person made $7000 over two years by renting out his paddleboards. "He paid those off, then bought four more the next summer, paid those off, and was renting out up to 22 boards at a time last summer," Emily Haleck, head of public relations at Yoodize, tells CBS News . "He has more than tripled his initial investment of $1,650 — and that's from renting them out only three months of the year."

2. Sell Unwanted Clothes Shutterstock Sell your unwanted clothes on online marketplaces or apps. This way you get to declutter while making a profit, and your living space will feel nicer.

3. Food Delivery iStock Signing up for food delivery services can be an easy way to make extra money on the weekends. Depending on the state, food delivery drivers make a basic wage plus tips. “Leveraging your vehicle through platforms like Uber and Lyft for rides, DoorDash and Uber Eats for food delivery, and Instacart for grocery delivery unveils a wealth of opportunities to earn extra income,” Nicole Magelssen, founder and CEO of Alpine Virtual Assistants, tells GOBankingRates . “Beyond the industry giants, numerous companies are expanding in this field, further enriching the landscape of flexible and lucrative side hustles.”

5. Yard Work Shutterstock Make extra cash doing yard work for people who can’t or don’t want to do it themselves. Not only do you make money, but also get the benefits of exercise in the fresh air.

6. Audio and Video Transcription Shutterstock Make extra money from your computer with audio and video transcription work. You don’t have to commute or leave your home to make money, and can set your own work schedule.

7. Join a Focus Group iStock Taking part in a focus group is an easy way to make money. “Sites like Respondent and Sago connect individuals with researchers who want their opinions on a variety of topics,” Jason O’Brien, COO, tells Forbes . “We found focus groups to be one of the easiest ways for people to make additional income online.”

9. Use a Freelance App Shutterstock Freelance apps like Fiverr can be a good source of extra income. “According to our research, searches for freelance positions are expected to grow by 67% this year,” O’Brien tells Forbes. “However, getting started as a freelancer isn’t always the easiest. Common opportunities on Fiverr include voiceover work, illustrations, video editing and coding. The platform also allows you to set your own price, which means you can increase your fee as you gain more experience.”

10. Virtual Assistant Shutterstock Make extra money over the weekend by signing on as a virtual assistant. “Businesses are recognizing the value of virtual assistants in handling various tasks, from managing emails to customer inquiries,” Magelssen says.

11. Rent Out Your Yard iStock If you’re not using your yard, consider renting it out. “If you have a spacious backyard and love animals, consider renting out your backyard space to dog owners,” Magelssen says. “Many pet owners are willing to pay for a secure and private outdoor space where their dogs can play and exercise.”

13. Find Remote Work Shutterstock Many companies are looking for skilled remote workers. “Many well-known companies hire people to work remotely in a variety of part-time positions including customer service, data entry, web development, and sales,” says Amy Miller, AFC, via America Saves . “Workers on Board & Flex Jobs are sites that list available positions weekly that offer flexible, remote job opportunities that will allow you to work around your current schedule.

14. Try Babysitting Shutterstock Babysitters are always in demand, especially at the weekend. “Babysitting is not just for teens and is the perfect way to earn some quick extra cash,” Miller says. “Parents love a good date night but often find it hard to secure a reliable and trustworthy sitter. Start by telling your family and friends that you are available. You’ll be surprised at how fast you’ll be booked. You can also use sites like care.com and Sittercity to expand your market and land jobs with others in your area.”