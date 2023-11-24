I'm a Hollywood Doctor and This Is How I Make Celebs Look 10 Years Younger

Sometimes it seems like celebrities don't actually age like the rest of us. Wouldn't we all look like to look as flawless as Cindy Crawford and Rob Lowe do when we're pushing 60. But is Hollywood really home to the Fountain of Youth, or is there something else at play? Well, according to one industry insider, there's a secret to so many stars looking ageless—and it's not getting under the knife. Read on to discover how a Hollywood doctor says he makes celebs look 10 years younger.

A Hollywood doctor is speaking out about stem cell treatment.

In a new interview with Fox News, Ernst von Schwarz, MD, a triple-board certified internist and cardiologist at Cedars Sinai Medical Center, the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, and the Heart Institute of Southern California, spoke about his work with modern future technologies—specifically when it comes to stem cell therapies.

According to Fox News, Schwarz has made a name for himself by predicting that the use of stem cells could extend human life to 120 years by the end of the decade. (He now believes that number could reach 150 by the middle of the century.) In his interview, Schwarz explained that while aging is a natural biological process, it is also the number one risk factor for dying, because of its association with different degenerative diseases.

But he said that modern medicine is now moving toward regenerative medicine, where doctors can repair damage and regenerate damaged tissues through certain treatments, including stem cells. And while no disease has ever been cured with stem cells, Schwarz said their use has produced an improvement in symptoms and quality of life.

"The goal is to create an improved health and longer health span, not of the lifespan. So, we want people to be able to be active until high ages," he told Fox News.

This is what is making celebs look 10 years younger.

It seems that stem cell injections are also the secret behind many celebrities' ageless looks. As Schwarz explained to Fox News, stems cells can impact the skin in several ways: They rebuild collagen under the skin layers, which can give the face a more viable, fuller appearance; they help to repair epithelial cells, which cover the inside and outside surfaces of the body; and through a process known as angiogenesis, they can improve circulation by building new blood vessels, capillaries, and arterials.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"We have a lot of people, of course, I'm in L.A. and Hollywood. Before red carpets, they come to us a week or ten days before they get their facial stem cell injections, and a week later they glow," Schwarz said. "They look, I swear to God, they look five to 10 years younger."

Several stars have been linked to the use of stem cells.

This is not a complete secret, however. A number of celebrities have already been tied to stem cell treatments in an effort to look and stay young. For example, Kim Kardashian helped popularize the "vampire facial," a procedure that involves taking someone's blood, extracting the platelets, and then applying them back onto their skin alongside micro-needling to improve absorption, according to the personalized regenerative medicine company Acorn Biolabs.

Harry Styles, Margot Robbie, and David Beckham have also been linked to the use of stem cells derived from sheep placenta for anti-aging benefits in a procedure similar to the vampire facial, according to Acorn.

"The benefits include a boost in collagen and elastin production," these experts explain.

Of course, there may be a cost barrier that prevents the average person from trying out the apparent anti-aging secret of the stars. Schwarz told Fox News that stem cell injections need to be repeated every year or 18 months, and each round of injections costs several thousand dollars.

He also said that while anti-aging research like this is of "enormous value," he cautions people against believing that one injection or pill can solve all their problems. Instead, it takes a whole lifestyle modification that may include changing your diet and exercise, along with regenerative medicine.

Other doctors have warned against this type of therapy.

The use of stem cells is still a very controversial topic in the medical world. The only stem cell treatments currently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are products that treat certain cancers and disorders of the blood and immune system, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The FDA has even issued a warning to consumers about the "potentially harmful" impact of unapproved stem cell treatments.

"Researchers hope stem cells will one day be effective in the treatment of many medical conditions and diseases. But unproven stem cell treatments can be unsafe—so get all of the facts if you're considering any treatment," the FDA stated.

According to the agency, there have been several cases of severe adverse events from the use of unproven stem cell therapies, including blindness from an injection of stem cells into the eye and the growth of a spinal tumor from a spinal cord injection.

Despite his positive experiences with stem cell treatments, Schwarz also urged people to be wary of the information they find online and to only consult with trusted doctors.

"I wouldn't believe anything that people tell you on the web or in their marketing materials because, I mean, there are certain things which are just unknown, and the rest is really marketing," he told Fox News. "So again, I strongly believe stem cells and stem cell therapy is the future of medicine. But that business, which is out there, whether it's within the U.S. or outside, is very uncontrolled and there's no supervision."

