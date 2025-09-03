The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Home Depot is a great place to shop for everything from home building supplies and major appliances to plants and household essentials. But did you know the store also has a serious selection of kitchen items? Home Depot has so many new arrivals this week, including amazing cookware, stackable baking pans, retro refrigerators, and more. Here are the 7 best new Home Depot kitchen finds hitting shelves this week.

1 Caraway Home 9-Piece Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set in Perracotta

I love Caraway non-stick cookware, a line of premium nonstick pots and pans that so many chefs and influencers endorse. Home Depot just got a brand new color, 9-Piece Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set in Perracotta. “Worth every penny!” writes a shopper. “The best cookware ever. We don’t use oil anymore. Lesser time to cook. The best cookware ever!!” Another agrees. “The BEST cookware set I ever owned. Very high quality. Easy to clean. Highly recommend!”

2 BakkenMaster 6-Piece Stackable Baking Pans Set

6 Piece Stackable Baking Pans from BakkenMaster are next-level genius. This space-saving set includes six durable, nonstick pans that nest neatly together, giving you performance and organization in one package. The cookie sheets measure 17.91 x 11.54 x 0.79 in., the roaster pan measures 17.91 x 11.54 x 3.54 in., the loaf pan measures 10.24 x 5.12 x 2.36 in., the muffin pan measures 12.6 x 7.87 x 1.30 in., and the square pan measures 10.24 x 9.06 x 1.97 in.

3 Tramontina Utsava 12-Inch Ceramic-Coated Stainless Steel Dosa Frying Pan

The Tramontina Utsava 12 in. Ceramic-Coated Stainless Steel Dosa Frying Pan is a versatile tri-ply clad cooking pan designed to cook dosas, flatbreads, tortillas, and more. It’s brand new, and costs $34.95.

4 VIVOHOME 5.28 Qt. Electric Non-Stick Black Shabu-Shabu Hot Pot Multi-Cooker

Bring your favorite hot pot meal home with this VIVOHOME 5.28 Qt. Electric Non-Stick Black Shabu-Shabu Hot Pot Multi-Cooker with Divider, Tempered Glass Lid. The $59.99 gadget has a partition design, allowing you to cook two broths simultaneously.

5 Bosch 300 Series 24-Inch Stainless Steel Dishwasher

This Bosch 300 Series 24 in. Stainless Steel Top Control Tall Tub Dishwasher with Stainless Steel Tub and 3rd Rack is a gorgeous and efficient dishwasher. It is sleek and offers a third rack and spacious interior. “Very quiet . Gets the dishes clean!!” writes a shopper. “Best dishwasher. 3rd rack is so helpful. Super cleans very quietly. Worth every penny,” adds another.

6 Unique Appliances 11 cu. ft. Retro Top Freezer Refrigerator in Candy Apple Red

Unique Appliances 11 cu. ft. Retro Top Freezer Refrigerator in Candy Apple Red offers bold, vintage-inspired looks for your kitchen, a la SMEG. The fridge adds a pop of color while providing plenty of storage and modern energy efficiency. “Looks cool and keeps my beverages cool too,” one shopper says. “I wanted a retro looking fridge for my garage, to take me back to the days of being a kid in my Grandfather’s garage. When my wife caught wind of my idea, she said I had to get a fridge bigger enough to hold all of our food for grilling and have some freezer space, for when the house fridge is full. This fridge provides the best of both worlds,” another says.

7 Farberware 0.7 cu. ft. 700-Watt Countertop Microwave Oven

Compact yet powerful, Farberware Classic Countertop Microwave delivers quick, even heating, making it a kitchen essential for fast meal prep. It offers 10 power levels, one to six-minute express cook buttons, and many other functions.