Gwyneth Paltrow & Daughter Apple Have This Unusual Birthday Tradition

This celebrity pair doesn't celebrate like most mother-daughter duos.

By Allie Hogan
June 8, 2021
Gwyneth Paltrow is known for doing eccentric things—especially when it comes to her company, Goop—and it seems the drive to do fun, far-out things rubbed off on her daughter, Apple Martin. Recently, Paltrow shared the unusual birthday tradition the mother-daughter duo partakes in every year on Martin's birthday. Read on to find out about the surprising annual event they share.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Apple Martin get new piercings every year on Martin's birthday.

On June 7, Goop announced a new jewelry line, which included a pair of earrings named after Martin. Paltrow chose to name the earrings after her daughter because of their birthday tradition. "Every year on Apple's birthday, we get a new piercing—it's this little tradition we have," Paltrow wrote on Goop's Instagram. Since Martin just turned 17 in May, the tradition has likely only been around for the past few years.

The new Goop earrings were inspired by Martin.

In the Instagram caption, Paltrow said that Martin "was a big inspiration for this collection and helped me refine the designs." She added that she expects Martin will "definitely be 'borrowing' her namesake earrings." The Apple Circle Pavé Drop Earrings are a trio of hoops with 44 diamonds. The pair will cost you $1,450, and it's one of six new pieces for Goop's debut jewelry line.

Martin turned 17 on May 14.

On May 14, Paltrow posted a heartfelt tribute to celebrate Martin's 17th birthday. "You make me belly laugh every day. You are brilliant and hardworking. You are fully YOU, which I respect and admire so much. I wish I had had even a spoonful of the self-acceptance you have when I was your age. You are so inspiring and just so cool," Paltrow wrote. "I remember the morning you came into the world so perfectly. I just can't believe it was 17 years ago."

Martin has been involved with Goop before.

This isn't the first time Paltrow's daughter gave her mom a hand with Goop. In July 2020, Martin helped model clothing for Goop. And she also promoted Goop's skincare, giving the products a glowing review.

Recently, Martin went viral for a funny video describing her mom's morning routine of consuming Goop drinks, putting on Goop facial products, and then going to work on creating unusual new items to sell.

