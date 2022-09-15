These Popular Grocery Chains Are Closing Stores, Starting Nov. 11

If you've not lost a single store in your neighborhood over the last few years, consider yourself lucky. A retail apocalypse, largely fueled by the pandemic but exacerbated by less-than-stellar economic conditions, has hit almost everywhere since 2020, with companies forced to shutter brick-and-mortar spaces across the U.S. And that includes plenty of essential businesses: Even grocery stores are feeling the heat. In fact, several popular grocery chains are gearing up to close locations soon. Read on to find out which companies are shuttering stores, starting in November.

Several grocery chains have already closed locations this year.

Grocery stores have not been spared in the ongoing retail apocalypse. Back in June, Sprouts Farmers Market permanently shut down two of its locations in California. The following two months brought closures from two other popular grocery chains: Lidl and Kroger. Both companies took an axe to two stores each, with Lidl closing locations in North Carolina and Virginia, and Kroger shuttering stores in Arkansas and Texas.

Now, more grocery chains are getting ready to reduce their retail footprint.

More grocery store closures are on their way.

Three different grocery chains have recently revealed store closure plans, based on various news reports.

The first up on the chopping block is a ShopRite in Connecticut. The company notified the Department of Labor (DOL) that it will be closing its store in Waterbury on Nov. 11, NBC Connecticut reported.

Just two days later on Nov. 13, a Whole Foods in Englewood, an area located in the South Side of Chicago, will shut its doors for good, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Following these closures, Giant Eagle confirmed to ABC-affiliate WJET that it will shutter a location in Edinboro, Pennsylvania, the next month. According to the news outlet, the company's store will close on Dec. 30.

ShopRite's closure will cost hundreds of people their jobs.

With its Waterbury closure, ShopRite is leaving the community after 40 years. The store's Facebook page indicated that the closure was coming as a result of the retirement of Paul Tornaquindici, owner and operator of the Waterbury ShopRite. But in its letter to the DOL, the company citied "economic business reasons" as the determinant for its shuttering.

The real controversy lies in the fate of the store's employees. According to CT Insider, hundreds of workers will lose their jobs as a result of the closure. "There is real concern over the loss of more than 200 jobs as a result of this closing," the town's mayor Neil O'Leary said. The store's Facebook page indicated that associates are being offered "the opportunity to interview for positions at other ShopRite stores," however.

And the other two closures have also raised concern for communities.

Employees at both Whole Foods and Giant Eagle are being offered jobs at each company's other locations, but there is still concern among their respective communities.

While the official closing date was just revealed, Whole Foods announced back in April that it was planning to shutter its Englewood store, along with a few other locations in the country. Residents have not responded favorably.

According to the Chicago Tribune, many locals have felt betrayed by the company's decision after there had been such a favorable response to the store's opening just six years prior. "Limiting access to fresh and healthy food is food apartheid," Asiaha Butler, president of the Resident Association of Greater Englewood, told the newspaper in April. "So, to have these things swiped away and not even have any notice so we could be somewhat engaged is a real blow to the community, and many people are just devastated."

And in Edinboro, residents are now questioning where they will buy groceries after Giant Eagle departs. According to Go Erie, this is the only full-service grocery store in the borough of around 5,600 residents, and it's been servicing the town since 1985. Giant Eagle spokesperson Dan Donovan told the news outlet that the decision was "difficult, but necessary," yet he declined to elaborate on why exactly the store was closing.