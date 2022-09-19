Entertainment

This Old Hollywood Couple Were Arrested on Their First Date

Ava Gardner and Frank Sinatra's affair got off to a wild start.

By Lia Beck
September 19, 2022
By Lia Beck
September 19, 2022

A typical first date involves dinner or drinks or maybe a movie. But, something that basic just wouldn't have been fitting for one of Old Hollywood's most-talked about celebrity couples. When Ava Gardner and Frank Sinatra first got together—while he was still married to someone else, mind you—they ended up getting arrested and had to be picked up from the police station in the middle of the night.

Gardner and Sinatra went on to be together for several years, even getting married themselves. But their relationship was a tumultuous one, as foreshadowed by their first romantic night. Read on to find out just what happened that got the two stars in so much trouble and to learn more about their relationship.

READ THIS NEXT: See Frank Sinatra's Granddaughter, Who's Following in His Footsteps.

Sinatra and Gardner got together when he was still married.

Ava Gardner and Frank Sinatra stepping off of a plane circa 1950
Evening Standard/Getty Images

Sinatra was married to his first wife, Nancy Barbato, from 1939 to 1951. They had three children together: Nancy Sinatra, Tina Sinatra, and Frank Sinatra Jr. As for Gardner, she was married to Mickey Rooney from 1942 to 1943 and then to Artie Shaw from 1945 to 1946.

According to the biography Ava, a Life in Movies by Kendra Bean and Anthony Uzarowski (via People), Sinatra and Gardner first met at a club in 1943. But while she stood out to Sinatra, he was still happily married and nothing happened between them until years later.

Sinatra and Gardner started an affair.

Frank Sinatra and Ava Gardner at the premiere of "The Snows of Kilimanjaro" in 1952
Bettmann / Getty Images

Ava, a Life in Movies explains that Sinatra saw Gardner a few years later at MGM. He reportedly said of the encounter, "I looked at her and said, 'Jesus, you got prettier since last time I saw ya.' This was not the young girl from [North] Carolina at the studio. This was a woman who was glorious."

According to the biography Ava Gardner: Love Is Nothing by Lee Server (via Vanity Fair), Gardner and Sinatra began their affair when they drunkenly left a party in Palm Springs together in 1949. They drove off to the nearby city of Indio, California where Sinatra took out two guns and began shooting at streetlights. Gardner then took a gun herself and shot the window of a hardware store.

They were arrested and bailed out by their studio.

Frank Sinatra and Ava Gardner at the premiere of "The Snows of Kilimanjaro" in 1952
Bettmann / Getty Images

On what was essentially their first date, Gardner and Sinatra were arrested in the midst of their wild adventure. According to Server, they were brought into the police station but rescued when the studio paid for the cops to free them and keep the matter quiet. Server writes that Gardner arrived home to see her sister eating breakfast. "Ava told her she had been out with Frank Sinatra and they had had a wonderful time," the book states.

For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

They eventually got married.

Frank Sinatra and Ava Gardner standing behind their wedding cake on their wedding day in 1951
Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Sinatra ended up leaving Barbato for Gardner. Their divorce was made official in 1951, and soon after it was granted, Gardner and Sinatra tied the knot. This marriage turned out to be Gardner's last, and like her first two, it was short-lived. The couple's few years together were full of arguments, jealousy, and issues involving both of their careers.

"He has a temper that bursts into flames," Gardner once said, according to People, "while my temper burns inside for hours." The pair separated in 1953, though their divorce wasn't official until 1957.

They remained friends after splitting.

Frank Sinatra and Ava Gardner circa 1951
AFP via Getty Images

Even after their divorce, Gardner and Sinatra remained friends and were close until her death in 1990. (Sinatra died eight years later.)

"They developed a great friendship," actor and friend Kathryn Grayson told People. "They helped each other. I think they wanted to get together again, but circumstances kept them apart."

Actor Arlene Dahl, who was a friend of Gardner's told People, "She told me that she never loved another man as much as she loved Frank."

Lia Beck
Lia Beck is a writer living in Richmond, Virginia. In addition to Best Life, she has written for Refinery29, Bustle, Hello Giggles, InStyle, and more. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •
Latest News
  • young Woman Holding Turtle
    young Woman Holding Turtle
    Smarter Living

    The No. 1 Reason You Shouldn't Get a Pet Turtle

    This reptile could put your health at risk.

  • A Raccoon and a Woman Enter a Bar. Woman Gets Arrested. Here is What Happened Next.
    A Raccoon and a Woman Enter a Bar. Woman Gets Arrested. Here is What Happened Next.
    Extra

    A Raccoon and a Woman Enter a Bar. Woman Gets Arrested. Here is What Happened Next.

    Woman brought in the animal during happy hour.

  • Trina McGee, Rider Strong, Ben Savage, and Danielle Fishel on "Boy Meets World"
    Trina McGee, Rider Strong, Ben Savage, and Danielle Fishel on "Boy Meets World"
    Entertainment

    '90s TV Star Reveals Lie Producer Told Her

    And how it led to her not being in the finale.

  • A woman looking into her refrigerator or freezer for food
    A woman looking into her refrigerator or freezer for food
    Health

    Don't Eat These Beef or Chicken Products

    The USDA warns to toss these foods if you have them.

  • man knocking on front door
    man knocking on front door
    Smarter Living

    If a Stranger Offers You This, Call the Police

    This scam is a "nationwide trend."

  • letters coming out of a man's mouth - good roasts
    letters coming out of a man's mouth - good roasts
    Smarter Living

    126 Good Roasts That Will Absolutely Destroy

    Where's your off button?

© 2022 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group