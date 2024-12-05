7 Delicious Foods That Boost Your Metabolism, According to Experts

What we eat, and when we eat (the earlier in the day the better) can significantly impact our metabolism and fat-burning efforts. “While losing weight requires burning more calories than you consume, your body still needs sufficient fuel and nutrients to function properly,” says Harvard Health . “Instead of simply eating less, it's better to focus on consuming nutritious foods and increasing your physical activity.”

1. Salmon Shutterstock Salmon is one of the most popular choices of fish for good reason—it’s delicious, full of exceptional nutrients, and low in mercury. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids and protein, this fish can boost your metabolism and help burn more calories. “Salmon is often a top protein pick by dietitians and other health experts,” says UnityPoint Health . “It’s low in saturated fat and high in omega-3s. It’s also a good source of vitamin B12, potassium and vitamin D. Salmon is versatile and easy to prepare. The higher fat content (compared to flounder) makes it a more satisfying and filling meal.”

2. Spicy Capsaicin Shutterstock Spicy food lovers rejoice—your love for heat may be helping you lose weight. “Capsaicin helps increase your core temperature, increase metabolism and helps burn calories faster,” clinical dietitian Haley Robinson tells Piedmont Health . “Research has shown that it could increase your metabolism by up to 5 percent.”

3.Justice For Ginger Shutterstock Studies show ginger has a wealth of health benefits. “Ginger is another herb that can enhance metabolic rate,” Craig L. Floch, MD , tells Nuvance Health. “It has been used in traditional medicine for thousands of years for its many health benefits, including its ability to increase metabolism. Ginger can also aid digestion, which indirectly supports a healthy metabolism.”

4. Hummus Shutterstock Chickpeas are a great source of plant-based protein, a macronutrient important for weight loss. “While naturally low in saturated fat, chickpeas are nutrient-dense,” dietitian Caitlin Terpstra tells Mayo Clinic Health System . “They provide nearly 20 grams of protein in a ½-cup serving and 5 grams of dietary fiber. Chickpeas also are a source of folate, iron, vitamin C and phosphorus.” RELATED: The No. 1 Food to Boost Your Metabolism Instantly.

5. Almonds Shutterstock Almonds are a convenient, versatile snack packed with nutrients. "Nuts, like almonds, are a great snack. They're high in protein, fiber, and packed with vitamins and minerals, but they also have a high fat content which people can associate with increased body weight," says Dr. Sharayah Carter from UniSA's Alliance for Research in Exercise, Nutrition and Activity (ARENA). "Nuts contain unsaturated fats -- or healthy fats -- which can improve blood cholesterol levels, ease inflammation, and contribute to a healthy heart.

6. Eggs Shutterstock Eggs are a superfood for health, wellness, and weight loss. “The nutrient profile of eggs also yields itself to provide greater satisfaction at a meal, meaning it can help with satiety, which is great for those trying to lose weight,” Rachel Bunch, RD, LD, tells Parkview Health . “Eggs have been shown to suppress appetite and decrease plasma ghrelin levels. Ghrelin is a hormone responsible for appetite stimulation.”