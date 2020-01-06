Culture

New Survey Says Dogs Help Bridge Political Divides Among Owners

Research from pet parenting service Goldn found that dog owners tend to bond despite political differences.

By Diana Bruk January 6, 2020
Diana Bruk
By Diana Bruk
January 6, 2020
two women having a conversation while holding dogs
circle

We all know that there are many benefits to owning a dog. Research has shown that having a canine companion can help reduce stress, ease depression, add meaning and purpose to your life, and make you happier and healthier in general. Now, a new survey says these little spiritual gurus can even help bridge political divides. In the survey, carried out by Goldn—a new online pet parenting service—87 percent of respondents said they've been able to share values with a fellow dog owner even if they have political differences.

On top of that, when asked whether they get agitated speaking with someone of a different political opinion, 25 percent more people said they would keep their cool if that person was a dog owner versus if they didn't have a pup. Maybe you can't agree on the country's healthcare system, but you can both agree that coming home to belly rubs cures everything.

Overall, the survey found that the mere act of owning of a dog seems to make people assume you're a good person. Forty percent of respondents said they'd talk to a stranger if they had a dog with them, and 50 percent more people said they'd give a homeless person food or money if they had a dog versus if they were alone.

Seeing as dogs are naturally empathetic creatures, it seems their ability to love anyone and everyone can make us more compassionate ourselves. It's one of the many things about them that's so inspiring.

"We've known for some time the positive power that comes from letting a dog into your heart," Jared Kasner, co-founder of Goldn, said in a statement. "This survey suggests people are leveraging that positive power to be empathetic and kind in a world that's often harsh."

Having a dog may not always be easy, but, as Kasner notes, the survey's results suggest that "dog parenting changes us for the better."

Diana Bruk
Diana is a senior editor who writes about sex and relationships, modern dating trends, and health and wellness. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • woman installing white lightbulb in home, property damage
    woman installing white lightbulb in home, property damage
    Smarter Living

    50 Mistakes You're Making With Your Home

    This year, nix these classic home repair errors.

  • young black female doctor talking to older white male patient
    young black female doctor talking to older white male patient
    Health

    How 19 Cancer Survivors Got Diagnosed

    Don't let these symptoms go unchecked.

  • man takes paralyzed dog out for walks in wagon
    man takes paralyzed dog out for walks in wagon
    Culture

    This Man & His Paralyzed Dog Will Warm Your Heart

    "He just said that she would do the same for him."

  • mom viral "year in review" tweet
    mom viral "year in review" tweet
    Culture

    The Truth Behind "Decade in Review" Posts

    "Be kind to yourself and empathetic to others."

  • husband texts in bed with wife, annoying things people do
    husband texts in bed with wife, annoying things people do
    Smarter Living

    33 Things You Should Never Say Over Text

    Stop sending these texts ASAP.

  • shirts on sale
    shirts on sale
    Smarter Living

    15 Must-Have Items On Sale This Week

    Get 'em before they're gone!

© 2019 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group
199 Water Street, 33rd Floor, New York, NY 10038

Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
Get Our Newsletter Every Day!
Enter your email address to get the best tips and advice.
close modal
close modal
GET YOUR FREE GIFT
SUBSCRIBE