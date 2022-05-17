As the daughter of Academy Award-winning actor Goldie Hawn and actor and musician Bill Hudson, Kate Hudson has entertainment in her blood. She had her breakthrough role in the 2000 film Almost Famous, which earned her a Golden Globe and an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress. But Hudson may now be best known for a slew of early aughts romcoms, including How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Alex & Emma, and You, Me and Dupree. Hudson's stunning looks and charm draw viewers in, but not all her onscreen love interests were so smitten. In fact, comedian-turned-actor Dane Cook wanted to pull away during his kissing scene with the star. Read on to find out what Cook had to say about locking lips with Hudson.

Cook called Hudson out during an episode of Watch What Happens Live.

In the 2008 film My Best Friend's Girl, Cook plays a lothario named Tank who competes with his best friend Dustin (Jason Biggs) for the attention of Alexis, played by Hudson. During an appearance on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live in 2014, Cook made it clear that he would not be vying for Hudson's affection off-screen.

The comedian was asked about his worst onscreen kiss during the "Plead the Fifth" segment of the show, where guests respond to potentially scandalous questions or opt to exercise their right to remain silent. As reported by ABC News, Cook responded to the question without hesitation, pointing to Hudson.

"I think she purposely ate like a feast of onions before our scene," Cook said of his co-star. "I had to burn her on that one."

Cook also made a jab toward another female co-star.

While many celebrities may have opted to plead the fifth rather than answer, Cook actually decided to comment on yet another co-star—Jessica Simpson. Cohen proceeded to inquire about Cook's time filming Employee of the Month in 2006, asking, "What was the dumbest thing Jessica Simpson said on the set?"

According to Cook, at one point during filming, Simpson asked, "Are we making a movie?" But as Bustle notes, Cook was once in a romantic relationship with Simpson, which may have given him an ulterior motive for that answer.

Hudson revealed her own onscreen kissing conundrums.

Hudson never responded to the 2014 commentary from Cook, so it's unclear whether the dig bothered her, but she has discussed her own silver screen smooches. On an episode of Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop podcast, Hudson said she feels she hasn't had "the best kissers," as reported by BuzzFeed. But things tended to go particularly awry when kissing Matthew McConaughey, whom she locked lips with in both How to Lose a Guy and 2008's Fool's Gold.

"The thing is, every time I kiss McConaughey, it's like there's just something happening and there's like snot or wind," Hudson said. "Like when we were kissing at the end of Fool's Gold, we're like in the ocean, we like had the plane crash. He just had snot all over his face."

One kiss in particular stood out for Hudson.

While certain kisses didn't prompt fireworks, Hudson did say her Almost Famous co-star Billy Crudup was a good kisser. The kiss occurred in "the ice room," and during the deleted scene, Hudson's character, Penny Lane, and Crudup's Russell Hammond share a private conversation about Lane's "retirement." It didn't make the final cut, but an impression was made all the same.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"You know who was a good kisser but you didn't see it because they cut it out was Billy," Hudson said on the podcast, as reported by Entertainment Tonight. "That was good."

