10 Most Controversial "Dancing With The Stars" Contestants of All Time: From Sean Spicer to Anna Delvey

With 32 seasons under its belt, Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) has weathered more judges, hosts, and controversial characters than arguably any other TV competition series. The ABC show isn’t afraid to ruffle feathers, having cast some of the most notorious celebrities in the realm of canceled actors, troublesome athletes, and scandalous political figures. But as some fans would argue, that’s what makes DWTS so entertaining to watch. Ahead, take a look back at the top 10 most controversial DWTS competitors, including Carole Baskin, Bobby Bones, and Olivia Jade Giannulli, plus newcomer Anna Delvey.

RELATED: The Worst "Dancing With the Stars" Contestants Ever, According to the Pros.

1. Anna Delvey Raymond Hall / Getty Images The convicted con artist and her ankle monitor will be making their DWTS debut on Season 33. Delvey swindled her way into Manhattan’s elite social ring by defrauding the top one percent. There wasn’t an institution or landmark (281 Park Avenue South, IYKYK) in New York City that was too out of reach. But then, in 2017, she was arrested and found guilty of grand larceny in the first, second, and third degree, according to People . Her name might ring a bell from the Netflix miniseries Inventing Anna, which was inspired by a New York Times article about the fake German heiress. There’s also a book called My Friend Anna, written by one of Delvey’s alleged victims. (Both are great if you’re looking for extra content to add to your plate.) She was sentenced to up to 12 years in prison but was released early for good behavior. However, Delvey is currently on house arrest for violating her visa limitations. As for pleading with ICE to let her compete on DWTS, Delvey told People: "It's just not that serious. If someone is that upset about casting on a dancing show, I don't know what to tell them." As for pleading with ICE to let her compete on DWTS, Delvey told People: "It's just not that serious. If someone is that upset about casting on a dancing show, I don't know what to tell them."

2. Olivia Jade Giannulli JC Olivera/WireImage / Getty Images One of the most controversial yet watched contestants from DWTS is Olivia Jade Giannulli, whose mom Lori Loughlin you probably know as Aunt Becky from Full House. The influencer competed on Season 30 in the wake of her parents’ involvement in the college admissions scandal. Despite fan-fueled rumors, Giannuli said she didn’t go on DWTS to save her or her family’s image. "I don't know where that [rumor] came from, because I never went on the show saying, 'This is my redemption story,'" she told E! News’ Daily Pop. "I think that this is just kind of what it's become and that's what the narrative has been. I've just been riding it, but I didn't go in thinking, 'Oh I have to redeem myself so I'm doing this show.' I just got the offer."

RELATED: 17 Celebrities Who Turned Down Dancing With the Stars.

3. Carole Baskin Araya Doheny/Getty Images for NightFly Entertainment, Ltd. Fans first got to know Carole Baskin on the Netflix docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness, which told the story of “Joe Exotic,” a former zookeeper who cared for a streak of tigers at his home. Baskin dedicated her career to bringing down Joe Exotic, claiming he was abusing the animals. In retaliation, Joe publicly accused Baskin of killing her former husband, whose body, he believes, was fed to tigers. In 2020, Baskin was sued for defamation, and court documents obtained by USA Today show that the daughters of Baskin’s late husband are requesting their father’s name be brought to justice after his “sudden disappearance.”



Meanwhile, Baskin stands by her innocence, though fans seem to have formed their own opinions about her.

4. Ryan Lochte Ethan Miller / Getty Images for Cirque du Soleil The Olympic swimmer-turned-ballroom dancer didn’t receive a warm welcome from DWTS fans. Ryan Lochte's casting was under much scrutiny following an incident at the 2016 Rio Olympics in which he claimed that he and others were robbed at gunpoint. Lochte later retracted that story, admitting he had “over-exaggerated,” per CNN. However, his admission didn’t sit well with the public, including two individuals who stormed the stage during Lochte’s first-ever DWTS performance. The incident was cut from the show’s broadcast but went viral on social media.

5. Paula Deen Everett Collection / Shutterstock Paula Deen’s participation on DWTS Season 21 wasn’t well received by America. Ahead of her season, the Los Angeles Times reported that the Food Network star had publicly supported her son’s decision to wear blackface in an attempt to dress as Ricky Ricardo. Additionally, a “videotaped deposition showed her admitting to using racist jokes and slurs” surfaced in 2013, per the outlet. RELATED: Why “DWTS” Contestants "Always" Fall for Their Pros, Maksim Chmerkovskiy Says.

6. Sean Spicer Sean Spicer’s involvement in DWTS didn’t only ruffle feathers with fans but with former host Tom Bergeron as well. The former White House press secretary for Donald Trump competed on Season 28 in 2020. That same year, Bergeron was let go from his hosting duties indefinitely. According to Bergeron, producers and casting agents had agreed not to extend the invite to any political figures that season due to it being an election year. But obviously, not everyone stuck to their word. I said, ‘Guys, this is exactly what we said we wouldn’t do!'” Bergeron recalled on the Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans podcast. “And I would have responded the same way if they had booked Hillary Clinton, whom I voted for. ‘Don’t go there. This is not the right time. Play to our strengths. Be the show that gives people a break from all this [expletive].’ So, I was furious.”

7. Bobby Bones Shutterstock Bones may be adored by country music fans, but by DWTS fans? Not so much. The radio host won Season 27, but according to singer Mickey Guyton and pro dancer Julianne Hough, his dance moves weren’t Mirrorball-worthy. While appearing on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, Hough alleged that Bones only won the competition because of his celebrity, not because of his talent. Bones was famously saved week after week despite his low scores. “It’s all about the fanbase on that show. He was not the best dancer,” she said, per Page Six. Outraged, Bones Outraged, Bones defended himself in an Instagram video, saying, “I’m the greatest champion ever. I didn’t say I was the greatest dancer but the greatest champion ever because I’m the man of the people. I’m the man that you guys selected.”

8. Floyd Mayweather Shutterstock Floyd Mayweather has a troubled history of domestic abuse allegations that date back to 2002. However, these alleged assaults (many of which he’s pleaded guilty to) didn’t stop ABC from casting him on Season 5 of DWTS. Mayweather finished in ninth place. RELATED: Cheryl Burke Reveals the “Curse” That Plagues Celeb “DWTS” Contestants.

9. Tom DeLay Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call / Getty Images Former House Majority Leader Tom DeLay was able to compete on DWTS Season 9 after his money-laundering conviction was overturned in a Texas court. He was found not guilty of tampering with fundraising from the 2002 election. At the time, USA Today reported : “The Texas Third Circuit Court of Appeals, in an opinion released Thursday by Justice Melissa Goodwin, said instead that ‘the evidence shows that the defendants were attempting to comply with the election code limitations on corporate contributions.’” Fans were surprised when DeLay was announced as an official DWTS cast member, given his alleged criminal background. In response, De Lay Fans were surprised when DeLay was announced as an official DWTS cast member, given his alleged criminal background. In response, De Lay said on Good Morning America , “Conservatives can have fun too. Conservatives can let their hair down… and put on some dancing shoes."