Since the early '00s, hundreds of celebrities have stepped out of their comfort zone and showed off some of their best moves on Dancing With the Stars. As many longtime viewers know, some of those stars thrived on the dance floor and while others struggled. Additionally, not every celeb contestant was enjoyable to be around, as the pros who were paired with them know best. Some of those cast members were so unimpressed by these newbies that they've gone on record with their complaints. So, ahead of the Season 30 premiere on Sept. 20, read on to find out who the worst Dancing With the Stars contestants ever are, at least according to the pros.

RELATED: 17 Celebrities Who Turned Down Dancing With the Stars.

1 Master P

When rapper Master P was paired with pro Ashly DelGrosso during Season 2 of the show, he was the fourth contestant to be eliminated. And since his appearance, many DWTS professionals have agreed that he was one of the worst guests on the show.

Long-time pro Cheryl Burke told Us Weekly last August that Master P was "the worst dancer, hands down" that she's ever seen on the show. "He did absolutely nothing but stand there," she added. That same month, Sharna Burgess, who joined the show in 2013, also told the publication that although she wasn't there for Master P's performance, she still thought it was "awful." However, she did give him some leeway by saying that "everyone was just figuring" things out in the early seasons of DWTS.

Earlier this month, professional dancer Witney Carson, who started on the show in Season 18, also told Us Weekly that Master P was the worst contender of all time. And while she wasn't there during his performance, it seems like her castmates gave her all the details about it. "Master P was just not willing to do anything," Carson said. "He didn't want to wear the Latin shoes, he didn't want to wear the costume…He was walking the entire time."

2 Kim Kardashian

Reality star Kim Kardashian was paired with pro Mark Ballas during Season 7, and they were the third duo to be eliminated. Carson noted to Us Weekly that Kardashian was one of the worst dancers on the show, but didn't specify exactly why.

Us Weekly also reported this past April that Khloé Kardashian made a joke about her sister's brief time on DWTS on Twitter. During an episode of Keeping up With the Kardashians, TikTok star Addison Rae tries to teach Kim a routine, which leads to Kim saying that she doesn't "know how to dance." In response, a Twitter user posted a few photos of Kim competing on DWTS with the caption, "Me: then explain me this." Khloé retweeted it and added, "She was kicked off after episode two."

And for more entertainment and celebrity news sent to you directly, sign up for our daily newsletter.

3 Kate Gosselin

Jon and Kate Plus 8 star Kate Gosselin was a contestant on Season 10 of DWTS and finished in eighth place. However, her partner, pro Tony Dovolani, who was on the show from 2006 to 2016, did not enjoy working with her. During a 2012 episode of Anderson, host Anderson Cooper told Dovolani that he felt bad for him because he had to dance with Gosselin.

"Wait, wait. Anderson, did you just call it a dance?" he responded. "We didn't dance." The pro also joked that "there was a lot of therapy involved" for him after his experience with Gosselin.

4 Chaka Khan

Music legend Chaka Khan and her partner Keo Motsepe were the first duo to be eliminated in Season 21. The the pro, who's been on the show since 2014, said that the singer was one of the worst partners he ever had.

Motsepe recalled to Us Weekly in April that he had to adjust his schedule for her since she wanted to rehearse at 11:00 p.m. every night. "I was like, 'Oh, so you sleep during the day? So, your morning is, like, South African time, pretty much?' And she goes, 'Yes, honey!" Motsepe explained.

RELATED: 19 Stars Who Were Fired From Hit TV Shows.

5 Hope Solo

Soccer player Hope Solo came in fourth place in Season 2, along with partner, Maksim Chmerkovskiy. He, however, has made it clear that the pair never got along.

"Dancing's just not her thing," Chmerkovskiy said on FOX Sports' Fair Game in November 2018. He also claimed that "exposure was not her thing" and that she didn't enjoy doing any interviews before or after her performances on the show.

This wasn't the pro's first time opening up about his issues with Solo. While appearing on The Real in 2015, he said that they "did not have a good time on the show," a fact which was "highly documented." He added that he "[doesn't] like her, and that's the end of it."

6 Ian Ziering

Beverly Hills, 90210 star Ian Ziering was paired with Burke during Season 4 of DWTS, back in 2007, and they even made it to the top four before they were eliminated. However, years later, Burke had some harsh words for him.

On the podcast Allegedly with Theo Von and Matthew Cole Weiss in 2016, Burke called him her "least favorite partner," and claimed that he was "very intense." She also said that she would beg the DWTS producers to eliminate them so she didn't have to dance with Ziering anymore. "I swear, every time I asked, we just kept going. We would last till the end," she said.

This April, however, Burke issued an apology to Ziering for what she said in 2016. "The one thing I truly regret and want to make amends with is Ian Ziering," she explained during an episode of her podcast, Pretty Messed Up, "And I'm here to publicly apologize to Ian and his family."

7 Mischa Barton

Having achieved teen idol status thanks to The O.C., Mischa Barton might have been considered a possible favorite going into DWTS Season 22. But she was the second celebrity contestant to go, after clashing horribly with her pro, Artem Chigvintsev. The cameras captured a blow-out between the two, when Chigvintsev accused Barton of being "already in the zone of not wanting to do this," and Barton left rehearsals, saying, "I can't do another week of this."

While Chigvintsev put it nicely at the time, telling E! News the pair had "a rough start," Barton had stronger words in a 2016 interview with The Ringer. "I got told off by my dancer," she claimed. She also said that the show was "a popularity contest" and "like The Hunger Games."

RELATED: 35 Celebrities You Won't Believe Did Dancing With the Stars.