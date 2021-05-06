Culture

This Was the Worst "Dancing With the Stars" Contestant Ever, Pro Says

Witney Carson spilled the tea about the best and worst celebs to ever compete on the show.

May 6, 2021
Dancing With the Stars is one of our longest-running competition reality shows. It seems that audiences just can't get enough of stars from all different backgrounds pairing up with ballroom professionals and duking it out on the dance floor. But not every celebrity who signs up can be naturally nimble. (Watching stars trip through a pasodoble is part of fun, in fact.) And some seem not to want to be there at all. In a new interview with Us Weekly, pro Witney Carson, who came on board in Season 18, opened up about the good, the bad, and the ugly of the show, including the worst Dancing With the Stars contestant she's ever seen. To find out who she named and why, read on, and for stars who didn't accept the invite, check out 17 Celebrities Who Turned Down Dancing With the Stars.

Her pick for the worst dancer ever didn't embrace the show.

Master P in 2010
s_bukley/Shutterstock

When faced with the question of who was the worst celebrity dancer ever to compete on the show, Carson said that it was "a tossup" between two people.

One of them is rapper Master P, who was partnered with pro Ashly DelGrosso in Season 2 of the show, way back in 2005.

"I remember watching that, sitting at home, just being like, 'Oh my goodness,'" Carson said. And though she wasn't on the show at the same time as Master P, it seems that some of her fellow pros filled her in on how he approached the competition. "Master P was just not willing to do anything. He didn't want to wear the Latin shoes, he didn't want to wear the costume, he just had his hoodie, his hat, his baggy pants and his tennis shoes. So it was like, he was just walking. He was walking the entire time."

The rapper wasn't the first to be eliminated during his season, however. ESPN anchor Kelly Mayne got that honor, while Master P was eliminated fourth. (98 Degrees member Drew Lachey won the Mirrorball that year.)

She also gave low marks to one of the most famous women in the world.

Kim Kardashian
Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Carson also named Kim Kardashian as being in the same league as Master P, though she didn't elaborate on that pick.

Kardashian competed with pro Mark Ballas in Season 7 and was voted out of the competition third. Comedian Jeffrey Ross and Married With Children actor Ted McGinley were first and second, respectively, while Brooke Burke won.

Per Us Weekly, sister Khloé Kardashian recently poked fun at Kim's lack of rhythm when a Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode showed the latter attempting to learn a TikTok dance from social media star Addison Rae. A fan on Twitter posted some shots of Kim competing on DTWS in response to her saying, "I don't know how to dance," on her family's reality show. Khloé retweeted the post, adding, "She was kicked off episode two."

Carson's favorite dancer is not surprise.

Witney Carson and Alfonso Ribeiro performing in 2015
Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage

Carson swore that she wasn't biased in choosing Fresh Prince star Alfonso Ribeiro as the best celebrity dancer the show has ever seen, though she did win the competition with him in Season 19, her second season as a pro.

"I say that because he had a personality, people just absolutely adored him, and he was a great dancer in ballroom and Latin and hip-hop," she explained. "He's so great, he's so relatable, so I think everyone just gravitates to him so much. He's kind of like our big brother, he just has so much advice…"

Carson also said that her favorite dance of all time was with Ribeiro, of course referring to the time they did his iconic sitcom move, "The Carlton."

"People just lost their minds, they were, like, screaming," she said. "And I've just never felt that in the audience ever, so that was an experience for me that I'll just never forget."

But this former child star surprised her the most.

Witney Carson and Frankie Muniz
Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage

As for the partner who most surprised her, Carson named Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz because of how far he came from where he started.

"I remember the first day in rehearsal, I was like, 'Do just a little bit of freestyle, and I literally had to look away, it was so bad," Carson remembered. "And Frankie and I talk about it still to this day."

But that first rehearsal wasn't at all indicative of how his season would go. They came in a very respectable third.

"So I was so worried…but we made it all the way to the finale and people really loved him," she went on. "He was an incredible hard worker and he just wanted to be the best that he could be."

