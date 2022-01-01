Clare Carey Played Kelly on "Coach." See Her Now at 54.

The sitcom Coach ran for nine seasons from 1989 to 1997, and while it was mostly about the coach of a college football team, Hayden Fox (Craig T. Nelson), it also featured storylines about his personal life, including his daughter Kelly Fox. Clare Carey played Kelly on Coach, and the character began the series as a college student reconnecting with her dad. The young actor remained on the sitcom through Season 7, though her role became less significant over the years.

But, Coach isn't Carey's only recognizable role. While she hasn't been acting in movies or TV as much in the past few years, she has been on other popular shows. Now, Carey lives a very private life, though she's still passionate about entertainment. Read on to learn more about the 54-year-old actor today.

She's went on to be in many other hit TV series.

After her time on Coach, Carey played regular roles in the series So Little Time, Jericho, Crash, and Aquarius. She also made guest appearances on series including Without a Trace, ER, Grey's Anatomy, and Castle. Her most recent TV role was in The Magicians in 2019 and most recent feature film role was 2016's Savannah Sunrise.

She's also involved in theater and dance.

While you might not have seen her on screen recently, Carey has stayed active as a performer. In 2020, she was in the play The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time with the Theater Group at Santa Barbara City College. She is also part of a dance group called La Boheme Dance and posts about her work with them on her Instagram page.

She's taught acting classes.

In 2019, Carey posted on her Instagram account that she was teaching a teen acting class at Goodland Studios in Santa Barbara, California. On her profile, Carey also shares some old photos from earlier on in her own acting days. She posted some headshots with the caption "sometime last century" and another photo which she captioned, "From a fun photo shoot somewhere around Y2K. Remember how scared everyone was of that?"

She has two children.

According to Us Weekly, Carey has two children with husband Seth Seaberg. The mom of two occasionally posts about her family on Instagram, including sharing prom photos and a video her son took while skateboarding.

