91 Cat Puns That Are Absolutely Hissterical
These pawsome jokes will make any feline lover's day.
Cats are some of the best animals ever. They're quiet. They're fluffy. And they don't make you take them on walks before 8 a.m. But most of all, they lend themselves extraordinarily well to all types of jokes. (After all, everyone knows cat memes are way funnier than dog memes.) But right now, it's time to get serious about cat puns and cat jokes. If you want to smile like a Cheshire cat today, read on for the best plays on words that have to do with cats. And if you expect them to be seriously pawful, you're in fur a big surprise.
Best Cat Pun Jokes
- Are you ready to read a bunch of amazing cat puns? You better be, because we're not kitten around here!
- What did the cat say when her friend wouldn't believe her? "Listen, I'm fur real!"
- How would you describe most puns? Seriously clawful!
- What word do millennial cats overuse? "Litter-ally!"
- What was the cat's favorite class in college? Mewsic theory!
- What do you call a cat that gets caught by the police? The purrpatrator!
- Why was the cat nervous to debate? He had a fur-midable opponent!
- How is your cat today? She's feline fine! And she's also probably sleeping!
- What do you call a cat that gets everything it wants? Purrsuasive!
- There were four cats on a windowsill and one jumped into the yard. How many were left? None, they were all a bunch of copycats!
- How are we doing with these cat puns? So fur, so good!
- What did the cat say to the man on the street? "Do I know you? You look pawfully fur-miliar!"
- What do you call it when a cat wins first place at a dog show A cat-has-trophy!
More Funny Cat Puns
- What did that cat say when she didn't want to commit to a date? "It's a pawsibility that I'll go."
- What did the cat say when he passed another cat? "Pawden me, I've got to get by."
- What do you think of all of these talking cats? It's pretty impawsible!
- What did the cat say before he went skydiving? "It's meow or never!"
- How did the lazy cat do on his school project? He did the bare mewnimum!
- What do you call a cat and dog who love each other Best fur-ends!
- Do you think your cat would enjoy these cat puns? Purrhaps!
- What do you call a cat who loves to bowl? An alley cat!
- What was the cat's favorite subject in school? Hissstory!
- What did the adult cat say to the kitten? "You're infurior to me."
- What do cats wear to sleep? Paw-jamas!
- What's a cat's most important trait? Its purrsonality!
- What was that cat's favorite book? The Great Catsby!
- What did the cat say when he proposed to his girlfriend? Let's spend furrever together!
- What's a cat's favorite thing to draw? A self pawtrait!
- What did the cat say when he heard a pun? That was hissterical!
- How were these puns? Some might say they were appawling, but we thought they were pawsitively purrfect!
Super Cat Cute Cat Puns
- What's a cat's favorite color? Purr-ple.
- What's a cat's favorite TV show? Claw and Order!
- What is every kitten's favorite movie? The Little Purrmaid.
- What are cat police officers called? Claw enforcement!
- What is a cat's favorite discount? Buy one get one furry!
- What's a cat's favorite magazine? Good Mousekeeping!
- If cats taught school, what would they be called? Purr-fessors.
- Kitty cat? Purr-haps we can cuddle later!
- How did the lazy kittens do on their school project? The bare mewnimum!
- Why don't cats like online shopping? They prefer cat-alogues!
- What's a cat's favorite sports car? A Furrari!
- Why can't cats play poker in the jungle? Too many cheetahs!
- What's the best medicine for cat allergies? An anti-hisstamine!
- What's a cat's favorite day of the week? Cat-urday!
- What is a cat's favorite historical site? The Egyptian purramids!
Cat Birthday Puns
- Have a paw-some birthday!
- Have a pawsitively purrfect birthday!
- Have a cat-tastic birthday!
- Happy purr-thday!
- Sending you a big purr and lots of love on your special day!
- Hope your birthday is filled with lots of purrs and head bonks!
- You're not old, you're just fur-ever young!
- Wishing you a pawsitively meowgical birthday!
- It's my cat's birthday! Time to purr-ty!
- Happy birthday to one cool cat!
- Another birthday?! Not pawsible!
- Happy birthday to mew!
Cat Food Puns
- What is a cat's favorite cereal? Mice crispies!
- What do cats like to drink in the morning? Cat-puccinos!
- What is a cat's favorite dessert? Chocolate mouse!
- What's a cat's favorite food? Paw-sta!
- What do you call half a tuna? A one-a!
- Weight management food for cats? Consider it Kitty-Lite!
- What would your cat make if given the ability to cook? Catatouille!
- My cat has created her very own food app: it's called The Belly Rub Hub!
- Want a meowtini? Shaken, not purred, of course!
- What is a cat's favorite take-out order? Tempurra!
- What does the lion say to his friends before they go out hunting for food? "Let us prey."
- How is cat food sold? Usually, purr the can!
- What is a cat's favorite drink? A purr-seco!
- What is a cat's favorite vegetable? As-purr-agus!
Awesome Cat One-Liners
- Paw-don me.
- How claw-some is this cat food?
- That is one cool cat purr-se!
- Let me put my thinking cat on!
- It's a cat-astrophe!
- Oh, just fur-get it!
- You're the cat's paw-jamas!
- You're freaking meow-t.
- You're going to be my feline friend fur-ever!
- I'm feline sad, I need my cat to make me feel better!
- Can we press paws on this relationship?
- You're as purr-ty as a picture!
- I'm so fur-tunate!
- Wait a meow-ment.
- Can I paw-lease have that?
- That's simply a-paw-ling!
- You look so fur-miliar!
- You're my best fur-end!
- I'll love my cat fur-ever!
- You've got to be kitten me!
Wrapping Up
