The Surprising Reason Carol Alt Is Launching an OnlyFans Page at 62

At 62, supermodel Carol Alt is taking control of her image. She recently launched a page on OnlyFans, a platform that allows users to distribute content, often of an adult nature, to paid subscribers. In a new interview with Page Six, Alt opened up about why she as a professional decided to join OnlyFans, which is popular with amateurs, and the type of photos that she's eager to share with her admirers.

Alt explained to the outlet that of the countless photos that have been taken of her across her decades-long career as a model, she doesn't control the use of any of them. "Forty-four years of working, I don't own one of my photos," she said. "When people say 'Do you have a photo I can use?' I have to go ask someone."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

So, Alt hired her own photographer and is sharing only the images that she wants to on OnlyFans. "I can choose a photo or not, say I want it or not, they are mine," she explained. "I can shoot how I want to shoot. It's the wave of the future… When people say it isn't my image, I don't want to be defined by someone else image [of me]. I want to define my own image."

Similarly in an interview with the Daily Mail, the 62-year-old said, "OnlyFans is the next generation of content producing revenue. It's important to own your own content. Platforms like this are the future. Always move with the times."

Alt, who also revealed that she will donate a portion of her OnlyFans earnings to mental health charities, added that she hopes her use of the service will lead to other jobs. "I'd like to be hired from it. I would like people to know what I look like today," she told Page Six. "Age doesn't define me. Women are beautiful at every age. I want people to feel empowered. It's all good stuff." She also told the Daily Mail of her thoughts on age, "The only limitations you have are the limitations you put on yourself. Age is not a limitation. It's only a limitation if you see it that way."

Like many other creators who use the service, Alt said that she will include nude photos on her account, too. But she clarified that they will be "tasteful."

"There are some nude photos, but tastefully done," she told Page Six. "There is a difference between pictures that are tacky and pictures that are tasteful. I don't know a model out there who hasn't done a nude."

Alt explained to the publication that she learned about OnlyFans from her Paper Empire co-star Denise Richards. Last year, Richards made headlines for deciding to join the platform after her 18-year-old daughter, Sami Sheen, signed up. "Once I learned that this platform is actually really empowering for the creators to be their true, authentic self, I decided to join it, too," Richards told E!'s Daily Pop in July 2022.

Richards detailed the sort of content she uses OnlyFans for on an episode of Jeff Lewis Live (via E! News!). "I do bikini, I do lingerie. I do stuff that is sexier because I also think, why not if I'm able to and be able to do something that's also outside of some of the more conservative stuff that I post on my Instagram. I do show my boobies, my tush," she said. "They're already out there if you Google them."

