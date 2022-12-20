The 1990s were the heyday of the supermodel. Models have always walked runways and appeared on magazine covers, but in the '90s, a group of top models also became major celebrities, known for their work, their personal style, and their friendships. And just because years have passed and they've moved on with their lives, that doesn't mean some of these models aren't still friends. Just ask Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, and Helena Christensen.

Recently, these three iconic '90s supermodels reunited to celebrate the holiday season, and they posted about their time together on social media. Not only that, but a number of their famous friends commented on the photos, making the whole thing an even bigger blast from the past. Read on for more on this throwback reunion.

READ THIS NEXT: See '70s Model & Mick Jagger Ex Jerry Hall Now at 65.

Three of the biggest '90s supermodels reunited.

In a Dec. 17 post on Instagram, Christensen wrote, "No better way to kickstart that festive mood" alongside two photos of herself with Turlington and Crawford. One is a selfie and one shows them standing in front of a Christmas tree.

Crawford commented on the post, "Such a fun night!" while Turlington wrote, "Love you ladies, long time."

Crawford also shared photos.

In a post of her own, Crawford shared a picture of herself, her two fellow models, her husband, Rande Gerber, and Turlington's husband, Edward Burns. She also shared the same selfie that Christensen posted.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"Love The Big Apple anytime but especially leading up to the holidays – with all the lights and decorations," Crawford wrote in her caption. "And nothing gets me in the holiday spirit more than catching up with family and friends!"

Turlington commented, "Such a great night! Wish we could do that more often!"

Christensen posted, "Highlight of December love you and your guys."

For more celebrity news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Some supermodel friends loved the pics, too.

The comment sections on both Christensen's and Crawford's posts became a virtual '90s model reunion.

On Christensen's Instragram, Carla Bruni wrote, "Wait for me girls!!!" Linda Evangelista shared pink heart emojis. Shalom Harlow wrote, "you three" with red hearts. Yasmeen Ghauri also posted heart emojis.

As for Crawford's post, Naomi Campbell commented with fire and heart emojis. Amber Valletta posted red and green hearts. Bruni shared, "Hello girls!" with heart-eye emojis.

It's not the first reunion they've posted.

This isn't the first time the models have shared about hanging out with each other with their fans. In fact, last December, Christensen posted a photo of herself and Crawford together and wrote, "They don't come any cooler, smarter, sweeter and more beautiful inside out."

And in 2018, Christensen Instagrammed a photo of herself and Turlington on a rocky beach. "Girls rock," she wrote in the caption.

The women and models from their era have also gone on to reunite on runways, including a star-studded Versace show in 2017, a Michael Kors show in 2021, and an Off-White show earlier this year.